Giro d’Italia 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch Stage 6 in Napoli
Image: VAVEL

11:19 PMan hour ago

Tune in here the Stage 6 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route in Napoli. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage of the race.
11:14 PMan hour ago

How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 6 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia 2023 on TV, your option is beIN Sports

If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:09 PMan hour ago

What time is Stage 6 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?

This is the start time for Stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia on May 11th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:30 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN

11:04 PMan hour ago

👕 Jersey wearers

💗 Maglia Rosa (Leader): Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM)

💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)

💙  Blue Jersey (Mountain): Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ)

🤍 White jersey (Youth): Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step) - Leader: Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM)

10:59 PMan hour ago

Napoli

Napoli is one of the most densely populated cities in Italy and today has about one million inhabitants.

Since ancient times, it has been a multicultural city, a popular destination for numerous populations that have alternated over the centuries and have shaped its physiognomy and culture. Walking through the heart of the old city is a bit like going through the different stages of its history. In fact, among the long and characteristic alleys, the architecture of the churches and the ancient noble palaces, numerous stratifications can be seen, testimony of different historical and artistic influences. It is no coincidence that in 1995 the historic center of Napoli was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Among the most famous streets in the center to walk along is undoubtedly Spaccanapoli, a long artery that, seen from the top of the Vomero hill, seems to divide the old town in two, and then Via San Gregorio Armeno, known for its ancient artisan workshops of belenistic art. Not to be missed is a stop at the Duomo, where the chapel of the treasure of S. Gennaro is considered one of the masterpieces of the Baroque.

10:54 PMan hour ago

Route of the stage

Very hilly and articulated stage along the entire route characterized by numerous curves and ups and downs. The first part goes around Vesuvius almost uninterruptedly on urban roads with some crossings with obstacles and three level crossings. Then it climbs up to the Valico di Chiunzi to descend to the Amalfi coast, which is traveled to Sorrento. There follows a final stretch that is entirely urban in a succession of uninterrupted towns. The road surface is good, with long stretches of porphyry cobblestones in good condition. End in the city of Napoli on wide, paved roads.

The last three kilometers are with some curves and a slight climb on cobblestones, followed by two perfectly flat kilometers to Via Caracciolo. Final straight of 900 m on asphalt 9 m wide.

10:49 PMan hour ago

🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:

Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Andreas Leknessund (Noruega / Team DSM) 19h 06'03"
2 Remco Evenepoel (Bélgica / Soudal Quick - Step)  + 00'28"
3 Aurelien Paret-Peintre (Francia / AG2R Citroën) + 00'30"
4 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates) + 01'00"
5 Primoz Roglic (Eslovenia / Jumbo Visma) + 01'12"
6 Geraint Thomas (Gran Bretaña / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'26"
7 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rusia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 01'26"
8 Toms Skujins (Letonia / Trek Segafredo) + 01'29"
9 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gran Bretaña / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'30"
10 Vincenzo Albanese (Italia / Eolo Kometa! + 01'39"
10:44 PM2 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 5

This is the top 10 of stage 5:

Top 10 - Stage 5
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Kaden Groves  (Australia / Alpecin Deceunink) 04h 30'19"
2 Jonathan Milan (Italy / Bahrain Victorious) + 00' 00"
3 Mads Pedersen (Denmark / Trek Segafredo) + 00' 00"
4 Alberto Danese (Italy / Team DSM) + 00' 00"
5 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain / Astana Qazaqstan) + 00' 00"
6 Nicolas Dalla Valle (Italy / Team Corratec) + 00' 00"
7 Mirko Maestri (Italy / Eolo Kometa) + 00' 00"
8 Filippo Fiorelli (Italy / Green Project - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè) + 00' 00"
9 Andrea Vendrame (Italy / AG2R Citroën) + 00' 00"
10 Michael Matthews (Australia / Jayco AlUla) + 00' 00"
10:39 PM2 hours ago

Summary of the previous Stage

Another eventful finish in this Giro d'Italia 2023. After four and a half hours of racing Kaden Groves took the win on day five of the competition, which keeps Andreas Leknessund as overall leader. Remco Evenepoel suffered two crashes, but managed to save the day.
10:34 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 6 of the 2023 Giro d’Italia, in Napoli Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
