Giro d’Italia 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 17 between Pergine Valsugana and Caorle

Tune in here the Stage 17 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 17 Live Stream on TV and Online?
GCN
VAVEL USA
What time is Stage 17 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?
Argentina: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:30 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
👕 Jersey wearers
💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)
💙 Blue Jersey (Mountain): Ben Healy (EF Education - EasyPost)
🤍 White jersey (Youth): Joao Almeida (Soudal Quick - Step)
Caorle
Overlooking the Upper Adriatic, a stone's throw from the city of Venice, lies Caorle, characterized by wide beaches of fine golden sand and surrounded by territories rich in history, culture and nature.
In addition to the beaches of Levante and Ponente, Porto S. Margherita, Lido Altanea and Duna Verde, and the uncontaminated nature of the Caorle lagoon, this small seaside town boasts a historic center characterized by "campi", calli, colorful houses and streets that until recently were crossed by canals, now filled in, and that for this very reason can be defined as "little Venice".
Caorle is also the cradle of the seafaring tradition, which can be enjoyed thanks to the typical gastronomic recipes offered. Fishing is still practiced today and guarantees fresh products every day.
Caorle is the ideal destination for vacations and experiences that satisfy all needs.
Pergine Valsugana
At 490 m above sea level and 12 km east of Trento, the municipality of Pergine Valsugana occupies the vast basin at the foot of the Tegazzo hill and the bottom of the valley of the Fersina torrent. It bathes in the blue waters of Lake Caldonazzo and is surrounded by mountains and climbs already known from the Giro d'Italia, such as the ascent of Monte Panarotta, traversed by the corsa rosa in 2014 and 2021. With 21,485 inhabitants, Pergine Valsugana is the third largest municipality in Trentino in terms of population, after Rovereto and the provincial capital.
Fortress of Valsugana on the shores of Lake Caldonazzo and exit of the Valle dei Mocheni, the town is dominated by the historic and mighty castle of Pergine.
The castle, an ancient Roman settlement, was known as the gate of Valsugana. The mansion was extended as a medieval fortress in the 13th century and was long owned by Margarete Maultasch and later by Maximilian I, the Tyrolean prince.
Route of the stage
Last urban kilometers with four bends and four straights. Medium width roads, good road surface. Final straight of 600 m on asphalt 8 m wide.
🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|67h 32'35"
|2
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates)
|+ 00'18"
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 00'29"
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 02'50"
|5
|Edward Dunbar (Ireland / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 03'03"
|6
|Lennard Kamna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 03'20"
|7
|Bruno Armirail (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 03'22"
|8
|Andreas Leknessund (Norway / Team DSM)
|+ 03'30"
|9
|Thymen Arensmann (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 04'09"
|10
|Laurens De Plus (Belgium / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 04'32"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 16
|Top 10 - Stage 16
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates)
|05h 53'27"
|2
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 00'25"
|4
|Edward Dunbar (Ireland / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'25"
|5
|Sepp Kuss (USA / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 01'03"
|6
|Ilan Van Wilder (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 01'16"
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 01'16"
|8
|Einer Rubio (Colombia / Movistar)
|+ 01'16"
|9
|Laurens De Plus (Belgium / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'16"
|10
|Thymen Arensman (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'16"
Summary of the previous stage
Joao Almeida made his Giro d'Italia debut by winning stage 16 of this edition. The high mountain day left some impressions on the form of some of the favorites. Geraint Thomas retook the maglia rosa at the end of the day.