Yadong Song vs Ricky Simon LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch UFC Vegas 72
This is the start time for the Yadong Song vs Ricky Simon event on April 29 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Night
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on UFC Fight Night
Brazil: 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Night
Chile: 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Night
Costa Rica: 7:00 PM at UFC Fight Night
Colombia: 8:00 PM at UFC Fight Night
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on UFC Fight Night
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on ViX
Spain: 3:00 AM on UFC Fight
Night Mexico: 7:00 PM on UFC Fight Night, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Night
Peru: 8:00 PM on UFC Fight Night
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Night
Complete UFC Vegas 72 lineup

This is the card that we will have this Saturday in the UFC, where we will have in the main card the Mexican Fernando Padilla in the middleweight bout.


Main card 


Bantamweight: Song Yadong vs Ricky Simon


 Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk


 Middleweight: Julian Erosa vs Fernando Padilla 


Heavyweight: Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs Waldo Cortes Acosta 


Welterweight: Josh Quinlan vs Trey Waters 


Preliminary card


 Heavyweight: Martin Buday vs Jake Collier


 Flyweight: Cody Durden vs Charles Johnson 


Female Bantamweight: Stephanie Egger vs Irina Alekseeva

 
Bantamweight: Journey Newson vs Marcus McGhee 


Women's Bantamweight: Hailey Cowan vs Jamey-Lyn Horth

How does Ricky Simon arrive?

The 30-year-old American is coming off a win over Shore in their last meeting, which was in July 2022 after winning in the second round by submission. He has not lost since 2019 and has fought ten bouts in his career with a record of eight wins and two losses;
How does Yadong Song arrive?

The 25-year-old Chinese fighter fell in his last fight on September 18 in which he lost to American Sandhagen in round four by KO. This has disputed 11 fights since his debut in the year 2017 in which he has won eight, two lost and one ended in a draw. 
The Stadium

The event will be held at the UFC Apex, which was inaugurated in June 2019 and has a capacity of 1500 spectators.
Fight Preview

Yadong Song and Ricky Simon to square off in UFC Vegas 72 fight
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Yadong Song vs Ricky Simon at UFC Vegas 72

We will offer you VAVEL's pre-fight analysis and live news.
