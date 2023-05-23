Giro d’Italia 2023 Live Updates: Stage 16 between Sabbio Chiese and Monte Bondone
11:06 PMan hour ago

11:01 PMan hour ago

10:51 PMan hour ago

👕 Jersey wearers

💗 Maglia Rosa (Leader): Bruno Armirail (Groupama - FDJ)

💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)

💙  Blue Jersey (Mountain): Davide Bais (Eolo - Kometa)

🤍 White jersey (Youth): Joao Almeida (Soudal Quick - Step)

10:46 PM2 hours ago

Monte Bondone

Trento, in the heart of the Alps, has a millenary history, made of Mitteleuropean tradition and Italian culture, whose testimonies are preserved in the archaeological sites and museums of excellence that the city houses. The Roman Tridentum, the Buonconsiglio Castle and the MUSE, the Museum of Science designed by Renzo Piano, are just some of the most characteristic attractions of the city.

Trento is the perfect setting for festivals and events of international appeal, such as the Trento Film Festival, the Economics Festival and the Sports Festival. History and folklore are at their best in historical reenactments in costume, such as the Feste Vigiliane. The atmosphere in Trento during the Christmas period is unique: the crisp air and the whiteness of the snow, the charm of the festivities, the craftsmanship and the flavors of the famous Trento Christmas Market make the vacations truly special.

The provincial capital also has a sporty heart, with urban hiking and an excellent network of bike paths, and is at the center of an itinerary linking Lake Garda to the Dolomites. Among the great climbs in Trentino by bike, do not miss the legendary Charly Gaul climb, which with a length of 16.3 km and 1370 m of elevation gain leads from Trento to Monte Bondone.

A few kilometers from the city of Trento and easily accessible, Monte Bondone is a splendid natural setting where you can breathe the pure, fresh mountain air and spend time outdoors in safety and tranquility.

10:41 PM2 hours ago

Sabbio Chiese

Sabbio Chiese, a municipality in the middle Vallesabbia, in a pleasant landscape position, extends over an area of about 1900 hectares, at an altitude of 277 meters. The territory is crossed by the river Chiese and the streams Vrenda, Trinolo and Preane. It consists of the main town and the hamlets of Sabbio Sopra, Pavone and Clibbio. The heart of the settlement is located where the Chiese river receives the waters of the Vrenda stream, widening the valley to form a comfortable basin. The encounter between the reflections of the river water and the green reflections of nature form a picture that has been taken up by painters. The settlement is very ancient. It probably gave its name to the Sabbia Valley. It retains traces of Roman presence and was a nucleus of faith at the time of the Lombards and Franks, as witnessed by the dedication of the parish church to St. Michael the Archangel. It is dominated by a beautiful fortress visible from much of the valley.

10:36 PM2 hours ago

Route of the stage

Stage with a first part along the shore of Lake Garda characterized by more than thirty well-lit and asphalted tunnels of variable length. After Riva del Garda begins the almost uninterrupted sequence of climbs that brings the total elevation gain of the stage to over 5000 m. We climb the Passo di Santa Barbara (12 km with an average gradient of over 8%), the Passo di Bordala (4.5 km at about 7%) to enter the Adige Valley and, after passing Rovereto, we enter Vallarsa. We climb the Matassone slope (about 13 km at 5%) and immediately after Serrada (17 km at 5.5%) to return to the Adige Valley via Folgaria. The last climb is to Monte Bondone from Aldeno (20 km at 6.8% average, 15% maximum). The roads are all medium width, with good pavement.

Last kilometers slightly uphill (approx. 4% average) with road surface in excellent condition, which widens after the village of Viote (approx. 2 km). Finish line of about 300 m on asphalt (width 7 m).

10:31 PM2 hours ago

🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Bruno Armirail (France / Groupama - FDJ) 61h 38'06"
2 Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'08"
3 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma) + 01'10"
4 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates) + 01'30"
5 Andreas Leknessund (Norway / Team DSM) + 01'50"
6 Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious) + 02'36"
7 Lennard Kamna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 03'02"
8 Edward Dunbar (Ireland / Jayco AlUla) + 03'40"
9 Thymen Arensmann (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers) + 03'55"
10 Laurens De Plus (Belgium / INEOS Grenadiers) + 04'18"
10:26 PM2 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 15

This is the top 10 of stage 15:
Top 10 - Stage 15
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Brandon McNulty (USA / UAE Emirates) 05h 13'39"
2 Ben Healy (Ireland / EF Education - EasyPost) + 00'00"
3 Marco Frigo (Italy / Israel - PremierTech) + 00'00"
4 Bauke Mollema (Netherlands / Trek Segafredo) + 00'01"
5 Einer Rubio (Colombia / Movistar) + 00'01"
6 Simone Velasco (Italy / Astana Qazaqstan) + 00'04"
7 Andrea Pasqualon (Italy / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'10"
8 Laurens Huys (Belgium / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) + 00'20"
9 Vincenzo Albanese (Italy / Eolo Kometa) + 00'50"
10 Francois Bidard (France / Cofidis) + 00'50"
10:21 PM2 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

Brandon McNulty took the victory on the fifteenth day of the Giro d'Italia, which again had a successful breakaway. The wearer of the maglia rosa lost time, but not the lead in the general classification, leaving practically the definition for the return in the last week.

10:16 PM2 hours ago

VAVEL Logo