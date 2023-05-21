Giro d’Italia 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 15 between Seregno and Bergamo

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 15 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 15 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Stage 15 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:00 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:00 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
👕 Jersey wearers
💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)
💙 Blue Jersey (Mountain): Davide Bais (Eolo - Kometa)
🤍 White jersey (Youth): Joao Almeida (Soudal Quick - Step)
Bergamo
Many call it the "City of a Thousand" because of the large number of Bergamo volunteers who took part in the expedition led by Giuseppe Garibaldi, but Bergamo is more remembered for an iconic part of its construction: Città Alta.
Indeed, when one thinks of Bergamo, one thinks of the highest and also the oldest part of the city, where, at its feet, has grown the modern and industrious city that everyone knows. Città Alta is protected by the Mura Venete, the fortifications of the Republic of Venice that have guarded the dwellings and monuments of Bergamo Alta since 1588 and stretch for more than five kilometers: a monument that became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in July 2017. For Bergamo residents, they represent a place of value, an ideal place for a Sunday morning stroll or a jog overlooking the Po Valley.
In fact, the town is located in the foothills, where the high plateau gives way to the last hills of the Bergamo Pre-Alps, and the settlement is born halfway between the Brembo and Serio rivers, which flow down from the two main valleys of the province: the Brembana Valley and the Seriana Valley, respectively.
Leaving the car in the more modern Bergamo, known as "low", characterized by stores and offices, it is possible to reach Città Alta on the 1887 funicular: a rack railway that runs from the center through the walls to Piazza del Mercato del Fieno. From here, you can stroll along the main street, Via Colleoni, also known as Corsaröla, from which depart numerous narrow streets and alleys in which to lose yourself to discover all the hidden beauties of Upper Bergamo.
Seregno
Located along the route leading from Milan to Lake Como and Switzerland, at the crossroads of one of the roads leading eastward towards the Lambro River, Seregno owes its most characteristic features precisely to this crossroads position. Historically, in fact, the town had developed thanks to the services linked to a place where people cross paths and develop commercial interests.
Today, Seregno has more than 45,000 inhabitants and, even in a very dense urban area such as that of the province of Monza and Brianza and with many large urban centers, it retains the peculiar and lively features of a town that lives from trade and services for people and businesses. An industrious reality of Brianza, which is also a pole of attraction for leisure. A city that guarantees its inhabitants a high level of services in an urban context that remains "on a human scale".
Route of the stage
The last kilometers through Bergamo Alta up to Porta Garibaldi and then (with 200 m on cobblestones) to Largo Aperto. In the first part the slopes are always over 10% (maximum 12%). On the descent, the road is wide and smooth. At 1800 m from the finish there is a sharp bend with a short bottleneck to pass Porta Sant'Agostino. After the last kilometer, a wide left turn to join the straight stretch leading to the finish line. Final straight of 800 m, width 8 m on a downhill asphalt surface in the first part and flat afterwards.
🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Bruno Armirail (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|56h 17'01"
|2
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'41"
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 01'43"
|4
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates)
|+ 02'03"
|5
|Andreas Leknessund (Norway / Team DSM)
|+ 02'23"
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 03'09"
|7
|Lennard Kamna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 03'33"
|8
|Edward Dunbar (Ireland / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 04'13"
|9
|Thymen Arensmann (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 04'26"
|10
|Laurens De Plus (Belgium / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 04'49"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 14
|Top 10 - Stage 14
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Nico Denz (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|04h 37'30"
|2
|Derek Gee (Canada / Israel - Premier Tech)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Alberto Bettiol (Italy / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Laurenz Rex (Belgium / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)
|+ 00'01"
|5
|Davide Ballerini (Italy / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'01"
|6
|Toms Skujins (Latvia / Trek Segafredo)
|+ 00'04"
|7
|Marius Mayrhofer (Germany / Team DSM)
|+ 00'10"
|8
|Stefano Oldani (Italy / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|+ 00'20"
|9
|Andrea Pasqualon (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'50"
|10
|Mirco Maestri (Italy / Eolo Kometa)
|+ 00'50"