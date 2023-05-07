Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo LIVE Updates: Fight, Stream Info and How to Watch UFC 288

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo Live Score Here
Speak up, Aljamain Sterling!
Speak up, Vitor Miranda!
Sterling should start by working ranged strikes using his greatest reach. Along with this distance, Aljamain has a different striking style that could be an advantage for him in stand-up fights. Staying at a distance, moving, changing bases and making it very difficult for Cejudo to connect his strikes. He's more skilled at striking than Cejudo and no fighter with great knockout power, but his more unpredictable game can be an advantage. Aljamain will certainly try to hit and leave without getting hit. Only if Cejudo manages to close the distance, then he'll try to come in for a takedown and make his game on the ground where he's at. It's very good, especially on the opponent's back. Of course, to reach the ground you will have to to go through Cejudo's wrestling superiority.
Three years out of the Octagon can make a lot of difference in a five-round fight, especially if Cejudo wasn't active with a weekly training routine. This can make the timing and precision of the strikes difficult in the stand-up fight, where Cejudo has more skill, or even more difficulty. defend the falls with tranquility. However, unintentionally. he can give some opening for the opponent to take the back.
Speak up, Carlão Barreto!
''The Sterling is the best! an athlete who has been showing evolution fight after fight. É It is visible that the champion has been maturing technically and mentally. a tactically well-applied fighter and combines that with athleticism. You're going to face an above-average opponent, who is the best. Henry Cejudo, a guy with a lot of quality, who isn't good. only Whether you're a decorated wrestler or an Olympic champion: he's the best. a complete MMA fighter. He knows how to use the fundamentals to be able to apply what he is strongest at, which are takedowns and positional control on the ground. I see it as a very balanced fight, where Cejudo is the best. the favorite despite the inactivity. Solid play, tactical intelligence and application will make the difference. É It is undoubtedly an exciting fight.
Inactive time is bad for any athlete, but I think Cejudo will have time to acclimate to a five-round fight against a guy with the style of Aljamain Sterling. the necessary time to pick up the rhythm of the fight, that Sterling is not a guy looking for a quick definition. He's not looking for a knockout, a submission right from the start. It will be a question-and-answer fight and for that reason, because Cejudo is a more solid fighter, he will have to fight. time to adapt and consequently apply your tactical game, your physical and technical imposition, especially from the 3rd & round. If it was a shorter fight, maybe the inactivity would be a big differential, but a longer fight and due to the opponent's style, I think Cejudo will be able to put his strategy into play.
I believe in Cejudo's victory by decision. I don't see a knockout or submission happening before 25 minutes. É It's a fight that I see being very applied athletically, mentally, physically and tactically. In this, I think Cejudo is different, even due to the fact that even though he was inactive as a fighter, he was working as a trainer, he was in the game. While helping athletes, he was also studying.''
Schedules!
Main Card
Welterweight: Belal Muhammad x Gilbert Durinho - co-main event
Strawweight: Jésica Andrade x Xiaonan Yan
Featherweight: Movsar Evloev x Diego Lopes
Featherweight: Kron Gracie x Charles Jourdain
Preliminary Card
Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Devin Clark
Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya
Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez x Virna Jandiroba
Heavyweight: Braxton Smith vs Parker Porter
Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov
Flyweight: Rafael Estevam x Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Middleweight: Joseph Holmes x Cládio Ribeiro