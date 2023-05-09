Giro d’Italia 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch Stage 4 between Venosa and Lago Laceno

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 4 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 4 Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Stage 4 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?
Argentina: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:30 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
👕 Jersey wearers
💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)
💙 Blue Jersey (Mountain): Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ)
🤍 White jersey (Junior): Joao Almeida (UAE Emirates) - Leader: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step)
Lago Laceno
The town of Bagnoli Irpino is located in a valley surrounded by mountains, some of which are over 1,700 meters high, such as Cervialto and Raiamagra. It is a sunny town with a mild climate, quiet, peaceful and a popular tourist destination, well connected to the freeway network.
It has 3,200 inhabitants (approximately) and is located about 650 meters above sea level. Its mountains are bordered by those of Nusco, Lioni, Caposele, Calabritto, Acerno and Montella, part of which is wooded, part cultivated and the rest pastureland, used for grazing herds, which have constituted the main industries and economic resources of the municipality over the years.
In its mountains you can admire enchanting landscapes that have nothing to envy to the mountains of Switzerland, such as the Laceno plateau, at 1,040 m altitude, crossed by the perennial stream of Tornola, which gathers to form a small lake at the foot of the Raiamagra, and finally flows through a natural tunnel into the Caliendo ravine, one of the branches of the Calore river.
For its future, the city is betting everything on tourism, considered its only real resource for development.
Venosa
Venosa is a treasure chest of stories and treasures, some clearly visible, others kept in archaeological layers, only partially excavated. Located in the NE of the Basilicata region, it rises on one of the last hills that descend from Mount Vulture towards the Ofanto valley, in a varied landscape that has favored human settlement since prehistoric times.
In Venosa, all periods of history are represented by direct evidence of great value, starting with that found in the Paleolithic park of Notarchirico, where fossil remains of ancient elephants and other prehistoric animals, choppers and bifaces, dating back 700,000 years, lie buried in the ashes of Vulture, the nearby extinct volcano.
The Middle Ages are perceived in the solemn and timeless art of the Benedictine Abbey of the Holy Trinity and in the amazing Incompiuta, a church that was never finished, in which the great past of the colony resurfaces in the reuse of carved stones from the classical period, embedded in its walls.
In the present cathedral, located in the center of the city, and in a series of noble and ecclesiastical buildings, resides a great architectural and artistic refinement.
Route of the stage
The climb to Colle Molella (9.9 km at 6.0%) ends 3 km from the finish. After crossing Bagnoli Irpino there are 3 km of hairpin bends with gradients of around 10% and peaks of 12%. Last 3 km around Lake Laceno downhill or flat with wide bends. The finishing straight is 300 m long, on asphalt 7 m wide. It is worth noting the downhill track crossing before Bagnoli Irpino by two inactive level crossings.
🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|10h 18'07"
|2
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates)
|+ 00'32"
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 00'44"
|4
|Stefan Küng (Switzerland / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'46"
|5
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'58"
|6
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'58"
|7
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'02"
|8
|Michael Matthews (Australia / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 01'02"
|9
|Jay Vine (Australia / UAE Emirates)
|+ 01'08"
|10
|Mads Pedersen (Denmark / Trek Segafredo)
|+ 01'18"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 3
|Top 10 - Stage 3
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Michael Matthews (Australia / Jayco AlUla)
|05h 01'41"
|2
|Mads Pedersen (Denmark / Trek Segafredo)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Kaden Kroves (Australia / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Vincenzo Albanese (Italy / EOLO - KOMETA)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Stefano Oldani (Italy / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Sven Bystrom (Norway / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Primoz Roglc (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Simone Velasco (Italy / Astana)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Toms Skujins (Latvia / Trek Segafredo)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Andrea Vendrame (Italy / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 00'00"