Giro d’Italia 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch Stage 10 between Scandiano and Viareggio

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 10 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 10 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Stage 10 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?
Argentina: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:30 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
👕 Jersey wearers
💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)
💙 Blue Jersey (Mountain): Davide Bais (Eolo - Kometa)
🤍 White jersey (Youth): Joao Almeida (Soudal Quick - Step)
Viareggio
Viareggio, thanks to its beaches, is mainly identified as a seaside resort, but it also boasts the proximity of the inland mountains and the presence of Lake Massaciuccoli and the protected areas of the Migliarino San Rossore Park. Numerous national and international events punctuate the year: from the Carnival, which this year celebrates its 150th anniversary, to the Puccini Music Festival, the Viareggio Sports Cup and the Rèpaci Prize for literature.
The light in Viareggio is warm, sometimes dazzling. It stretches from the sea to the beaches, crosses the historic baths, the deco architecture of the promenade, continues along the bridge and reaches the fishing port. From the pier, it runs along the Burlamacca canal that connects the city center and the suburbs and reaches the docks where, thanks to the excellence of the Viareggio shipyards, some of the most beautiful ships in the world are built. And then Torre del Lago, in the silence and stillness of Lake Puccini, barely interrupted by the rustle of an oar on the water or the singing of birds that unveil the mysteries of the historic houses. An urban and maritime scenery that fills the eyes and the heart.
Scandiano
It was in 1423 when Feltrino Boiardo, then lord of these lands, obtained the title of County from the Estensi. 600 years after that historic date and particularly significant for all the inhabitants of Scandiano, the municipal administration has decided to celebrate it by becoming a stage town of the Giro d'Italia, a historic first for all the inhabitants of Scandiano.
A few kilometers from the capital, Reggio Emilia, the Scandiano territory boasts an important historical center, concentrated around the ancient castle of Boiardo, the Rocca, and eleven towns: Arceto, Cacciola, Ca' de Caroli, Chiozza, Fellegara, Jano, Pratissolo, Bosco, Rondinara, San Ruffino and Ventoso. The total number of inhabitants is almost 26,000.
Walking through the center of Scandiano - sung in the verses of a well-known poem by Carducci - means immersing oneself in the birthplaces of some great figures of history, including Matteo Maria Boiardo, who wrote here the famous epic and chivalric poem "L'Orlando Innamorato". Or Lazzaro Spallanzani, the father of biology and medicine, who conducted his experiments in the castle tower that led to some of the most important scientific discoveries of modern times. Moving away from the historic center, you can enjoy the Scandiano hills, where the Spergola vineyards and breathtaking views dominate.
Route of the stage
Last 3 km completely straight and flat along the seafront before Camaiore and then Viareggio. Arrival on asphalt road 8 m wide.
🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|34h 34'27"
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 00'02"
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'05"
|4
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates)
|+ 00'20"
|5
|Andreas Leknessund (Norway / Team DSM)
|+ 00'20"
|6
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'01"
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 01'26"
|8
|Lennard Kamna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'50"
|9
|Pavel Sivakov (France / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 02'13"
|10
|Jay Vine (Australia / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 02'22"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 9
|Top 10 - Stage 9
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|41'24"
|2
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'01"
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'02"
|4
|Stefan Kung (Switzerland / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 00'04"
|5
|Bruno Almirail (France / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 00'08"
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 00'17"
|7
|Thymen Arensman (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'24"
|8
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'30"
|9
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates)
|+ 00'35"
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'42"