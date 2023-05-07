Giro d’Italia 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch Stage 2 between Teramo and San Salvo
6:39 PM42 minutes ago

Tune in here the Stage 2 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Teramo and San Salvo. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage of the race.
6:34 PMan hour ago

How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 2 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia 2023 on TV, your option is beIN Sports

If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

6:29 PMan hour ago

What time is Stage 2 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?

This is the start time for Stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia on May 7th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:30 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN

6:24 PMan hour ago

👕 Jersey wearers

💗 Maglia Rosa (Leader): Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)

💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Filippo Ganna (INEOS Grenadiers) - Leader: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step)

💙  Blue Jersey (Mountain): Brandon McNulty (UAE Emirates)

🤍 White jersey (Junior): Joao Almeida (UAE Emirates) - Leader: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step)

6:19 PMan hour ago

San Salvo

It is a town of 19,963 inhabitants located 100 m above sea level and 4 km from the Adriatic Sea, on whose shores there is a fine sandy beach. San Salvo embodies several vocations. It is the city of the sea and of summer vacations with Blue Flag.

It is a river town with the river Trigno and its botanical and natural treasures. It is an agricultural city, surrounded by olive groves and covered with specialized crops. It is a city of travel, with ancient and modern routes: from the bridle path to the cycle path, from the freeway to the valley floor, from the fast railroad to the glorious state highway.

Surprisingly, it's also a city of history. San Salvo's history is, in fact, millennia old, closely linked to its geographical position. After prehistoric times, its territory knew the civilization of the Apennines, intertwined relations with the Mycenaean and Greek world (II/1st millennium BC) and witnessed the affirmation of the Italic civilization (VI/III century BC). With the Romanization of Frentania (3rd-1st century BC), a city was built on the present urban site, with rich domus, a subway aqueduct and thermal baths, with a port at the mouth of the Trigno active in trade (1st century BC).

6:14 PMan hour ago

Teramo

The city of Teramo is one of the four provincial capitals of the Abruzzo region. It rises at the confluence of the Tordino River and the Vezzola torrent, on the slopes of the Gran Sasso and just a few minutes from the Adriatic Sea, an ideal position to easily visit the characteristic territory of Teramo.

Founded in Phoenician times, it was subjected to the Romans, who gave it the name of Interamnia Urbs, meaning "city between the two rivers".

It was during the reign of the emperors Augustus, first, and then Hadrian, that the city experienced a flourishing period, attested by the presence of numerous monuments, temples, theaters, amphitheaters and baths that are still partially visible and visitable today.

During the Middle Ages, the city experienced a second period of splendor, despite the bitter struggles between the two lords, Angevin and Aragonese.

In the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, Teramo had an intense cultural life, opening up to the enlightened ideas of illustrious scholars, such as Melchiorre Delfico, to whom it gave birth.

6:09 PMan hour ago

Route of the stage

This stage alternates flat coastal sections with inland sections with short climbs. Small climbs such as Bellante, Controguerra and Colonnella are climbed before rolling along the Adriatic state road to Silvi Paese, where a climb of about 4 km gives the first GPM. After a second coastal section (Pescara), the second climb to Chieti followed by the second GPM at Ripa Teatina. Once back on the coast, the race follows it to the finish in San Salvo. Wide roads with few curves along the coast and narrower roads with many curves and ups and downs during the inland sections.

The last kilometers are practically straight and perfectly flat, with some of the usual road obstacles, such as traffic circles, traffic islands and pedestrian protection islands. At 1400 m from the finish line there is a traffic circle that must be taken in the direction of travel and which leads to the last curve 1 km from the finish line. Final straight of 1000 m on asphalt 8 m wide.

6:04 PMan hour ago

🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the top 10 of the stage:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Corredor (Country / Team) Time
1 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)  21'18"
2 Filippo Ganna (Italy / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'22"
3 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates) + 00'29"
4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'40"
5 Stefan Küng (Switzerland / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'43"
6 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma) + 00'43"
7 Jay Vine (Australia / UAE Emirates) + 00'46"
8 Brandon McNulty (United States / UAE Emirates) + 00'48"
9 Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'55"
10 Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'55"
5:59 PMan hour ago

5:54 PMan hour ago

Summary of the previous stage

The Belgian rider of Soudal Quick - Step, Remco Evenepoel, started with everything in the Giro d'Italia and won the individual time trial that took place between Fossacesia and Ortona giving a message to his rivals about his favoritism to win the maglia rosa. With a time of 21'18", he beat Filippo Ganna of INEOS Grenadiers by 22 seconds and Joao Almeida of UAE Emirates by 29 seconds.
5:49 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 2 of the 2023 Giro d’Italia, between Teramo and San Salvo Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
