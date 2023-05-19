Giro d’Italia 2023 LIVE Updates: Stage 13 between Borgofranco d'Ivrea and Crans Montana

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 13 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 13 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Stage 13 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?
This is the start time for Stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia on May 19th, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:30 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
👕 Jersey wearers
💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)
💙 Blue Jersey (Mountain): Davide Bais (Eolo - Kometa)
🤍 White jersey (Youth): Joao Almeida (Soudal Quick - Step)
Crans Montana
A sunny region in the heart of the Alps.
An extraordinary valley, nestled in the heart of the Alps, benefits from 300 days of sunshine a year. From the valley floor to the glaciers, passing through an imposing vineyard, its landscapes offer the ideal setting for outdoor activities, whether hiking, biking, mountain biking or skiing.
The main advantage of Crans-Montana lies here: the diversity of activities. Between sport, nature, culture and dolce vita, you really have everything to enjoy with our quality infrastructures. From historic villages to lively town centers, from ski slopes to cultural events, from traditional raclette to starred restaurants, from challenging cycling routes to creative snowpark modules, from mountain biking to shopping in the luxurious Rue du Prado, Crans-Montana promises to delight the whole family.
In addition to the activities, it is also the nature surrounding Crans-Montana that seduces its visitors. The sunny plateau of Crans-Montana is a veritable terrace with panoramic views of the most beautiful peaks of the Alps. Its landscapes are varied, from vineyards to the Plaine-Morte glacier, and offer a true oasis of peace to all lovers of the outdoors.
Borgofranco d'Ivrea
Borgofranco d'Ivrea (Piedmont), a small farming village, was founded towards the end of the 13th century by the Bishop of Ivrea and the Marquis of Monferrato as an outpost in a disputed area (borgo-franco). Over the centuries and with alternating events, it has been transformed into the present inhabited complex located at the confluence of an important road junction linking Piedmont, Biella, Valle d'Aosta and from there France and Switzerland and on the Turin-Aosta railway line.
In ancient times, pilgrims passed through Borgofranco on their way from England (Canterbury) and France to Rome along the Via Francigena. A route that is still widely used today for slow and sustainable tourism.
An area crossed by the river Dora Baltea (tributary of the Po) where the signs left by a history of agropastoral economy are still evident: from the ancient Ricetto, almost intact, with the regularity of its streets and the typically rural architecture of the two or three-story dwellings with large arched loggias and wide "travà" for storing hay and stables underneath, to the hamlets scattered around, each with its own church, often very old, and a beautiful Romanesque bell tower in the hamlet of San Germano.
What distinguishes Borgofranco from other localities of the Canavese is the extraordinary complex of the Balmetti, spontaneous architectures born from cellars that take advantage of the air currents ("ora") at constant temperature coming from natural cavities and produced by very particular geonatural phenomena (paleo-slides). An extraordinary area characterized by the charm of an ancient village and the quiet beauty of a varied landscape formed by gentle hills where nature, art and culture make for an interesting visit.
Route of the stage
Final climb (13 km at 7%) on a steep road in the first part with numerous hairpin bends. Second part less steep until the last kilometers with a slight descent leading to the final section. Final straight of 300 m uphill on asphalt 8 m wide.
🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|49h 02'05"
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 00'02"
|3
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates)
|+ 00'22"
|4
|Andreas Leknessund (Norway / Team DSM)
|+ 00'35"
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 01'28"
|6
|Lennard Kamna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'52"
|7
|Edward Dunbar (Ireland / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 02'32"
|8
|Thymen Arensmann (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 02'32"
|9
|Laurens De Plus (Bélgica / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 02'36"
|10
|Aurelien Paret-Peintre (France / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 02'48"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 12
|Top 10 - Stage 12
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Nico Denz (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|04h 18'11"
|2
|Toms Skujins (Latvia / Trek Segafredo)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Sebastian Berwick (Australia / Israel Premier Tech)
|+ 00'03"
|4
|Alessandro Tonalli (Italy / Green Project - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè)
|+ 00'58"
|5
|Marco Frigo (Italy / Israel Premier Tech)
|+ 02'07"
|6
|Ilan Van Wilder (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 02'20"
|7
|Alberto Bettiol (Italy / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 02'20"
|8
|Christian Scaroni (Italy / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 02'20"
|9
|Michael Hessmann (Germany / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 02'20"
|10
|Alex Baudin (France / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 02'20"