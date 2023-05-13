Giro d’Italia 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch Stage 8 between Terni and Fossombrone
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
9:00 PM9 minutes ago

Tune in here the Stage 8 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Terni and Fossombrone. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage of the race.
8:55 PM14 minutes ago

How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 8 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia 2023 on TV, your option is beIN Sports

If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

8:50 PM19 minutes ago

What time is Stage 8 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?

This is the start time for Stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia on May 13th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:30 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN

8:45 PM24 minutes ago

👕 Jersey wearers

💗 Maglia Rosa (Leader): Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM)

💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)

💙  Blue Jersey (Mountain): Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ)

🤍 White jersey (Youth): Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step) - Leader: Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM)

8:40 PM29 minutes ago

Frossombrone

Fossombrone, a beautiful town rich in history, is located in the middle valley of the Metauro, on the route of the ancient Via Flaminia, halfway between the Adriatic Sea and the Apennines. Situated on the flat strip between the Cesana Mountains and the steep slope of the Colle dei Cappuccini, the town appears - with the splendid Furlo Gorge as a backdrop - as a narrow network of buildings from which rise the bell towers of the town's churches and the facades of the noble palaces. The relevant historical events, the wealth of art and cultural sites and the charm of the natural surroundings make FOSSOMBRONE a destination of great interest. A place to discover little by little, to find in the streets or inside churches and palaces, next to the testimonies of the past or in the heart of a forest, emotions out of the ordinary.

8:35 PM34 minutes ago

Terni

Terni is located in a flat basin at about 130 m above sea level, crossed by the river Nera and the Serra stream. A city of ancient origins, founded by the Umbrosabinians in 672 B.C., it was conquered by the Romans who promoted it to Municipality with the name of Interamna Nahars (city between two rivers).

Known above all as the "City of Steel", it is in fact a city of many faces, with a past rich in history and art that offers a variety of remarkable attractions: from the cultural heritage of antiquity to the contemporary architecture born from the projects of Ridolfi, Frankl and Bazzani, to extraordinary natural beauties such as the Marmore waterfall, the highest in Europe, located in the Nera River Park, and the charming lake of Piediluco, resembling an alpine lake, surrounded by wooded hills. Terni is also the city of Love, known for its patron Saint Valentine, the saint of lovers.

8:30 PM39 minutes ago

Route of the stage

A stage divided into two parts: 150 km of approach to the arrival city and then about 60 km of intense climbs and descents around the arrival itself with two passes through the city, one of them under the finish line. A long approach on high-speed roads with some tunnels and the passage through some towns with the usual traffic obstacles such as traffic circles, traffic dividers, pedestrian protection islands... Foligno and Cagli stand out. After taking the Furlo gorge (road in good condition, narrow road) the race enters the final part with the first ascent of the Cappuccini, followed after the finish by the ascent of Monte delle Cesane (18% peaks), which with a wide loop brings us back to the finish area before the last 10 km with the second ascent of the Cappuccini.

Final after the pass near the finish line (no crossing of the finish line) of about 9 km characterized by the 2.8 km climb of the Cappuccini with a series of hairpin bends with gradients always above 12% and halfway peaks of 19%. From the finish line there are 5.6 km left, 4 of which are fast descents with hairpin bends and the last 1600 m flat. Last 700 m of gentle ascent on asphalt (7 m wide).

8:25 PM44 minutes ago

🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Andreas Leknessund (Noruega / Team DSM) 29h 02'39"
2 Remco Evenepoel (Bélgica / Soudal Quick - Step)  + 00'28"
3 Aurelien Paret-Peintre (Francia / AG2R Citroën) + 00'30"
4 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates) + 01'00"
5 Primoz Roglic (Eslovenia / Jumbo Visma) + 01'12"
6 Geraint Thomas (Gran Bretaña / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'26"
7 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rusia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 01'26"
8 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'30"
9 Lennard Kamna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 01'54"
10 Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious) + 01'59"
8:20 PMan hour ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 7

This was the top 10 of stage 7:
Top 10 - Stage 7
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Davide Bais (Italy / Eolo - Kometa) 06h 08'40"
2 Karel Vacek (Czech Republic / Team Corratec - Selle) + 00'09"
3 Simone Petilli (Italy / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) + 00'16"
4 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) + 03'10"
5 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma) + 03'10"
6 Thibaut Pinot (France / Groupama FDJ) + 03'10"
7 Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 03'10"
8 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates) + 03'10"
9 Edward Dunbar (Italy / Jayco AlUla) + 03'10"
10 Christian Scaroni (Italy / Astana Qazaqstan) + 03'10"
8:15 PMan hour ago

Summary of the previous stage

First stage that ended on a high point and not much happened among the favorites. The breakaway was back and Davide Bais took the victory to give joy to Eolo - Kometa and above all, to Alberto Contador. The general classification had no major changes.
8:10 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 8 of the 2023 Giro d’Italia, between Terni and Fossombrone Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo