Giro d’Italia 2023 LIVE Updates: Stage 11 between Camaiore and Tortona

What time is Stage 11 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:00 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:00 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
👕 Jersey wearers
💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)
💙 Blue Jersey (Mountain): Davide Bais (Eolo - Kometa)
🤍 White jersey (Youth): Joao Almeida (Soudal Quick - Step)
Tortona
Camaiore
The municipality of Camaiore is a unique territory: nestled in the heart of Versilia, it is one of the few Italian territories that can boast splendid hillsides, framed by the majesty of the Apuan Alps, and the horizon that fades into the Tyrrhenian Sea, drawing a breathtaking postcard.
The history of the Camaiore area has its roots in prehistoric times, as attested by the archaeological sites of Grotta all'Onda and Candalla. It was of crucial importance in the Middle Ages, as it served as a crossroads on the Via Francigena for the many pilgrims who found refreshment in the Badia S.S. Pietro e Paolo, which is still a splendid example of Romanesque architecture. The city was surrounded by walls - the remains of which can now be admired, brought to light, in the renovated Piazza XXIX Maggio, the beating heart of the city - and preserves, in its historic center, the centuries-old symmetrical division into districts.
The 23 hillside villages crown the main town, Camaiore. Then, the territory develops towards the sea, meeting the village of Capezzano Pianore, specialized in the agricultural production of horticultural and floricultural crops. Lido di Camaiore, finally, represents one of the most important coastlines of Versilia, where summer tourism reaches very high levels in terms of supply and quality.
Route of the stage
Last kilometers almost always on straight roads interspersed with some traffic circles. Last curve (again at a traffic circle) at about 500 m from the finish line, followed by the final straight of 450 m on asphalt with a width of 8 m.
🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Rankings
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|34h 34'27"
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 00'02"
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'05"
|4
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates)
|+ 00'22"
|5
|Andreas Leknessund (Norway / Team DSM)
|+ 00'22"
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 01'03"
|7
|Lennard Kamna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'28"
|8
|Pavel Sivakov (France / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'52"
|9
|Edward Dunbar (Ireland / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 02'15"
|10
|Thymen Arensmann (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 02'24"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 10
|Top 10 - Stage 10
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Denmark / EF Education - EasyPost)
|04h 51'15"
|2
|Derek Gee (Canada / Israel - Premier Tech)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Italy / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'02"
|4
|Mads Pedersen (Denmark / Trek - Segafredo)
|+ 00'51"
|5
|Pascal Ackermann (Germany / UAE Emirates)
|+ 00'51"
|6
|Stefano Oldani (Italy / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|+ 00'51"
|7
|Jonatha Milan (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'51"
|8
|Mark Cavendish (Great Britain / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 00'51"
|9
|Mirco Maestri (Italy / Eolo - Kometa)
|+ 00'51"
|10
|Filippo Fiorelli (Italy / Green Project - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè)
|+ 00'51"