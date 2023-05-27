Stage 20 Giro d’Italia LIVE Updates: Tarvisio - Monte Lussari Tudor (ITT)

ADVERTISEMENT
🥇 PRIMOZ ROGLIC WINS THE STAGE AND IS THE VIRTUAL CHAMPION OF THE GIRO
Geraint Thomas arrives!
Problems for Primoz Roglic
Thymen Arensman arrives
Andreas Leknessund arrives
Laurens De Plus arrives
Einer Rubio arrives
Roglic is climbing
Geraint Thomas starts
🆕 New best time
More riders started
Einer Rubio starts
Santiago Buitrago starts
Best times in the intermediates
2nd intermediate: Matthew Riccitello (Israel - Premier Tech) - 35'27"
3rd intermediate: Matthew Riccitello (Israel - Premier Tech) - 44'07"
Final time: Matthew Riccitello (Israel - Premier Tech) - 46'19"
No movement in the top 5
Racers continue to leave
Other riders who started
Davide Formolo starts
Provisional Top 5
2- Thomas Champion (Cofidis) + 01'57"
3- Joseph Dombrowski (Astana Qazaqstan) + 01'59"
4- Ben Healy (EF Education - EasyPost) + 02'06"
5- Michael Matthews (Jayco AlUla) + 02'15"
Carreer status
Welcome back
Tune in here the Stage 20 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 20 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Stage 20 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?
Argentina: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:30 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Monte Lussari Tudor
A peak overlooking the space where the Carnic and Julian Alps meet, from an elitist position that sees it as the sentinel of these borderlands and the meeting place of the Latin, Slavic and Germanic peoples: Mount Lussari is much more than just a peak that is close to 1800 m!
It is an exceptional balcony over the giants of the Julian Alps: from here, one's gaze is lost in the majesty of the rocky walls of Jof di Montasio, Jof Fuart and Mangart from a certainly privileged and uncompromising viewpoint.
It is a renowned pilgrimage destination due to the presence of a sanctuary, which can be reached via the evocative Sentiero del Pellegrino (Pilgrim's Path), a hiking trail that from the valley floor ascends the mountain slopes along the thousand-year-old forest of Tarvisio.
Lussari is also the highest village in Friuli Venezia Giulia, and in its narrow streets you can find traditional cuisine in the dishes offered by the many cozy inns.
Tarvisio
Imagine a place where the seasons alternate slowly, where you can rest your mind and reconnect with nature. A place characterized by the spirit of brotherhood between peoples, where borders are freely crossed by walking or cycling. It is an easily accessible place, located in the north-eastern corner of Friuli Venezia Giulia, in Valcanale: it is Tarvisio. A vast and multiform territory that stretches between the green Carnic Alps and the majestic Julian Alps, offering visitors nature, history, art, sports, food and wine, traditions and breathtaking landscapes. During the winter season, you will find places for alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, ski mountaineering, snowboarding, freeriding and even heli-skiing. There will be no shortage of opportunities for snowshoeing, ice skating, sledding and mountain biking. In summer, there is hiking, forest bathing, dog walking, golf, climbing, cycling and mountain biking. Walking along the easy trails at the bottom of the valley, immersed in the millenary forest of Tarvisio, or climbing higher up to the ferrata, you will be immersed in unique environments, amidst uncontaminated alpine flora and fauna of rare beauty.
Route of the stage
The final climb winds in hairpin bends through the forest on a narrow concrete road. The first 5 km have an average gradient of around 15% with peaks of over 20%. At the end of the forest follows a short stretch at 4% to meet in the last kilometer a ramp at 20% with peaks of 22%. After the finish line there is a short descent (8%) with the last 150 m (after a double bend) climbing at 16% to the finish line (concrete floor, width 6 m).
🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|81h 55'47"
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 00'26"
|3
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates)
|+ 00'59"
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 04'11"
|5
|Edward Dunbar (Ireland / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 04'53"
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 05'10"
|7
|Thymen Arensmann (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 05'13"
|8
|Lennard Kamna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 05'54"
|9
|Andreas Leknessund (Norway / Team DSM)
|+ 06'08"
|10
|Laurens De Plus (Belgium / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 07'30"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 19
|Top 10 - Stage 19
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Santiago Buitrago (Colombia / Bahrain Victorious)
|05h 28'07"
|2
|Derek Gee (Canada / Israel - Premier Tech)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Denmark / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'50"
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 01'53"
|5
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'24"
|6
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates)
|+ 01'24"
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 01'56"
|8
|Thymen Arensmann (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'56"
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 02'27"
|10
|Einer Rubio (Colombia / Movistar)
|+ 02'32"