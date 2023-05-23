Giro d’Italia 2023 Live Updates: Stage 16 between Sabbio Chiese and Monte Bondone

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 16 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 16 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN
What time is Stage 16 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:00 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:00 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
👕 Jersey wearers
💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)
💙 Blue Jersey (Mountain): Davide Bais (Eolo - Kometa)
🤍 White jersey (Youth): Joao Almeida (Soudal Quick - Step)
Monte Bondone
Trento, in the heart of the Alps, has a millenary history, made of Mitteleuropean tradition and Italian culture, whose testimonies are preserved in the archaeological sites and museums of excellence that the city houses. The Roman Tridentum, the Buonconsiglio Castle and the MUSE, the Museum of Science designed by Renzo Piano, are just some of the most characteristic attractions of the city.
Trento is the perfect setting for festivals and events of international appeal, such as the Trento Film Festival, the Economics Festival and the Sports Festival. History and folklore are at their best in historical reenactments in costume, such as the Feste Vigiliane. The atmosphere in Trento during the Christmas period is unique: the crisp air and the whiteness of the snow, the charm of the festivities, the craftsmanship and the flavors of the famous Trento Christmas Market make the vacations truly special.
The provincial capital also has a sporty heart, with urban hiking and an excellent network of bike paths, and is at the center of an itinerary linking Lake Garda to the Dolomites. Among the great climbs in Trentino by bike, do not miss the legendary Charly Gaul climb, which with a length of 16.3 km and 1370 m of elevation gain leads from Trento to Monte Bondone.
A few kilometers from the city of Trento and easily accessible, Monte Bondone is a splendid natural setting where you can breathe the pure, fresh mountain air and spend time outdoors in safety and tranquility.
Sabbio Chiese
Sabbio Chiese, a municipality in the middle Vallesabbia, in a pleasant landscape position, extends over an area of about 1900 hectares, at an altitude of 277 meters. The territory is crossed by the river Chiese and the streams Vrenda, Trinolo and Preane. It consists of the main town and the hamlets of Sabbio Sopra, Pavone and Clibbio. The heart of the settlement is located where the Chiese river receives the waters of the Vrenda stream, widening the valley to form a comfortable basin. The encounter between the reflections of the river water and the green reflections of nature form a picture that has been taken up by painters. The settlement is very ancient. It probably gave its name to the Sabbia Valley. It retains traces of Roman presence and was a nucleus of faith at the time of the Lombards and Franks, as witnessed by the dedication of the parish church to St. Michael the Archangel. It is dominated by a beautiful fortress visible from much of the valley.
Route of the stage
Last kilometers slightly uphill (approx. 4% average) with road surface in excellent condition, which widens after the village of Viote (approx. 2 km). Finish line of about 300 m on asphalt (width 7 m).
🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Bruno Armirail (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|61h 38'06"
|2
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'08"
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 01'10"
|4
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates)
|+ 01'30"
|5
|Andreas Leknessund (Norway / Team DSM)
|+ 01'50"
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 02'36"
|7
|Lennard Kamna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 03'02"
|8
|Edward Dunbar (Ireland / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 03'40"
|9
|Thymen Arensmann (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 03'55"
|10
|Laurens De Plus (Belgium / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 04'18"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 15
|Top 10 - Stage 15
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Brandon McNulty (USA / UAE Emirates)
|05h 13'39"
|2
|Ben Healy (Ireland / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Marco Frigo (Italy / Israel - PremierTech)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Netherlands / Trek Segafredo)
|+ 00'01"
|5
|Einer Rubio (Colombia / Movistar)
|+ 00'01"
|6
|Simone Velasco (Italy / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 00'04"
|7
|Andrea Pasqualon (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'10"
|8
|Laurens Huys (Belgium / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)
|+ 00'20"
|9
|Vincenzo Albanese (Italy / Eolo Kometa)
|+ 00'50"
|10
|Francois Bidard (France / Cofidis)
|+ 00'50"
Summary of the previous stage
Brandon McNulty took the victory on the fifteenth day of the Giro d'Italia, which again had a successful breakaway. The wearer of the maglia rosa lost time, but not the lead in the general classification, leaving practically the definition for the return in the last week.