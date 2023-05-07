Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Boxing 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AM31 minutes ago

Tune in here Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder Live Score in Boxing 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder match for the Boxing 2023 on VAVEL US.
10:55 AM36 minutes ago

What time is Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder match for Boxing 2023?

This is the start time of the fight Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder of May 7th in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 12:00 AM on Star Plus and DAZN

Spain: 5:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Mexico: 10:00 PM on Canal 5, Azteca 7, ViX, Azteca Deportes and Star Plus

Paraguay: 1:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 1:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

10:50 AM41 minutes ago

Full Canelo vs Ryder card

This will be the complete card this Saturday in Jalisco.

Canelo Alvarez (58-2-2) vs John Ryder (32-5)

Co-Feature Fight

Rey Martinez (19-2) vs Ronal Batista (15-2)

Preliminary fights

Oleksandr Gvozdyk (18-1) vs Ricards Bolotkins (19-6)

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (26-3-1) vs Steve Spark (16-2)

Nathan Rodriguez (10-0) vs Alexander Mejia (17-2)

Johan Alvarez (5-0-1) vs. Johan Rodriguez

10:45 AMan hour ago

Tickets for the Canelo vs Ryder fight

It is important to remember that tickets went on sale weeks ago, with a price between 350 and 8 thousand Mexican pesos, however, the tickets are sold out and a full house is expected for the fans to support Saul in his return to Mexico.
10:40 AMan hour ago

The keys to beat Canelo

John Ryder gave the keys to beat the tapatío fighter, where he hopes to come out with the victory and that Canelo, in September, will ask him for a rematch so that the fight can be repeated.

"I think I have to mix up my style. I have to box sometimes, but also put him under pressure and not let him throw his punches; cut him off at the angles when he threatens with one of his hooks, or when he feints with going backwards and steps to the side. I guess you could say that sometimes I have to be a little suffocating, hit myself to get my own punches out, but then be a little quicker and stay one step ahead of whatever he does," he stressed.

10:35 AMan hour ago

John Ryder's record

"The Gorilla" has fought a total of 37 times, with 32 wins (18 victories by way of the chloroform) and only five losses. The last time he stepped into the ring was on November 26, 2022 with a win over Zach Parker.
10:30 AMan hour ago

He is motivated

Despite being the overwhelming favorite to win, Canelo commented that he feels motivated to fight in Mexico and said he does not feel confident because the opponent has his own thing and must be treated with respect.

"Every opponent you have to put the same enthusiasm, the same desire because you never know, there are surprises but I am preparing one hundred percent, I know it will be a tough fight, knowing that he is a tough fighter and when they fight with me they prepare extra. We're going to get there very well," he mentioned.

10:25 AMan hour ago

Canelo Alvarez's record

El Canelo has had 62 fights as a professional in his career with a balance of 58 wins (39 by knockout), two defeats and two draws, remembering that his most recent fight took place on September 17, 2022 when he defeated Gennady Golovkin in what was the end of the trilogy.
10:20 AMan hour ago

Canelo Alvarez returns to Mexico

After establishing himself as one of the best boxers in Mexico, Saul Alvarez has decided to take a "brief" break and will return to Mexico with the mission of winning in front of his fans. The last time Canelo had fought in Mexico was on November 26, 2011 at the Plaza de Toros in the CDMX when he defeated Puerto Rican Kermit Cintron; while the last time in Jalisco was on June 18, 2011 when he defeated British Ryan Rhodes by knockout.
Foto: Canelo
Photo: Canelo
10:15 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder match will be played at the Akron Stadium, in Jalisco, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 00:00 am ET.
10:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Boxing 2023: Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this fight. We will provide you with pre-fight analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo