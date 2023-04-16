UFC Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch UFC Fight Night
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
1:00 PM34 minutes ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen at UFC Fight Night 2023.

In a few moments we will share with you the preview of Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen; live from UFC Fight Night, as well as the latest information coming out of the T-Mobile Center. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL MEXICO's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
12:55 PM39 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen online and live from UFC Fight Night.

This is the start time for the Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen event on April 15 in various countries: Argentina: 9:30 PM on UFC Fight Night Bolivia: 8:30 PM on UFC Fight Night Brazil: 9:30 PM on UFC Fight Night Chile: 9:30 PM on UFC Fight Night Costa Rica: 6:30 PM at UFC Fight Night Colombia: 7:30 PM at UFC Fight Night Ecuador: 7:30 PM on UFC Fight Night United States (ET): 8:30 PM on ViX Spain: 2:30 PM on UFC Fight Night Mexico: 6:30 PM on UFC Fight Night, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium Paraguay: 9:30 PM on UFC Fight Night Peru: 7:30 PM on UFC Fight Night Uruguay: 9:30 PM on UFC Fight Night
12:50 PM44 minutes ago

Complete UFC Night lineup

This is the UFC's main card for this Saturday, where we will have in the preliminary card the Mexican Daniel Zelhuber who will fight Lando Vannata in the lightweight bout. 


Main Card


Featherweight: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen 
Featherweight: Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo 
Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov
 Light Heavyweight: Tanner Boser vs. Ion Cutelaba
 Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez
 Light Heavyweight: Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia


Preliminary Card


Featherweight: Bill Algeo vs. TJ Brown
 Flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau 
Light Heavyweight: Zak Cummings vs. Ed Herman 
Women's Strawweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodriguez 
Light Heavyweight: Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber
 Women's Strawweight: Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes 
Bantamweight: Aaron Phillips vs. Gaston Bolanos 
Women's Strawweight: Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova

12:45 PMan hour ago

How does Arnold Allen arrive?

The 29-year-old English fighter has a good record, as of his 14 fights he has won 13 of them, and he has won all the fights he has fought in the UFC division. This returns to compete, he did not do it since October 2022 where he defeated American Calvin Kattar in round 2 by technical knockout;
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
12:40 PMan hour ago

How does Max Holloway arrive?

The 31-year-old American is in his 10th year in the UFC, having made his debut in 2013. He has a total of 22 fights on his record, 16 of them wins. His last fight was against Australian Alex Volkanovski in July 2022 where Holloway lost in round five by points;
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
12:35 PMan hour ago

Venue: The fight will be held at the T-Mobile Center, a pavilion that was inaugurated in 2017 and has a capacity of 19432 spectators.

12:30 PMan hour ago

Pre-fight preview

Max Holloway and Arnold Allen will square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night Kansas City;
 
12:25 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen fight at UFC

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this fight. We will offer you VAVEL's pre-fight analysis and live news.
VAVEL Logo