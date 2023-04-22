UFC Sergei Pavlovich vs Curtis Blaydes LIVE Updates: Stream Info, Fight and How to Watch UFC Fight Night

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Sergei Pavlovich vs Curtis Blaydes Live Score Here
Curtis Blaydes
Sergei Pavlovich
Time
Speak up, Curtis Blaydes!
“I am not in it for the glory. This is what wakes me up and makes me train in the morning. I'm here for money. And I know that if I get the belt, I get more money. Whoever I have to fight to get the belt, I really don't care who it is. It would obviously help if it was Jon Jones. It helps my legacy, but it's not my legacy. After all, this isn't it. everything to me”, finished Blaydes.
“For all these reasons I am the toughest fighter: I have the size, wrestling, athleticism, the speed, the agility. I have everything you need. need to face a talent like Jones. I know he has the reach, his arms are longer than my reach. I would have to find a way to get into that zone. Maybe I need to use elbows, I have to clinch, but I think I could take him down. When I take someone down, the odds are in my favor. I think it would be a fantastic fight and I hope it happens. I believe much more now than I did before. a year and a half ago", declared the fighter, in an interview with the website ‘MMA Fighting’.
MAIN CARD!
Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs Bruno Silva
Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon
Flyweight: Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker
Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger.
PRELIMINARY CARD!
Ballweight: Rani Yahya vs Montel Jackson
Featherweight: Karol Rosa x Norma Dumont
Heavyweight: Mohammed Usman vs Junior Tafa
Penalty weight: Francis Marshall x William Gomis
Flyweight: Priscila Cachoeira vs Karine Silva
Ballweight: Brady Hiestand vs Batgerel Danaa.