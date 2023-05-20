UFC Mackenzie Dern vs Angela Hill LIVE Updates: Result, Stream Info and How to Watch UFC Vegas 73
Historic!

Mackenzie Dern has a record of 12-3-0. Of the 12 victories, 90% were by decision of the judges, while 10% were by submission.   Angela Hill has a record of 15-12, with 64% being decided by the judges and 36% by knockout.
Speak up, Angela Hill!

“I hesitated a bit and that cost me a few rounds. And since that fight (Michelle Waterson) I just I've been working to not be afraid of going down. How not to make ‘the ground is lava’   what all the fights had been up to; That point, ‘Dont let her get you down, dont let her get you down’.   the last ‘don't let her get you down’. But I'm like, ‘Yeah, if she knocks me down, Ill get up’. I can defend a choke for a few minutes, I'll be fine. So I really feel like fights like these made me respond to the weaknesses I have in my game and become stronger everywhere, especially on the ground”, Hill explained.
Speak up, Mackenzie Dern!

“It will be a forward fight, aggressive…I am going to enter aggressive, I am going through a lot and I have to take it out on someone and unfortunately it will be Angela Hill. I'm going with everything, I believe she is too and we're going to put on a show. If they gave us the main event, we're going to put on a show for everyone”, said Mackenzie.

“No, it was not the ideal camp.   I struggled with injury, bad knee, stuff like that. But this time, emotionally, mentally, it was really hard. I am going through a divorce that is not working. being easy. Boarding things and even things I didn't expect, I thought it (the process) would be more user friendly, but it's not. being”, admitted the strawweight (52 kg) of the Ultimate.

“Today I have a mindset, a champion head. It was something I didn't know I was missing (laughs). But today I see that was what was missing (in the past).   a detail, a vision of struggle.   too bad it took me so long to figure this out. But my journey is here. This one, I finally understand. Let's see if I put this into practice in the fight.   She's a great opponent for me to test myself in that sense of fighting vision”, opined Dern.

SCHEDULES!

Main Card - 8pm

Preliminary Card - 5pm.

MAIN CARD!

Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Mackenzie Dern (52.1 Kg) x Angela Hill (51.9 Kg)

Middleweight (up to 83.9 Kg): Edmen Shahbazyan (83.9 Kg) x Anthony Hernandez (84.3 Kg)

Weight weight (up to 54.4 Kg): Emily Ducote (54.2 Kg) x Loopy Godinez (54.2 Kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): André Fialho (76.8 Kg) x Joaquin Buckley (77.3 Kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Diego Ferreira (70.1 Kg) x Michael Johnson (70.3 Kg).

PRELIMINARY CARD!

Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Maheshate (70.5 Kg) x Viacheslav Borshchev (70.1 Kg)

Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Karolina Kowalkiewicz (52.3 Kg) x Vanessa Demopoulos (53.3 Kg) *

Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Orion Cosce (78.2 Kg) ** x Gilbert Urbina (77.1 Kg)

Heavyweight (up to 120.2 Kg): Ilir Latifi (113.1 Kg) x Rodrigo Nascimento (119.9 Kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Chase Hooper (70.7 Kg) x Nick Fiore (69.8 Kg)

Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Natália Silva (56.4 Kg) x Victoria Leonardo (56.4 Kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Takashi Sato (77.3 Kg) x Themba Gorimbo (77.1 Kg)

UFC VEGAS 73

