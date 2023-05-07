Giro d’Italia 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch Stage 2 between Teramo and San Salvo

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 2 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 2 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Stage 2 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?
Argentina: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:30 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
👕 Jersey wearers
💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Filippo Ganna (INEOS Grenadiers) - Leader: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step)
💙 Blue Jersey (Mountain): Brandon McNulty (UAE Emirates)
🤍 White jersey (Junior): Joao Almeida (UAE Emirates) - Leader: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step)
San Salvo
It is a town of 19,963 inhabitants located 100 m above sea level and 4 km from the Adriatic Sea, on whose shores there is a fine sandy beach. San Salvo embodies several vocations. It is the city of the sea and of summer vacations with Blue Flag.
It is a river town with the river Trigno and its botanical and natural treasures. It is an agricultural city, surrounded by olive groves and covered with specialized crops. It is a city of travel, with ancient and modern routes: from the bridle path to the cycle path, from the freeway to the valley floor, from the fast railroad to the glorious state highway.
Surprisingly, it's also a city of history. San Salvo's history is, in fact, millennia old, closely linked to its geographical position. After prehistoric times, its territory knew the civilization of the Apennines, intertwined relations with the Mycenaean and Greek world (II/1st millennium BC) and witnessed the affirmation of the Italic civilization (VI/III century BC). With the Romanization of Frentania (3rd-1st century BC), a city was built on the present urban site, with rich domus, a subway aqueduct and thermal baths, with a port at the mouth of the Trigno active in trade (1st century BC).
Teramo
The city of Teramo is one of the four provincial capitals of the Abruzzo region. It rises at the confluence of the Tordino River and the Vezzola torrent, on the slopes of the Gran Sasso and just a few minutes from the Adriatic Sea, an ideal position to easily visit the characteristic territory of Teramo.
Founded in Phoenician times, it was subjected to the Romans, who gave it the name of Interamnia Urbs, meaning "city between the two rivers".
It was during the reign of the emperors Augustus, first, and then Hadrian, that the city experienced a flourishing period, attested by the presence of numerous monuments, temples, theaters, amphitheaters and baths that are still partially visible and visitable today.
During the Middle Ages, the city experienced a second period of splendor, despite the bitter struggles between the two lords, Angevin and Aragonese.
In the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, Teramo had an intense cultural life, opening up to the enlightened ideas of illustrious scholars, such as Melchiorre Delfico, to whom it gave birth.
Route of the stage
The last kilometers are practically straight and perfectly flat, with some of the usual road obstacles, such as traffic circles, traffic islands and pedestrian protection islands. At 1400 m from the finish line there is a traffic circle that must be taken in the direction of travel and which leads to the last curve 1 km from the finish line. Final straight of 1000 m on asphalt 8 m wide.
🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Corredor (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|21'18"
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Italy / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'22"
|3
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates)
|+ 00'29"
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'40"
|5
|Stefan Küng (Switzerland / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'43"
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 00'43"
|7
|Jay Vine (Australia / UAE Emirates)
|+ 00'46"
|8
|Brandon McNulty (United States / UAE Emirates)
|+ 00'48"
|9
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'55"
|10
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'55"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 1
