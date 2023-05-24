Giro d’Italia 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 17 between Pergine Valsugana and Caorle
In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Pergine Valsugana and Caorle.
How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 17 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia 2023 on TV, your option is beIN Sports

If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Stage 17 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?

This is the start time for Stage 17 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia on May 24th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:30 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN

👕 Jersey wearers

💗 Maglia Rosa (Leader): Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers)

💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)

💙  Blue Jersey (Mountain): Ben Healy (EF Education - EasyPost)

🤍 White jersey (Youth): Joao Almeida (Soudal Quick - Step)

Caorle

Overlooking the Upper Adriatic, a stone's throw from the city of Venice, lies Caorle, characterized by wide beaches of fine golden sand and surrounded by territories rich in history, culture and nature.

In addition to the beaches of Levante and Ponente, Porto S. Margherita, Lido Altanea and Duna Verde, and the uncontaminated nature of the Caorle lagoon, this small seaside town boasts a historic center characterized by "campi", calli, colorful houses and streets that until recently were crossed by canals, now filled in, and that for this very reason can be defined as "little Venice".

Caorle is also the cradle of the seafaring tradition, which can be enjoyed thanks to the typical gastronomic recipes offered. Fishing is still practiced today and guarantees fresh products every day.

Caorle is the ideal destination for vacations and experiences that satisfy all needs.

Pergine Valsugana

At 490 m above sea level and 12 km east of Trento, the municipality of Pergine Valsugana occupies the vast basin at the foot of the Tegazzo hill and the bottom of the valley of the Fersina torrent. It bathes in the blue waters of Lake Caldonazzo and is surrounded by mountains and climbs already known from the Giro d'Italia, such as the ascent of Monte Panarotta, traversed by the corsa rosa in 2014 and 2021. With 21,485 inhabitants, Pergine Valsugana is the third largest municipality in Trentino in terms of population, after Rovereto and the provincial capital.

Fortress of Valsugana on the shores of Lake Caldonazzo and exit of the Valle dei Mocheni, the town is dominated by the historic and mighty castle of Pergine.

The castle, an ancient Roman settlement, was known as the gate of Valsugana. The mansion was extended as a medieval fortress in the 13th century and was long owned by Margarete Maultasch and later by Maximilian I, the Tyrolean prince.

Route of the stage

A stage without mountain passes that is essentially all downhill. We ride along the Valsugana in the first part up to Bassano del Grappa with a short stretch on the fast road (ss.47) to link up with the parallel provincial roads with narrower carriageways in fairly good condition. Then we cross the plains of Vicenza and Treviso on straight roads, well paved and with very few curves until we reach Lido di Jesolo, where the final stretch along the coast begins. As in all stages with many built-up areas, the usual obstacles to slow down traffic should be noted. Approximately 23 km from the finish, crossing over a pontoon bridge with a slight narrowing of the road.

Last urban kilometers with four bends and four straights. Medium width roads, good road surface. Final straight of 600 m on asphalt 8 m wide.

🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) 67h 32'35"
2 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates) + 00'18"
3 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma) + 00'29"
4 Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious) + 02'50"
5 Edward Dunbar (Ireland / Jayco AlUla) + 03'03"
6 Lennard Kamna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 03'20"
7 Bruno Armirail (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 03'22"
8 Andreas Leknessund (Norway / Team DSM) + 03'30"
9 Thymen Arensmann (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers) + 04'09"
10 Laurens De Plus (Belgium / INEOS Grenadiers) + 04'32"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 16

This is the top 10 of stage 16:
Top 10 - Stage 16
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates) 05h 53'27"
2 Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'00"
3 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma) + 00'25"
4 Edward Dunbar (Ireland / Jayco AlUla) + 00'25"
5 Sepp Kuss (USA / Jumbo Visma) + 01'03"
6 Ilan Van Wilder (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) + 01'16"
7 Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious) + 01'16"
8 Einer Rubio (Colombia / Movistar) + 01'16"
9 Laurens De Plus (Belgium / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'16"
10 Thymen Arensman (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'16"
Summary of the previous stage

Joao Almeida made his Giro d'Italia debut by winning stage 16 of this edition. The high mountain day left some impressions on the form of some of the favorites. Geraint Thomas retook the maglia rosa at the end of the day.

Stage 17 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia, between Pergine Valsugana and Caorle

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
