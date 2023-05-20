Giro d’Italia 2023 LIVE Updates: Stage 14 between Sierre and Cassano Magnago

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 14 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 14 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Stage 14 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:00 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:00 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
👕 Jersey wearers
💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)
💙 Blue Jersey (Mountain): Thibaut Pinot (Groupama - FDJ)
🤍 White jersey (Youth): Joao Almeida (Soudal Quick - Step)
Cassano Magnago
Cassano Magnago is an Italian municipality of 2,560 inhabitants located in the province of Varese, in Lombardy, with an area ranging from 242 to 321 meters above sea level. Cassano Magnago, originally "Cassiano Magniago", was elevated to the rank of town by Presidential Decree of 10.11.1997. The town has remote origins, attested by the discovery of a cinerary urn dating back to the Golasecca culture (1000 to 500 BC). The true symbol of Cassano Magnago is the Tower of San Maurizio, dating back to the late Roman period, used as a signal tower and rebuilt as a bell tower for the church of the same name. The history of Cassano is the history of a territory that, without forgetting the remote presence of the Visconti family from 1700, welcomed noble families from Milan and Gallarate, besides presenting archaeological, religious and naturalistic testimonies represented by: Villa Oliva with the Magana Park, Villa Buttafava, the Visconti Castle, the ancient Church of San Giulio, the churches of Santa Maria, San Giulio, San Pietro, San Martino and Sant'Anna, Viale delle Rimembranze, the Oasis of Boza and the City Forest.
Sierre
An extraordinary valley, nestled in the heart of the Alps, which benefits from 300 days of sunshine a year. From valley floors to glaciers, passing through impressive vineyards, its landscapes offer the ideal setting for outdoor activities, whether hiking, biking, mountain biking or skiing. But the Valais is also a region to savor, with its genuine regional cuisine and local products, including wine.
At its heart, the Sierre region is Switzerland's leading wine producer. The town lives up to its nickname of "City of the Sun" and enjoys exceptional sunshine, where generous vineyards make up the landscape. In the region, wine is a true art of living. On the linguistic border of the canton, Sierre can boast of having been shaped by the appearance of its many neighborhoods and the character of its inhabitants.
Festivals, events, exhibitions, sporting events, shows and concerts, the agenda of the Sierre region is full of activities and emotions.
Route of the stage
End mostly within built-up areas with medium crossings. Straight roads with few curves. The last kilometer is slightly uphill, below 3%. Final stretch of 300 m on asphalt 8 m wide.
🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|51h 20'01"
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 00'02"
|3
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates)
|+ 00'22"
|4
|Andreas Leknessund (Norway / Team DSM)
|+ 00'42"
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 01'28"
|6
|Lennard Kamna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'52"
|7
|Edward Dunbar (Ireland / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 02'32"
|8
|Thymen Arensmann (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 02'45"
|9
|Laurens De Plus (Belgium / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 03'08"
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 03'13"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 13
|Top 10 - Stage 13
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Einer Rubio (Colombia / Movistar)
|02h 16'21"
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'06"
|3
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecuador / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'12"
|4
|Derek Gee (Canada / Israel - Premier Tech)
|+ 01'01"
|5
|Valentin Paret-Peintre (France / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 01'29"
|6
|Hugh John Carthy (Great Britain / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 01'29"
|7
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates)
|+ 01'35"
|8
|Edward Dunbar (Ireland / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 01'35"
|9
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'35"
|10
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 01'35"
Summary of the previous stage
Colombia and Movistar once again triumphed in the stage of a grand tour. Éiner Rubio got into the breakaway and won in a day that had to be shortened to 78 kilometers due to the weather. The definition against Thibaut Pinot and Jefferson Cepeda was a master class in endurance and explosiveness. The general classification did not suffer many changes.