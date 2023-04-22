UFC Sergei Pavlovich vs Curtis Blaydes LIVE Updates: Stream Info, Fight and How to Watch UFC Fight Night
Photo: Publicity/UFC

2:00 PMan hour ago

Watch Sergei Pavlovich vs Curtis Blaydes Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Sergei Pavlovich vs Curtis Blaydes match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
1:55 PM2 hours ago

Curtis Blaydes

Curtis Blaydes has 17 wins in the last 20 clashes. The American won 71% by knockout and 29% by decision of the judges. No victory by submission, being almost 10 minutes the average fight of the athlete.
1:50 PM2 hours ago

Sergei Pavlovich

Sergei Pavlovich has won 17 of the last 18 fights. The Russian is 190.5cm tall and weighs 115kg. Of the 17 wins, 82% were by knockout or technical knockout and 18% by decision of the judges. None by submission, being 2.15 the average fight time of the European athlete.
1:45 PM2 hours ago

Time

The main card fight starts around 9 pm. The preliminary card is scheduled for 8 pm.
1:40 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Curtis Blaydes!

“I know what I am working towards. If I win, I'll wait. I'll wait for a title shot. I don't care who it is. If it's Jon Jones, if it's Stipe Miocic, if they bring Brock Lesnar, I'll wait”, said the American with clarity.

“I am not in it for the glory.   This is what wakes me up and makes me train in the morning. I'm here for money. And I know that if I get the belt, I get more money. Whoever I have to fight to get the belt, I really don't care who it is. It would obviously help if it was Jon Jones. It helps my legacy, but it's not my legacy. After all, this isn't it. everything to me”, finished Blaydes.

“For all these reasons I am the toughest fighter: I have the size, wrestling, athleticism, the speed, the agility. I have everything you need. need to face a talent like Jones. I know he has the reach, his arms are longer than my reach. I would have to find a way to get into that zone. Maybe I need to use elbows, I have to clinch, but I think I could take him down. When I take someone down, the odds are in my favor. I think it would be a fantastic fight and I hope it happens. I believe much more now than I did before. a year and a half ago", declared the fighter, in an interview with the website ‘MMA Fighting’.

1:35 PM2 hours ago

MAIN CARD!

Heavyweights: Sergei Pavlovich vs Curtis Blaydes

Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs Bruno Silva

Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon

Flyweight: Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker

Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger.

1:30 PM2 hours ago

PRELIMINARY CARD!

Lightweight: Rick Glenn vs Christos Giagos

Ballweight: Rani Yahya vs Montel Jackson

Featherweight: Karol Rosa x Norma Dumont

Heavyweight: Mohammed Usman vs Junior Tafa

Penalty weight: Francis Marshall x William Gomis

Flyweight: Priscila Cachoeira vs Karine Silva

Ballweight: Brady Hiestand vs Batgerel Danaa.

1:25 PM2 hours ago

UFC!

Photo: Publicity/UFC
1:20 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at UFC Apex

The Sergei Pavlovich vs Curtis Blaydes game will be played at UFC Apexr, with a capacity of 19.600 people.
1:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the UFC Fight Night: Sergei Pavlovich vs Curtis Blaydes live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
