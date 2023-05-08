Giro d’Italia 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch Stage 3 between Vasto and Melfi
Tune in here the Stage 3 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Vasto and Melfi. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage of the race.
How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 3 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia 2023 on TV, your option is beIN Sports

If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Stage 3 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?

This is the start time for Stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia on May 8th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:30 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN

👕 Jersey wearers

💗 Maglia Rosa (Leader): Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)

💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)

💙  Blue Jersey (Mountain): Paul Lapeira (AG2R Citroën Team)

🤍 White jersey (Junior): Joao Almeida (UAE Emirates) - Leader: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step)

Melfi

Melfi is not a town with a simple history, far from it, but it is, above all, a town with a beautiful history.

In size and population, Melfi is the third largest municipality in Basilicata. It is located at an altitude of 562 m above sea level, on the slopes of Mount Vulture (1327 m above sea level). Its extensive historic center and walls developed around the Norman castle of Swabia, built by the Normans, rebuilt by Frederick II, endowed with new towers by Charles I of Anjou and finally remodeled by the Caracciolo and Doria families. The castle houses the National Archaeological Museum "Massimo Pallottino" of Melfi, one of the most important and visited in the south.

Melfi is rich in historical monuments and natural sites that can be appreciated and experienced in their fullness and beauty. This fascinating jumble of monuments and beauties serves as a counterpoint to a peripheral industrial area of considerable dimensions in which important world-class companies such as Stellantis (former Fiat) and Barilla, etc. are located.

Vasto

Vasto is one of the most charming towns in Abruzzo, overlooking the Adriatic Sea with its characteristic gulf and protected by the peaks of the Apennines, beautiful in its uniqueness.

The coastline of Vasto stretches for over 17 km, with beaches of different types: from the fine golden sand of Vasto Marina and Punta Penna, to the pebbles and rocks of Mottagrossa and San Nicola. Every tourist can choose the beach of their choice, between coves and promontories, and enjoy seafood specialties on the famous trabocchi, the ancient wooden fishing machines placed in the middle of the sea. You can enjoy the seascape by staying on the seafront of Vasto Marina, full of bathing establishments equipped with every comfort, and admire the symbol of the city on a rock, the Monument to the Bather.

Moreover, in the nature reserve of Punta Aderci, of about 285 hectares, there are many varieties of plants, flowers and vegetables. Do not miss the walk along the path that leads to the characteristic promontory from which you can see the whole open and crystalline sea.

Moreover, from Vasto it is possible to reach the mountains of Gran Sasso and Majella and the beautiful Tremiti islands in just over an hour.

The Caldoresco Castle, a fortress dating back to 1427 with towers, bastions and moat; and, finally, the statue of the exiled poet Gabriele Rossetti that stands in the center of the square of the same name. From the Via Adriatica promenade and the Loggia Amblingh, it is possible to admire the splendid panorama of the golden gulf.

Route of the stage

This stage is clearly divided into two parts. The first 170 km are flat, on wide roads, mostly fast, with few curves and semi-curves, until reaching the Vulture Mountains, where the route changes aspect. Then the race climbs the Valico dei Laghi di Monticchio (leading to the lakes of the same name) on a more articulated road with gradients between 6 and 7%. A short descent and a second climb up to Valico la Croce, from where you reach Rionero in Vulture. The next section, mostly downhill, has numerous curves with normal carriageway until you reach the town of Melfi.

The finish with the short climb to the center of Melfi to descend towards the station where there are the usual traffic obstacles (traffic circles, traffic islands, etc.) and climb back to the finish area. In the last kilometer there is a short descent leading to a wide curve that leads to the 350 m asphalt uphill straight (about 5%) on asphalt (8 m wide).

🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)  05h 16'29"
2 Filippo Ganna (Italy / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'22"
3 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates) + 00'29"
4 Stefan Küng (Switzerland / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'43"
5 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma) + 00'43"
6 Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'43"
7 Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'55"
8 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'55"
9 Brandon McNulty (United States / UAE Emirates) + 00'59"
10 Jay Vine (Australia / UAE Emirates) + 01'05"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 2

This is the top 10 of the stage 2:
Top 10 - Stage 2
Pos. Corredor (País / Equipo) Tiempo
1 Jonathan Milan (Italy/ Bahrain Victorious) 04h 55'11"
2 David Bekker (Netherlands / Arkéa - Samsic) + 00'00"
3 Kaden Groves (Australia / Alpecin - Deceunink) + 00'00"
4 Arne Marit (Belgium / Intermarche - Circus - Wanty) + 00'00"
5 Marius Mayrhofer (Germany / Team DSM) + 00'00"
6 Pascal Ackermann (Germany / UAE Emirates) + 00'00"
7 Fernando Gaviria (Colombia / Movistar) + 00'00"
8 Niccolo Bonifazio (Italy / Intermarche - Circus - Wanty) + 00'00"
9 Jake Stewart (Great Britain / Groupama FDJ) + 00'00"
10 Michael Matthews (Australia / Jayco AlUla) + 00'00"
Summary of the previous stage

It was an eventful finish to stage 2; with just over three kilometers to go, there was a crash that split the peloton, which had regrouped at 38 kilometers, after the breakaway of Paul Lapeira (AG2R Citroën), Thomas Champion (Cofidis), Mattia Bais (Eolo Kometa), Stefano Gandin (Corratec) and Alessandro Verre (Arkea - Samsic). In the end, Jonathan Milan won the mass sprint finish and gave Bahrain Victorious its first victory in this Giro d'Italia. The cut in the bunch did not affect Remco Evenepoel, who remains the overall leader.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 3 of the 2023 Giro d’Italia, between Vasto and Melfi Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
