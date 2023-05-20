UFC Mackenzie Dern vs Angela Hill LIVE Updates: Result, Stream Info and How to Watch UFC Vegas 73

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Mackenzie Dern vs Angela Hill Live Score Here
Historic!
Speak up, Angela Hill!
Speak up, Mackenzie Dern!
“No, it was not the ideal camp. I struggled with injury, bad knee, stuff like that. But this time, emotionally, mentally, it was really hard. I am going through a divorce that is not working. being easy. Boarding things and even things I didn't expect, I thought it (the process) would be more user friendly, but it's not. being”, admitted the strawweight (52 kg) of the Ultimate.
“Today I have a mindset, a champion head. It was something I didn't know I was missing (laughs). But today I see that was what was missing (in the past). a detail, a vision of struggle. too bad it took me so long to figure this out. But my journey is here. This one, I finally understand. Let's see if I put this into practice in the fight. She's a great opponent for me to test myself in that sense of fighting vision”, opined Dern.
SCHEDULES!
Preliminary Card - 5pm.
MAIN CARD!
Middleweight (up to 83.9 Kg): Edmen Shahbazyan (83.9 Kg) x Anthony Hernandez (84.3 Kg)
Weight weight (up to 54.4 Kg): Emily Ducote (54.2 Kg) x Loopy Godinez (54.2 Kg)
Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): André Fialho (76.8 Kg) x Joaquin Buckley (77.3 Kg)
Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Diego Ferreira (70.1 Kg) x Michael Johnson (70.3 Kg).
PRELIMINARY CARD!
Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Karolina Kowalkiewicz (52.3 Kg) x Vanessa Demopoulos (53.3 Kg) *
Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Orion Cosce (78.2 Kg) ** x Gilbert Urbina (77.1 Kg)
Heavyweight (up to 120.2 Kg): Ilir Latifi (113.1 Kg) x Rodrigo Nascimento (119.9 Kg)
Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Chase Hooper (70.7 Kg) x Nick Fiore (69.8 Kg)
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Natália Silva (56.4 Kg) x Victoria Leonardo (56.4 Kg)
Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Takashi Sato (77.3 Kg) x Themba Gorimbo (77.1 Kg)