Giro d’Italia 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch Stage 7 between Capua and Gran Sasso D'Italia
Image: VAVEL

11:00 PM27 minutes ago

10:55 PM32 minutes ago

How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 7 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia 2023 on TV, your option is beIN Sports

If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN

10:50 PM37 minutes ago

What time is Stage 7 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?

This is the start time for Stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia on May 12th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:30 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN

10:45 PM42 minutes ago

👕 Jersey wearers

💗 Maglia Rosa (Leader): Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM)

💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)

💙  Blue Jersey (Mountain): Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ)

🤍 White jersey (Youth): Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step) - Leader: Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM)

10:40 PMan hour ago

Gran Sasso D'Italia

The plateau of Campo Imperatore rises within the Gran Sasso d'Italia massif, reaching an altitude of between 1,500 and 1,900 meters, near which the town of L'Aquila is located.

The main event, with an important historical and spiritual value and an identity connotation, is the Perdonanza Celestiniana, included in the UNESCO intangible heritage list, an annual jubilee held from August 23 to 29 and named after the Bull of Forgiveness, the document with which the Holy Pope Celestine V, the day after his coronation as Pope on August 28, 1294 in the Basilica of Collemaggio, wanted to grant plenary indulgence to whoever crossed the Holy Door of the Basilica of Collemaggio between the Vespers of August 28 and 29.

The event, which includes a rich program of cultural events, has its main moments in the opening ceremony, on August 23, with the arrival of the Morrone Fire, following a route that traces the itinerary that Celestine V followed to reach L'Aquila from the hermitage of Morrone, near Sulmona, and in the Historical Procession, on August 28, in which the precious parchment is escorted from the municipal residence to the basilica, where it will remain on display for 24 hours. The 2022 edition was attended by Pope Francis, the first pontiff in history to preside over the solemn ceremony of the opening of the Holy Door, who, as a further tribute to the city, wanted to extend the Celestine Jubilee until 2023.

10:35 PMan hour ago

Capua

The present city of Capua was founded by the Lombards in 856 by the brothers Landone and Landolfo. Both were sons of Landolfo I, the last count who ruled ancient Capua and who lived through its destruction in 840. The new settlement was founded on a bend of the Volturno River, on the ruins of the ancient Roman port of Casilinum, and from the beginning took up the legacy of the ancient metropolis, now desolate. The new Capua was the seat of the great Lombard principality founded by Atenolfo I and which reached its apogee with Pandolfo I, becoming, for the time being, one of the main potentates of the early medieval Mezzogiorno. The ancient diocese of apostolic foundation also moved to the new city. In the Lombard Capua, in 960 A.D., the famous Placito was written, the first attestation of an Italian vernacular language in an official document.

With the Norman conquest, the city became part of the new Kingdom of Sicily and, under Frederick I, became an important administrative center. The city grew even more under the Anjoùchene, who expanded and enriched the urban fabric with palaces and religious buildings. The city was now one of the most important in the south.

Under the Aragonese, the urban center expanded further, becoming a refined second court for the Trastamara rulers. The terrible sack of Capua, on July 24, 1501, was a severe setback for the city's development.

10:30 PMan hour ago

Route of the stage

Very long stage (218 km) with the first 90 km on fast roads via Isernia and Rionero Sannitico with wide and well-paved roads and some well-lit tunnels. Second part with the climb to Roccaraso (GPM) followed by the long descent to Sulmona and Popoli. After Bussi sul Tirino begins the final climb of about 45 km interspersed with very short counter-slopes and divided in the GPM classification into two parts, the first up to Calascio and the second shorter and steeper to the finish.

The last 7 km are steep climbs. We pass 2000 m on a medium road with some sharp bends and a gradient of about 9% with a maximum peak of 13%. Last straight of 120 m on asphalt with a finish line 7 m wide.

10:25 PMan hour ago

🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Andreas Leknessund (Noruega / Team DSM) 22h 50'48"
2 Remco Evenepoel (Bélgica / Soudal Quick - Step)  + 00'28"
3 Aurelien Paret-Peintre (Francia / AG2R Citroën) + 00'30"
4 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates) + 01'00"
5 Primoz Roglic (Eslovenia / Jumbo Visma) + 01'12"
6 Geraint Thomas (Gran Bretaña / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'26"
7 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rusia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 01'26"
8 Toms Skujins (Letonia / Trek Segafredo) + 01'29"
9 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gran Bretaña / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'30"
10 Vincenzo Albanese (Italia / Eolo Kometa! + 01'39"
10:20 PMan hour ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 6

This was the top 10 of stage 6:
Top 10 - Stage 6
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Mads Pedersen (Dinamarca / Trek Segafredo) 03h 44'45"
2 Jonathan Milan (Italia / Bahrain Victorious) + 00' 00"
3 Pascal Ackermann (Alemania / UAE Emirates) + 00' 00"
4 Kaden Groves  (Australia / Alpecin Deceunink) + 00' 00"
5 Fernando Gaviria (Colombia / Movistar) + 00' 00"
6 Michael Matthews (Australia / Jayco AlUla) + 00' 00"
7 Vincenzo Albanese (Italia / Eolo - Kometa) + 00' 00"
8 Marius Mayrhofer (Alemania / Team DSM) + 00' 00"
9 Lorenzo Rota (Italia / Intermaché - Circus - Wanty) + 00' 00"
10 Simone Velasco (Italia / Astana Qazaqstan) + 00' 00"
10:15 PMan hour ago

Summary of the previous stage

.
10:10 PMan hour ago

VAVEL Logo