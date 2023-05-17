Giro d’Italia 2023 LIVE Updates: Stage 11 between Camaiore and Tortona
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:58 PM28 minutes ago

Tune in here the Stage 11 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Camaiore and Tortona. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage of the race.
11:53 PM33 minutes ago

How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 11 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia 2023 on TV, your option is beIN Sports

If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:48 PM38 minutes ago

What time is Stage 11 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?

This is the start time for Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia on May 17th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:00 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:00 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN

11:43 PM43 minutes ago

👕 Jersey wearers

💗 Maglia Rosa (Leader): Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers)

💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)

💙  Blue Jersey (Mountain): Davide Bais (Eolo - Kometa)

🤍 White jersey (Youth): Joao Almeida (Soudal Quick - Step)

11:38 PMan hour ago

Tortona

The foundation of the Roman colony of Dertona dates back to 123 BC and 118 BC. Between 40 and 30 BC, the territory underwent a second Roman colonization and adopted the name of Iulia Augusta Dertona. Tortona is an Italian municipality in the province of Alessandria with 26,543 inhabitants, located on the right bank of the Scrivia torrent, between the plain and the mountainous foothills of the Ligurian Apennines, a few kilometers from the border with Lombardy. Arriving in Tortona, the first two images that well symbolize Tortona and its history are the bell tower of the Sanctuary of the Madonna della Guardia, above which rises the golden statue of the Virgin Mary, and the ruins of the Castle Tower that stand out on Colle Vittorio; The Tower is what remains of the ancient fortress that over the centuries was the protagonist of important military events and numerous sieges (including that of Frederick Barbarossa in 1155) and was razed to the ground in 1801 at the behest of Napoleon Bonaparte.
11:33 PMan hour ago

Camaiore

The municipality of Camaiore is a unique territory: nestled in the heart of Versilia, it is one of the few Italian territories that can boast splendid hillsides, framed by the majesty of the Apuan Alps, and the horizon that fades into the Tyrrhenian Sea, drawing a breathtaking postcard.

The history of the Camaiore area has its roots in prehistoric times, as attested by the archaeological sites of Grotta all'Onda and Candalla. It was of crucial importance in the Middle Ages, as it served as a crossroads on the Via Francigena for the many pilgrims who found refreshment in the Badia S.S. Pietro e Paolo, which is still a splendid example of Romanesque architecture. The city was surrounded by walls - the remains of which can now be admired, brought to light, in the renovated Piazza XXIX Maggio, the beating heart of the city - and preserves, in its historic center, the centuries-old symmetrical division into districts.

The 23 hillside villages crown the main town, Camaiore. Then, the territory develops towards the sea, meeting the village of Capezzano Pianore, specialized in the agricultural production of horticultural and floricultural crops. Lido di Camaiore, finally, represents one of the most important coastlines of Versilia, where summer tourism reaches very high levels in terms of supply and quality.

11:28 PMan hour ago

Route of the stage

This is the longest stage of the Giro (219 km). The first part is flat up to La Spezia, where you enter the Ligurian Apennines, which are crossed by the Bracco Pass and the Colla di Boasi. The roads are mainly narrow, with continuous ups and downs and numerous curves. You then cross the valley and, with the Castagnola pass, enter the Alessandria plain. The last 30 km on wide, straight roads with the usual presence of traffic circles and other obstacles to traffic.

Last kilometers almost always on straight roads interspersed with some traffic circles. Last curve (again at a traffic circle) at about 500 m from the finish line, followed by the final straight of 450 m on asphalt with a width of 8 m.

11:23 PMan hour ago

🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Rankings

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) 34h 34'27"
2 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma) + 00'02"
3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'05"
4 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates) + 00'22"
5 Andreas Leknessund (Norway / Team DSM) + 00'22"
6 Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious) + 01'03"
7 Lennard Kamna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 01'28"
8 Pavel Sivakov (France / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'52"
9 Edward Dunbar (Ireland / Jayco AlUla) + 02'15"
10 Thymen Arensmann (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers) + 02'24"
11:18 PMan hour ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 10

This is the top 10 of stage 10:
Top 10 - Stage 10
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Denmark / EF Education - EasyPost) 04h 51'15"
2 Derek Gee (Canada / Israel - Premier Tech) + 00'00"
3 Alessandro De Marchi (Italy / Jayco AlUla) + 00'02"
4 Mads Pedersen (Denmark / Trek - Segafredo) + 00'51"
5 Pascal Ackermann (Germany / UAE Emirates) + 00'51"
6 Stefano Oldani (Italy / Alpecin - Deceunink) + 00'51"
7 Jonatha Milan (Italy / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'51"
8 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain / Astana Qazaqstan) + 00'51"
9 Mirco Maestri (Italy / Eolo - Kometa) + 00'51"
10 Filippo Fiorelli (Italy / Green Project - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè) + 00'51"
11:13 PMan hour ago

Summary of the previous stage

An eventful and unexpectedly changing stage for the aspirations of many in the general classification, after the retirement of Remco Evenepoel on the rest day. The breakaway was once again rewarded for its bravery and the Danish rider Magnus Cort Nielsen took the win.
11:08 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 11 of the 2023 Giro d’Italia, between Camaiore and Tortona Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo