Giro d’Italia 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch Stage 1 between Fossacesia and Ortona

Giro d'Italia 2023: Stage 1 between Fossacesia and Ortona
Tune in here the Stage 1 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Fossacesia and Ortona. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage of the race.
How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 1 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia 2023 on TV, your option is beIN Sports

If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Stage 1 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?

This is the start time for Stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia on May 28th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:30 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN

Ortona

A land bathed by the sea and defended by the Apennines. Ortona is the gateway to this part of Abruzzo, inhabited since the Bronze Age (1400 BC) as a fishing village and later converted, sheltered by its promontory overlooking the Adriatic, into a commercial and tourist port.

Today, the town has 24,000 inhabitants spread over a hilly territory of more than 70 square kilometers - protected to the west by the 2,793-meter-high nearby Majella - that stretches from south to north along a coastline of about 20 km.

Awarded the Gold Medal for Civil Courage, the town has been reborn after seeing its built heritage destroyed by about 80% in the fighting of World War II, while lovingly preserving the important vestiges of its original urban layout.

Fossacesia

Nestled among rows of olive trees, Fossacesia, in the province of Chieti, rises on the hills of Venere, dominating the Trabocchi Coast like a bastion. Inhabited already in pre-Roman times by the Frentani, in the Middle Ages Fossa Ceca became a fief of the Benedictine monastery of San Giovanni in Venere, following its historical ups and downs.

The current urban layout preserves in the main town public buildings and noble villas built from 1600, articulated in branches of scattered settlements in the hamlets of Marina and Villa Scorciosa.

Fossacesia received the Silver Medal for Civil Valor in 2007 for the contribution of the population in World War II, which was massively bombed in the battles that took place along the Gustav Line. In 2007, by decree of the President of the Italian Republic, Giorgio Napolitano, it was awarded the honorary title of City.

It is significant the link that the town of Fossacesia has with the sport of cycling: here, in fact, was born the great cyclist Alessandro Fantini, whose remains are preserved in the municipal cemetery and to whose memory is erected an imposing statue in the main square of the town.

Route of the stage

Time trial that runs almost entirely along the Ciclovia dei Trabocchi, which follows the disused Adriatic railroad. The first part is completely flat, with views of the Trabocchi and the sea up to the port of Ortona, where the road climbs for just over 1 km to the finish line in the city center.
Colombians in the Giro d'Italia 2023

The Colombians who will be present in this Giro d'Italia are:

42 - Santiago Buitrago of Bahrain Victorious.

71 - Rigoberto Urán of EF Education EasyPost

151 - Fernando Gaviria of Movistar Team

155 - Einer Rubio of Movistar Team

Stages of the Giro d'Italia 2023

# of the stage | day | Route | Type of stage | Distance | Elevation |

1st stage | May 6th | Fossacesia - Ortona | individual time trial | 19.6 km | 171 m | 1882 m
2nd stage | May 7th | Teramo - San Salvo | flat stage | 201 m | 1882 m
3rd stage | May 8th | Vasto - Melfi | steep stage | 216 m | 1542 m
4th stage | May 9th | Venosa - Laceno| medium mountain stage | 175 m - 3906 m
5th stage | May 10th | Atripalda - Salerno | steep stage | 171 - 2516 m
6th stage | May 10th | Naples - Naples | steep stage | 162 | 2429 m
7th stage | May 12th | Capua - Gran Sasso d'Italia | mountain stage | 218 | 4206 m
8th stage | May 13th | Terni - Fossombrone | steep stage | 207 | 2815 m
9th stage | May 14th | Savignano sul Rubicone - Cesena| individual time trial| 35 - 80 m
May 15 | Rest day |
10th stage | May 16th | Scandiano - Viareggio | steep stage | 196 | 2958 m
11th stage | May 17th | Camaiore - Tortona | flat stage | 219 m - 2481 m
12th stage | May 18th | Bra - Rivoli | steep stage | 179 | 2314 m
13th stage | May 19th | Borgofranco d'Ivrea - SUI Crans-Montana | mountain stage | 207 | 5267 m
14th stage | May 20th | SUI Sierre - Cassano Magnago | steep stage | 193 | 2324 m
15th stage | May 21st | Seregno - Bergamo | mountain stage | 195 | 4035 m
May 22nd | Rest day | Rest day | Rest day | 16.
16th stage | May 23rd | Sabbio Chiese - Monte Bondone | mountain stage 203 - 5646 m
17th stage | May 24th | Pergine Valsugana - Caorle | flat stage | 195 m - 328 m
18th stage | May 25th | Oderzo - Val di Zoldo | medium mountain stage | 161 | 4155 m
19th stage | May 26th - Longarone - Tres Cimas de Lavaredo - mountain stage | 183 m - 5469 m
20th stage | May 27th | Tarvisio - Monte Lussari | 18,6 km - 1035 m
21st stage | May 28th | Rome - Rome | flat stage | 135 | 924 m

Last five champions

2018: Chris Froome

2019: Richard Carapaz

2020: Tao Geoghegan Hart

2021: Egan Bernal

2022: Jai Hindley

Current champion

Australian rider Jai Hindley, riding for the BORA - Hansgrohe team, was the winner of the 105th edition of the Giro d'Italia, beating Richard Carapaz of INEOS Grenadiers by one minute and 18 seconds.
Welcome to coverage of Stage 1 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia, between Fossacesia and Ortona

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
