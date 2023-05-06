Giro d’Italia 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch Stage 1 between Fossacesia and Ortona

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 1 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 1 Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Stage 1 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?
Argentina: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:30 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ortona
Today, the town has 24,000 inhabitants spread over a hilly territory of more than 70 square kilometers - protected to the west by the 2,793-meter-high nearby Majella - that stretches from south to north along a coastline of about 20 km.
Awarded the Gold Medal for Civil Courage, the town has been reborn after seeing its built heritage destroyed by about 80% in the fighting of World War II, while lovingly preserving the important vestiges of its original urban layout.
Fossacesia
The current urban layout preserves in the main town public buildings and noble villas built from 1600, articulated in branches of scattered settlements in the hamlets of Marina and Villa Scorciosa.
Fossacesia received the Silver Medal for Civil Valor in 2007 for the contribution of the population in World War II, which was massively bombed in the battles that took place along the Gustav Line. In 2007, by decree of the President of the Italian Republic, Giorgio Napolitano, it was awarded the honorary title of City.
It is significant the link that the town of Fossacesia has with the sport of cycling: here, in fact, was born the great cyclist Alessandro Fantini, whose remains are preserved in the municipal cemetery and to whose memory is erected an imposing statue in the main square of the town.
Route of the stage
Colombians in the Giro d'Italia 2023
42 - Santiago Buitrago of Bahrain Victorious.
71 - Rigoberto Urán of EF Education EasyPost
151 - Fernando Gaviria of Movistar Team
155 - Einer Rubio of Movistar Team
Stages of the Giro d'Italia 2023
1st stage | May 6th | Fossacesia - Ortona | individual time trial | 19.6 km | 171 m | 1882 m
2nd stage | May 7th | Teramo - San Salvo | flat stage | 201 m | 1882 m
3rd stage | May 8th | Vasto - Melfi | steep stage | 216 m | 1542 m
4th stage | May 9th | Venosa - Laceno| medium mountain stage | 175 m - 3906 m
5th stage | May 10th | Atripalda - Salerno | steep stage | 171 - 2516 m
6th stage | May 10th | Naples - Naples | steep stage | 162 | 2429 m
7th stage | May 12th | Capua - Gran Sasso d'Italia | mountain stage | 218 | 4206 m
8th stage | May 13th | Terni - Fossombrone | steep stage | 207 | 2815 m
9th stage | May 14th | Savignano sul Rubicone - Cesena| individual time trial| 35 - 80 m
May 15 | Rest day |
10th stage | May 16th | Scandiano - Viareggio | steep stage | 196 | 2958 m
11th stage | May 17th | Camaiore - Tortona | flat stage | 219 m - 2481 m
12th stage | May 18th | Bra - Rivoli | steep stage | 179 | 2314 m
13th stage | May 19th | Borgofranco d'Ivrea - SUI Crans-Montana | mountain stage | 207 | 5267 m
14th stage | May 20th | SUI Sierre - Cassano Magnago | steep stage | 193 | 2324 m
15th stage | May 21st | Seregno - Bergamo | mountain stage | 195 | 4035 m
May 22nd | Rest day | Rest day | Rest day | 16.
16th stage | May 23rd | Sabbio Chiese - Monte Bondone | mountain stage 203 - 5646 m
17th stage | May 24th | Pergine Valsugana - Caorle | flat stage | 195 m - 328 m
18th stage | May 25th | Oderzo - Val di Zoldo | medium mountain stage | 161 | 4155 m
19th stage | May 26th - Longarone - Tres Cimas de Lavaredo - mountain stage | 183 m - 5469 m
20th stage | May 27th | Tarvisio - Monte Lussari | 18,6 km - 1035 m
21st stage | May 28th | Rome - Rome | flat stage | 135 | 924 m
Last five champions
2019: Richard Carapaz
2020: Tao Geoghegan Hart
2021: Egan Bernal
2022: Jai Hindley