UFC Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Jailton Almeida: Live Stream, Updates and How to Watch UFC Fight Night

Watch Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Jailton Almeida Live Score Here
Preliminary Card: Àat 12:30.
Speak up, Jairzinho Rozenstruik!
“We didn’t want to do the fight,” Rozenstruik told reporters at UFC on ABC 4 media day. “My team and I discussed this immediately. We came from a good victory and we wanted to face someone higher in the ranking. The UFC really wanted the fight, so the fight is on. happening.”
“It’s not the case. I don’t want to fight him”, said Rozenstruik. “I want to fight someone higher in the rankings. If he was above me, yes, why not? But we work for the company, not the company that works for us, so the fight is on. happening – this.”
Speak up, Jailton Almeida!
“We’re very finish-oriented, so it’s a must. That’s what we’re always looking for. It doesn’t matter if you’ the first round, the fifth round, whenever I have the opportunity. No additional pressure, something I just go with the flow.”
“Honestly, things are moving pretty fast,” “I have like a year and a change in organization. Not just being in a main event, but being ranked and everything that's happened since I joined, I really appreciate the organization for giving me the opportunity.”
MAIN CARD!
Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 Kg): Anthony Smith x Johnny Walker
Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Daniel Rodriguez x Ian Machado Garry
Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 Kg): Carlos Ulberg x Ihor Potieria
Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Tim Means x Alex Morono
PRELIMINARY CARD!
Heavyweight (up to 120.2 kg): Karl Williams x Chase Sherman
Ballweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Cody Stamann x Douglas Silva
Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Natan Levy x Pete Rodriguez
Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Ji Yeon Kim x Mandy Böhm
Welterweight (up to 150 pounds): Bryan Battle x Gabe Green
Ballweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Jessica-Rose Clark x Tainara Lisboa