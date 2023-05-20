Giro d’Italia 2023 LIVE Updates: Stage 14 between Sierre and Cassano Magnago
11:46 PMan hour ago

11:41 PMan hour ago

11:36 PMan hour ago

What time is Stage 14 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?

This is the start time for Stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia on May 20th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:00 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:00 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN

11:31 PMan hour ago

👕 Jersey wearers

💗 Maglia Rosa (Leader): Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers)

💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)

💙  Blue Jersey (Mountain): Thibaut Pinot (Groupama - FDJ)

🤍 White jersey (Youth): Joao Almeida (Soudal Quick - Step)

11:26 PM2 hours ago

Cassano Magnago

Cassano Magnago is an Italian municipality of 2,560 inhabitants located in the province of Varese, in Lombardy, with an area ranging from 242 to 321 meters above sea level. Cassano Magnago, originally "Cassiano Magniago", was elevated to the rank of town by Presidential Decree of 10.11.1997. The town has remote origins, attested by the discovery of a cinerary urn dating back to the Golasecca culture (1000 to 500 BC). The true symbol of Cassano Magnago is the Tower of San Maurizio, dating back to the late Roman period, used as a signal tower and rebuilt as a bell tower for the church of the same name. The history of Cassano is the history of a territory that, without forgetting the remote presence of the Visconti family from 1700, welcomed noble families from Milan and Gallarate, besides presenting archaeological, religious and naturalistic testimonies represented by: Villa Oliva with the Magana Park, Villa Buttafava, the Visconti Castle, the ancient Church of San Giulio, the churches of Santa Maria, San Giulio, San Pietro, San Martino and Sant'Anna, Viale delle Rimembranze, the Oasis of Boza and the City Forest.

11:21 PM2 hours ago

Sierre

An extraordinary valley, nestled in the heart of the Alps, which benefits from 300 days of sunshine a year. From valley floors to glaciers, passing through impressive vineyards, its landscapes offer the ideal setting for outdoor activities, whether hiking, biking, mountain biking or skiing. But the Valais is also a region to savor, with its genuine regional cuisine and local products, including wine.

At its heart, the Sierre region is Switzerland's leading wine producer. The town lives up to its nickname of "City of the Sun" and enjoys exceptional sunshine, where generous vineyards make up the landscape. In the region, wine is a true art of living. On the linguistic border of the canton, Sierre can boast of having been shaped by the appearance of its many neighborhoods and the character of its inhabitants.

Festivals, events, exhibitions, sporting events, shows and concerts, the agenda of the Sierre region is full of activities and emotions.

11:16 PM2 hours ago

Route of the stage

Stage with a hard climb at the beginning followed by 150 km of descent and flat terrain. The Simplon pass is climbed. There are several tunnels on the demanding descent back to Italy. First part from the border to Lake Maggiore on wide, straight roads, followed by the more articulated lake part. After Sesto Calende the final part begins, a bit more nervous, but still on roads in good condition. Note the usual speed restrictions in built-up areas.

End mostly within built-up areas with medium crossings. Straight roads with few curves. The last kilometer is slightly uphill, below 3%. Final stretch of 300 m on asphalt 8 m wide.

11:11 PM2 hours ago

🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) 51h 20'01"
2 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma) + 00'02"
3 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates) + 00'22"
4 Andreas Leknessund (Norway / Team DSM) + 00'42"
5 Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious) + 01'28"
6 Lennard Kamna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 01'52"
7 Edward Dunbar (Ireland / Jayco AlUla) + 02'32"
8 Thymen Arensmann (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers) + 02'45"
9 Laurens De Plus (Belgium / INEOS Grenadiers) + 03'08"
10 Thibaut Pinot (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 03'13"
11:06 PM2 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 13

This is the top 10 of stage 13:
Top 10 - Stage 13
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Einer Rubio (Colombia / Movistar) 02h 16'21"
2 Thibaut Pinot (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'06"
3 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecuador / EF Education - EasyPost) + 00'12"
4 Derek Gee (Canada / Israel - Premier Tech) + 01'01"
5 Valentin Paret-Peintre (France / AG2R Citroën) + 01'29"
6 Hugh John Carthy (Great Britain / EF Education - EasyPost) + 01'29"
7 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates) + 01'35"
8 Edward Dunbar (Ireland / Jayco AlUla) + 01'35"
9 Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'35"
10 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma) + 01'35"
11:01 PM2 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

Colombia and Movistar once again triumphed in the stage of a grand tour. Éiner Rubio got into the breakaway and won in a day that had to be shortened to 78 kilometers due to the weather. The definition against Thibaut Pinot and Jefferson Cepeda was a master class in endurance and explosiveness. The general classification did not suffer many changes.

10:56 PM2 hours ago

