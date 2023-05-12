Giro d’Italia 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch Stage 7 between Capua and Gran Sasso D'Italia

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 7 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 7 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Stage 7 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?
Argentina: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:30 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
👕 Jersey wearers
💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)
💙 Blue Jersey (Mountain): Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ)
🤍 White jersey (Youth): Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step) - Leader: Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM)
Gran Sasso D'Italia
The plateau of Campo Imperatore rises within the Gran Sasso d'Italia massif, reaching an altitude of between 1,500 and 1,900 meters, near which the town of L'Aquila is located.
The main event, with an important historical and spiritual value and an identity connotation, is the Perdonanza Celestiniana, included in the UNESCO intangible heritage list, an annual jubilee held from August 23 to 29 and named after the Bull of Forgiveness, the document with which the Holy Pope Celestine V, the day after his coronation as Pope on August 28, 1294 in the Basilica of Collemaggio, wanted to grant plenary indulgence to whoever crossed the Holy Door of the Basilica of Collemaggio between the Vespers of August 28 and 29.
The event, which includes a rich program of cultural events, has its main moments in the opening ceremony, on August 23, with the arrival of the Morrone Fire, following a route that traces the itinerary that Celestine V followed to reach L'Aquila from the hermitage of Morrone, near Sulmona, and in the Historical Procession, on August 28, in which the precious parchment is escorted from the municipal residence to the basilica, where it will remain on display for 24 hours. The 2022 edition was attended by Pope Francis, the first pontiff in history to preside over the solemn ceremony of the opening of the Holy Door, who, as a further tribute to the city, wanted to extend the Celestine Jubilee until 2023.
Capua
The present city of Capua was founded by the Lombards in 856 by the brothers Landone and Landolfo. Both were sons of Landolfo I, the last count who ruled ancient Capua and who lived through its destruction in 840. The new settlement was founded on a bend of the Volturno River, on the ruins of the ancient Roman port of Casilinum, and from the beginning took up the legacy of the ancient metropolis, now desolate. The new Capua was the seat of the great Lombard principality founded by Atenolfo I and which reached its apogee with Pandolfo I, becoming, for the time being, one of the main potentates of the early medieval Mezzogiorno. The ancient diocese of apostolic foundation also moved to the new city. In the Lombard Capua, in 960 A.D., the famous Placito was written, the first attestation of an Italian vernacular language in an official document.
With the Norman conquest, the city became part of the new Kingdom of Sicily and, under Frederick I, became an important administrative center. The city grew even more under the Anjoùchene, who expanded and enriched the urban fabric with palaces and religious buildings. The city was now one of the most important in the south.
Under the Aragonese, the urban center expanded further, becoming a refined second court for the Trastamara rulers. The terrible sack of Capua, on July 24, 1501, was a severe setback for the city's development.
Route of the stage
The last 7 km are steep climbs. We pass 2000 m on a medium road with some sharp bends and a gradient of about 9% with a maximum peak of 13%. Last straight of 120 m on asphalt with a finish line 7 m wide.
🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Andreas Leknessund (Noruega / Team DSM)
|22h 50'48"
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Bélgica / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'28"
|3
|Aurelien Paret-Peintre (Francia / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 00'30"
|4
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates)
|+ 01'00"
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Eslovenia / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 01'12"
|6
|Geraint Thomas (Gran Bretaña / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'26"
|7
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rusia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'26"
|8
|Toms Skujins (Letonia / Trek Segafredo)
|+ 01'29"
|9
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gran Bretaña / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'30"
|10
|Vincenzo Albanese (Italia / Eolo Kometa!
|+ 01'39"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 6
|Top 10 - Stage 6
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Dinamarca / Trek Segafredo)
|03h 44'45"
|2
|Jonathan Milan (Italia / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00' 00"
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Alemania / UAE Emirates)
|+ 00' 00"
|4
|Kaden Groves (Australia / Alpecin Deceunink)
|+ 00' 00"
|5
|Fernando Gaviria (Colombia / Movistar)
|+ 00' 00"
|6
|Michael Matthews (Australia / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00' 00"
|7
|Vincenzo Albanese (Italia / Eolo - Kometa)
|+ 00' 00"
|8
|Marius Mayrhofer (Alemania / Team DSM)
|+ 00' 00"
|9
|Lorenzo Rota (Italia / Intermaché - Circus - Wanty)
|+ 00' 00"
|10
|Simone Velasco (Italia / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 00' 00"