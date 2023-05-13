Giro d’Italia 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch Stage 8 between Terni and Fossombrone

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Stage 8 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?
Argentina: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:30 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
👕 Jersey wearers
💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)
💙 Blue Jersey (Mountain): Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ)
🤍 White jersey (Youth): Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step) - Leader: Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM)
Frossombrone
Fossombrone, a beautiful town rich in history, is located in the middle valley of the Metauro, on the route of the ancient Via Flaminia, halfway between the Adriatic Sea and the Apennines. Situated on the flat strip between the Cesana Mountains and the steep slope of the Colle dei Cappuccini, the town appears - with the splendid Furlo Gorge as a backdrop - as a narrow network of buildings from which rise the bell towers of the town's churches and the facades of the noble palaces. The relevant historical events, the wealth of art and cultural sites and the charm of the natural surroundings make FOSSOMBRONE a destination of great interest. A place to discover little by little, to find in the streets or inside churches and palaces, next to the testimonies of the past or in the heart of a forest, emotions out of the ordinary.
Terni
Terni is located in a flat basin at about 130 m above sea level, crossed by the river Nera and the Serra stream. A city of ancient origins, founded by the Umbrosabinians in 672 B.C., it was conquered by the Romans who promoted it to Municipality with the name of Interamna Nahars (city between two rivers).
Known above all as the "City of Steel", it is in fact a city of many faces, with a past rich in history and art that offers a variety of remarkable attractions: from the cultural heritage of antiquity to the contemporary architecture born from the projects of Ridolfi, Frankl and Bazzani, to extraordinary natural beauties such as the Marmore waterfall, the highest in Europe, located in the Nera River Park, and the charming lake of Piediluco, resembling an alpine lake, surrounded by wooded hills. Terni is also the city of Love, known for its patron Saint Valentine, the saint of lovers.
Route of the stage
Final after the pass near the finish line (no crossing of the finish line) of about 9 km characterized by the 2.8 km climb of the Cappuccini with a series of hairpin bends with gradients always above 12% and halfway peaks of 19%. From the finish line there are 5.6 km left, 4 of which are fast descents with hairpin bends and the last 1600 m flat. Last 700 m of gentle ascent on asphalt (7 m wide).
🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Andreas Leknessund (Noruega / Team DSM)
|29h 02'39"
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Bélgica / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'28"
|3
|Aurelien Paret-Peintre (Francia / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 00'30"
|4
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates)
|+ 01'00"
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Eslovenia / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 01'12"
|6
|Geraint Thomas (Gran Bretaña / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'26"
|7
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rusia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'26"
|8
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'30"
|9
|Lennard Kamna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'54"
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 01'59"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 7
|Top 10 - Stage 7
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Davide Bais (Italy / Eolo - Kometa)
|06h 08'40"
|2
|Karel Vacek (Czech Republic / Team Corratec - Selle)
|+ 00'09"
|3
|Simone Petilli (Italy / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)
|+ 00'16"
|4
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 03'10"
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 03'10"
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (France / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 03'10"
|7
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 03'10"
|8
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates)
|+ 03'10"
|9
|Edward Dunbar (Italy / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 03'10"
|10
|Christian Scaroni (Italy / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 03'10"