Giro d’Italia 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch Stage 12 between Bra and Rivoli

Stage 12 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia
How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 12
GCN
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Stage 12 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?
Argentina: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:30 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
👕 Jersey wearers
💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)
💙 Blue Jersey (Mountain): Davide Bais (Eolo - Kometa)
🤍 White jersey (Youth): Joao Almeida (Soudal Quick - Step)
Rivoli
The town of Rivoli, located at the mouth of the Susa valley, is about 13 km from Turin and 102 km from the French border. Today it has a population of about 48,000 inhabitants. Thanks to its ancient historical origins, it is one of the most characteristic cities of art in the Piedmont region. The best known connection with the city of Turin is represented by Corso Francia, one of the main arteries of the Piedmontese capital, which, with a total length of 11.75 km, is the longest straight road in Europe. The ancient and rich history of the city of Rivoli makes it a place of artistic and cultural interest, its buildings recalling different eras and events, which together bear witness to its rich past. Among its main assets is the Castle, one of the oldest Savoyard residences, symbol of the city, renowned tourist attraction and home to one of the most renowned contemporary art museums in the world.
Bra
Situated on the hills of the Langhe and Roero, land of "rocche", vineyards and castles, the town of Bra is a crossroads of history, enogastronomic excellence and culture. Today it is a city of almost 30,000 inhabitants, famous in Italy and around the world for being the cradle of the Slow Food movement, for its excellent cured meats, for its internationally renowned events and for being one of the cradles of Piedmontese baroque. A city on a human scale, which in recent years has increasingly established itself as a tourist destination, thanks also to the events that - from the stellar review dedicated to the Bra sausage "BRA'S" to the international event organized together with Slowfood "Cheese - the forms of milk", through Da Cortile a Cortile, Bra Mon Amour, the Children's Book Fair, the Bra-Bra granfondo (in its 30th edition in 2023) and the Easter and Easter Monday Fair - animate this little jewel of Piedmont.
Route of the stage
Last 3 km completely within the urban area of Rivoli. Noteworthy between km -2 and the last kilometer is a short narrowing leading to the descent leading to the 750 m turn into Corso Einaudi. Narrow left turn followed by 200 m at 8% and then the final 400 m straight uphill on asphalt (9 m wide).
🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|44h 35'35"
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 00'02"
|3
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates)
|+ 00'22"
|4
|Andreas Leknessund (Norway / Team DSM)
|+ 00'35"
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 01'28"
|6
|Lennard Kamna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'52"
|7
|Edward Dunbar (Ireland / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 02'32"
|8
|Thymen Arensmann (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 02'32"
|9
|Laurens De Plus (Bélgica / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 02'36"
|10
|Aurelien Paret-Peintre (France / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 02'48"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 11
|Top 10 - Stage 11
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Germany / UAE Emirates)
|05h 09'02"
|2
|Jonathan Milan (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Mark Cavendish (Great Britain / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Mads Pedersen (Denmark / Trek - Segafredo)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Stefano Oldani (Italy / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Vincenzo Albanese (Italy / Eolo - Kometa)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Marius Mayrhofer (Germany / Team DSM)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Davide Ballerini (Italy / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Simone Consoni (Italy / Cofidis)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Arne Marit (Belgium / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)
|+ 00'00"