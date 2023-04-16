UFC Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch UFC Fight Night

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the start time for the Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen event on April 15 in various countries: Argentina: 9:30 PM on UFC Fight Night Bolivia: 8:30 PM on UFC Fight Night Brazil: 9:30 PM on UFC Fight Night Chile: 9:30 PM on UFC Fight Night Costa Rica: 6:30 PM at UFC Fight Night Colombia: 7:30 PM at UFC Fight Night Ecuador: 7:30 PM on UFC Fight Night United States (ET): 8:30 PM on ViX Spain: 2:30 PM on UFC Fight Night Mexico: 6:30 PM on UFC Fight Night, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium Paraguay: 9:30 PM on UFC Fight Night Peru: 7:30 PM on UFC Fight Night Uruguay: 9:30 PM on UFC Fight Night
Complete UFC Night lineup
This is the UFC's main card for this Saturday, where we will have in the preliminary card the Mexican Daniel Zelhuber who will fight Lando Vannata in the lightweight bout.
Main Card
Featherweight: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
Featherweight: Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo
Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov
Light Heavyweight: Tanner Boser vs. Ion Cutelaba
Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez
Light Heavyweight: Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia
Preliminary Card
Featherweight: Bill Algeo vs. TJ Brown
Flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau
Light Heavyweight: Zak Cummings vs. Ed Herman
Women's Strawweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodriguez
Light Heavyweight: Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber
Women's Strawweight: Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes
Bantamweight: Aaron Phillips vs. Gaston Bolanos
Women's Strawweight: Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova
How does Arnold Allen arrive?
The 29-year-old English fighter has a good record, as of his 14 fights he has won 13 of them, and he has won all the fights he has fought in the UFC division. This returns to compete, he did not do it since October 2022 where he defeated American Calvin Kattar in round 2 by technical knockout;
How does Max Holloway arrive?
The 31-year-old American is in his 10th year in the UFC, having made his debut in 2013. He has a total of 22 fights on his record, 16 of them wins. His last fight was against Australian Alex Volkanovski in July 2022 where Holloway lost in round five by points;
Venue: The fight will be held at the T-Mobile Center, a pavilion that was inaugurated in 2017 and has a capacity of 19432 spectators.
Pre-fight preview
Max Holloway and Arnold Allen will square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night Kansas City;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen fight at UFC
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this fight. We will offer you VAVEL's pre-fight analysis and live news.