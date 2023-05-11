Giro d’Italia 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch Stage 6 in Napoli

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 6 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 6 Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Stage 6 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?
Argentina: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:30 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
👕 Jersey wearers
💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)
💙 Blue Jersey (Mountain): Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ)
🤍 White jersey (Youth): Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step) - Leader: Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM)
Napoli
Napoli is one of the most densely populated cities in Italy and today has about one million inhabitants.
Since ancient times, it has been a multicultural city, a popular destination for numerous populations that have alternated over the centuries and have shaped its physiognomy and culture. Walking through the heart of the old city is a bit like going through the different stages of its history. In fact, among the long and characteristic alleys, the architecture of the churches and the ancient noble palaces, numerous stratifications can be seen, testimony of different historical and artistic influences. It is no coincidence that in 1995 the historic center of Napoli was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Among the most famous streets in the center to walk along is undoubtedly Spaccanapoli, a long artery that, seen from the top of the Vomero hill, seems to divide the old town in two, and then Via San Gregorio Armeno, known for its ancient artisan workshops of belenistic art. Not to be missed is a stop at the Duomo, where the chapel of the treasure of S. Gennaro is considered one of the masterpieces of the Baroque.
Route of the stage
The last three kilometers are with some curves and a slight climb on cobblestones, followed by two perfectly flat kilometers to Via Caracciolo. Final straight of 900 m on asphalt 9 m wide.
🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
This is the general classification:
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Andreas Leknessund (Noruega / Team DSM)
|19h 06'03"
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Bélgica / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'28"
|3
|Aurelien Paret-Peintre (Francia / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 00'30"
|4
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates)
|+ 01'00"
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Eslovenia / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 01'12"
|6
|Geraint Thomas (Gran Bretaña / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'26"
|7
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rusia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'26"
|8
|Toms Skujins (Letonia / Trek Segafredo)
|+ 01'29"
|9
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gran Bretaña / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'30"
|10
|Vincenzo Albanese (Italia / Eolo Kometa!
|+ 01'39"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 5
This is the top 10 of stage 5:
|Top 10 - Stage 5
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Kaden Groves (Australia / Alpecin Deceunink)
|04h 30'19"
|2
|Jonathan Milan (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00' 00"
|3
|Mads Pedersen (Denmark / Trek Segafredo)
|+ 00' 00"
|4
|Alberto Danese (Italy / Team DSM)
|+ 00' 00"
|5
|Mark Cavendish (Great Britain / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 00' 00"
|6
|Nicolas Dalla Valle (Italy / Team Corratec)
|+ 00' 00"
|7
|Mirko Maestri (Italy / Eolo Kometa)
|+ 00' 00"
|8
|Filippo Fiorelli (Italy / Green Project - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè)
|+ 00' 00"
|9
|Andrea Vendrame (Italy / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 00' 00"
|10
|Michael Matthews (Australia / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00' 00"