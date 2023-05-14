Giro d’Italia 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch Stage 9 between Savignano sul Rubicone and Cesena

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 9 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 9 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN
What time is Stage 9 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?
👕 Jersey wearers
💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)
💙 Blue Jersey (Mountain): Davide Bais (Eolo - Kometa)
🤍 White jersey (Youth): Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step) - Leader: Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM)
Cesena
Known for being the City of the Three Popes, but also the cradle of sports and two-wheelers, as a promoter of good sustainable mobility practices and included in the Grand Tour of the Savio Valley, the city is characterized by a very lively center, marked by a gastronomy firmly rooted in the traditions of Romagna and by a modern and dynamic university center that attracts more than 5,000 students to the city.
Cesena is also the city of the Malatesta Library, the only example in the world of a perfectly preserved humanist library in terms of building, furnishings and library equipment.
During the reign of the Malatesta family (1378-1465), Cesena experienced a period of magnificence that gave the city the face it still retains today, despite the passage of time. It was the Malatesta family who designed the city walls, which are still preserved in their entirety, but above all they were responsible for the reconstruction of the Fortress, which, from the top of the Garampo hill, dominates the entire city, confirming itself as one of the best preserved fortifications in all of Romagna and appreciated by Leonardo Da Vinci.
In recent years, Cesena has developed the strategic vision of Cesena Sport City, which combines motor activity and wellness by promoting inclusion through sport. Cesena is also an interesting destination throughout the year. Many important events are held here, such as the ancient and traditional St. John's Fair on June 24, Piazze di Cinema in July, the extremely popular International Street Food Festival on the first weekend of October, the Medieval Joust and the Acieloaperto concerts.
Savignano sul Rubicone
Savignano sul Rubicone, a town of about 18,000 inhabitants, is located halfway between the coast and the hills of inland Romagna. The town is about 13 km from the sea, its territory overlooks the Adriatic Sea with a small strip of beach of 240 meters.
Its first settlement dates back to a small Roman village that stood in Compito, a place at the crossroads between the Via Emilia and another road leading down from the Apennines to the sea. The 1st century Roman bridge, the museum and the adjacent archaeological area still bear witness to its origins.
Culture, folklore and photography are the figures of an identity whose roots go far back. The Accademia dei Filopatridi of Rubiconia, preceded in the 17th century by the Accademia degli Incolti, owes such an intense literary commitment that George Byron called it the "Athens of Romagna".
Cradle of the Romagna dance music tradition, to which the [email protected], a virtual documentation center on traditional Romagna music and dance, is also dedicated, Savignano sul Rubicone has been promoting for over 31 years the SI FEST, the oldest photography festival in Italy, thanks to which it now plays an authoritative role in the world of photography, the most modern language of the new millennium.
Route of the stage
Last 3 km after the town of Cesena flat and straight with a single bend at 1900 m from the finish. Final straight of 1900 m on asphalt 7 m wide.
🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Andreas Leknessund (Norway / Team DSM)
|33h 52'10"
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'08"
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 00'38"
|4
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates)
|+ 00'40"
|5
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'52"
|6
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'56"
|7
|Aurelien Paret-Peintre (France / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 00'58"
|8
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'26"
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 01'39"
|10
|Lennard Kamna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'54"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 8
|Top 10 - Stage 8
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Ben Healy (Irlanda / EF Education - EasyPost)
|04h 44'24"
|2
|Derek Gee (Canadá / Israel - Premier Tech)
|+ 01'49"
|3
|Filippo Zana (Italia / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 01'49"
|4
|Warren Barguil (Francia / Arkea - Samsic)
|+ 01'49"
|5
|Carlos Verona (España / Movistar)
|+ 02'12"
|6
|Mattia Bais (Italia / Eolo - Kometa)
|+ 02'37"
|7
|Tom Skujins (Letonia / Trek - Segafredo)
|+ 03'56"
|8
|Alessandro Tonelli (Italia / Green Project - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè)
|+ 03'56"
|9
|Oscar Riesebeek (Países Bajos / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|+ 04'00"
|10
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gran Bretaña / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 04'34"