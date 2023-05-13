UFC Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Jailton Almeida: Live Stream, Updates and How to Watch UFC Fight Night
Photo: Publicity/UFC

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
2:00 AMan hour ago

Watch Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Jailton Almeida Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Jailton Almeida match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
1:55 AM2 hours ago

Information

  He is a fighter from Suriname with a record of 13 wins and four losses in 17 fights, with 92% of his wins coming from technical knockout.   Jailton Alemida has a record of 18-2, with 61% of his victories by submission.
1:50 AM2 hours ago

Schedules!

Main Card: Àat 4 pm

Preliminary Card: Àat 12:30.

1:45 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Jairzinho Rozenstruik!

“His time will come.   the war in the Amazon, only that I train in the jungle, he knows that, and I'm ready.       I'm so nervous because he posted (on social media) a lot of my stuff…   posted me on the train, and he stopped, waiting. He posts a lot of things, posts fights he knocked out, showing that he has knockout power. I was never a provocative guy, everyone knows that. I'm a quiet guy, never provoked. I'm there, but when you close that grid over there, I transform into someone else. I want to show my work”, said the Bahian.

“We didn’t want to do the fight,” Rozenstruik told reporters at UFC on ABC 4 media day. “My team and I discussed this immediately. We came from a good victory and we wanted to face someone higher in the ranking. The UFC really wanted the fight, so the fight is on. happening.”

“It’s not the case. I don’t want to fight him”, said Rozenstruik. “I want to fight someone higher in the rankings. If he was above me, yes, why not? But we work for the company, not the company that works for us, so the fight is on. happening –   this.”

1:40 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Jailton Almeida!

“I don’t think there is one. There's no pressure,”   just more effective than most.

“We’re very finish-oriented, so it’s a must. That’s what we’re always looking for. It doesn’t matter if you’ the first round, the fifth round, whenever I have the opportunity. No additional pressure, something I just go with the flow.”

“Honestly, things are moving pretty fast,” “I have like a year and a change in organization. Not just being in a main event, but being ranked and everything that's happened since I joined, I really appreciate the organization for giving me the opportunity.”

1:35 AM2 hours ago

MAIN CARD!

Heavyweight (up to 120.2 Kg): Jairzinho Rozenstruik x Jailton Almeida

Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 Kg): Anthony Smith x Johnny Walker

Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Daniel Rodriguez x Ian Machado Garry

Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 Kg): Carlos Ulberg x Ihor Potieria

Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Tim Means x Alex Morono

1:30 AM2 hours ago

PRELIMINARY CARD!

Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Matt Brown x Court McGee

Heavyweight (up to 120.2 kg): Karl Williams x Chase Sherman

Ballweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Cody Stamann x Douglas Silva

Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Natan Levy x Pete Rodriguez

Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Ji Yeon Kim x Mandy Böhm

Welterweight (up to 150 pounds): Bryan Battle x Gabe Green

Ballweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Jessica-Rose Clark x Tainara Lisboa

1:25 AM2 hours ago

UFC!

Photo: Publicity/UFC
Photo: Publicity/UFC
1:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Spectrum Center

The Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Jailton Almeida game will be played at Spectrum Center, with a capacity of 19.600 people.
1:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the UFC Fight Night: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Jailton Almeida live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo