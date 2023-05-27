Stage 20 Giro d’Italia LIVE Updates: Tarvisio - Monte Lussari Tudor (ITT)
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
12:06 PMan hour ago

🥇 PRIMOZ ROGLIC WINS THE STAGE AND IS THE VIRTUAL CHAMPION OF THE GIRO

Incredible what has been the definition of the Giro d'Italia. Primoz Roglic wins the stage, after a time of 44'23", beating Geraint Thomas by 40 seconds.
12:03 PMan hour ago

Geraint Thomas arrives!

IT'S OVER! Geraint Thomas lost the maglia rosa on the last part of the course.
11:56 AMan hour ago

🆕 New leader

PRIMIMOZ ROGLIC! Now the Slovenian rider is the one with the best time. 44'23" and now everything is in the hands of Geraint Thomas to define the title of the Giro d'Italia.
11:54 AMan hour ago

🆕 New leader

JOAO ALMEIDA IS NOW THE LEADER! 45'05" marks the Portuguese rider at the finish line.
11:51 AMan hour ago

🆕 New leader

DAMIANO CARUSO! The Italian Bahrain Victorious rider takes the stage lead with a time of 45'18".
11:50 AMan hour ago

Problems for Primoz Roglic

Something happened to Primoz Roglic, who had to stop his pace while climbing. Incredible definition of this Giro d'Italia.
11:45 AMan hour ago

🆕 New leader

THIBAUT PINOT! The French Groupama - FDJ rider scores 45'22" at the finish line and is the new stage leader.
11:42 AMan hour ago

Thymen Arensman arrives

The INEOS Grenadiers rider scores 45'41" at the finish line and is now third in the stage.
11:37 AMan hour ago

Andreas Leknessund arrives

The Norwegian Team DSM rider, who wore the maglia rosa on several stages, scored 46'12" at the finish and took third place in the stage.
11:34 AMan hour ago

Laurens De Plus arrives

46'27", the INEOS Grenadiers rider's time at the finish line and he takes fifth place in the stage.
11:32 AMan hour ago

Einer Rubio arrives

47'52", the Colombian's time at the finish line, which is good enough for 11th place in the stage classification.
11:31 AMan hour ago

Roglic is climbing

The Slovenian rider continues to make progress and at the moment there is no significant advantage over Geraint Thomas.
11:16 AM2 hours ago

Geraint Thomas starts

The last rider to leave is the owner of the maglia rosa. All set for the definition of the Giro d'Italia between INEOS Grenadiers rider Primoz Roglic and perhaps Joao Almeida.
11:08 AM2 hours ago

🆕 New best time

Jay Vine had dethroned Matthew Riccitello with a time of 46'16", but now it is Brandon McNulty who takes the lead with 45'30".
11:04 AM2 hours ago

More riders started

Thymen Arensman, Thibaut Pinot and Edward Dunbar were the last riders to start the test.
10:44 AM2 hours ago

Einer Rubio starts

Another Colombian who starts the test. This time it is the Movistar rider.
10:41 AM2 hours ago

Santiago Buitrago starts

The Colombian rider for Bahrain Victorious is on the move.
10:38 AM2 hours ago

Best times in the intermediates

1st intermediate: Jay Vine (UAE Emirates) - 14'00"

2nd intermediate: Matthew Riccitello (Israel - Premier Tech) - 35'27"

3rd intermediate: Matthew Riccitello (Israel - Premier Tech) - 44'07"

Final time: Matthew Riccitello (Israel - Premier Tech) - 46'19"

10:32 AM2 hours ago

No movement in the top 5

At the moment, Matthew Riccitello is still in the lead.
10:27 AM2 hours ago

Racers continue to leave

Riders like Derek Gee, Luis León Sánchez and Jack Haig are already racing. Filippo Zana is preparing to go out as well.
10:20 AM3 hours ago

Other riders who started

Toms Skujins, Diego Ulissi, Laurens Huys, Simone Velasco and Koen Bouwman started the race.
10:15 AM3 hours ago

Davide Formolo starts

The Italian UAE Team Emirates rider starts the time trial. He is the 96th to start.
10:10 AM3 hours ago

Provisional Top 5

1- Matthew Riccitello (Israel - Premier Tech) - 46'19"

2- Thomas Champion (Cofidis) + 01'57"

3- Joseph Dombrowski (Astana Qazaqstan) + 01'59"

4- Ben Healy (EF Education - EasyPost) + 02'06"

5- Michael Matthews (Jayco AlUla) + 02'15"

10:05 AM3 hours ago

Carreer status

85 riders have finished the stage. At the moment, the leader of the day is Matthew Riccitello of Israel - Premier Tech, with a time of 46'19".
10:00 AM3 hours ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the actions of stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia 2023, which is disputed between Tarvisio and Monte Lussari Tudor in individual time trial. We invite you to follow along with us the incidents of this day.
9:55 AM3 hours ago

Tune in here the Stage 20 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Tarvisio and Monte Lussari Tudor. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage of the race.
9:50 AM3 hours ago

How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 20 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia 2023 on TV, your option is beIN Sports

If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

9:45 AM3 hours ago

What time is Stage 20 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?

This is the start time for Stage 20 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia on May 27th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:30 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN

9:40 AM3 hours ago

Monte Lussari Tudor

A peak overlooking the space where the Carnic and Julian Alps meet, from an elitist position that sees it as the sentinel of these borderlands and the meeting place of the Latin, Slavic and Germanic peoples: Mount Lussari is much more than just a peak that is close to 1800 m!

It is an exceptional balcony over the giants of the Julian Alps: from here, one's gaze is lost in the majesty of the rocky walls of Jof di Montasio, Jof Fuart and Mangart from a certainly privileged and uncompromising viewpoint.

It is a renowned pilgrimage destination due to the presence of a sanctuary, which can be reached via the evocative Sentiero del Pellegrino (Pilgrim's Path), a hiking trail that from the valley floor ascends the mountain slopes along the thousand-year-old forest of Tarvisio.

Lussari is also the highest village in Friuli Venezia Giulia, and in its narrow streets you can find traditional cuisine in the dishes offered by the many cozy inns.

9:35 AM3 hours ago

Tarvisio

Imagine a place where the seasons alternate slowly, where you can rest your mind and reconnect with nature. A place characterized by the spirit of brotherhood between peoples, where borders are freely crossed by walking or cycling. It is an easily accessible place, located in the north-eastern corner of Friuli Venezia Giulia, in Valcanale: it is Tarvisio. A vast and multiform territory that stretches between the green Carnic Alps and the majestic Julian Alps, offering visitors nature, history, art, sports, food and wine, traditions and breathtaking landscapes. During the winter season, you will find places for alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, ski mountaineering, snowboarding, freeriding and even heli-skiing. There will be no shortage of opportunities for snowshoeing, ice skating, sledding and mountain biking. In summer, there is hiking, forest bathing, dog walking, golf, climbing, cycling and mountain biking. Walking along the easy trails at the bottom of the valley, immersed in the millenary forest of Tarvisio, or climbing higher up to the ferrata, you will be immersed in unique environments, amidst uncontaminated alpine flora and fauna of rare beauty.

9:30 AM3 hours ago

Route of the stage

Very demanding individual time trial. The first 11 km are flat or slightly downhill (about 6 km on the bike path of the Alpe Adria) followed by 7.5 km on a very steep climb to the Sanctuary of Monte Lussari. Of note in the first part is a short climb with a peak of 15% as you enter the bike path. After 9.4 km there is a point to change bikes (optional) and, after the bridge over the Saisera stream, the final steep section begins.

The final climb winds in hairpin bends through the forest on a narrow concrete road. The first 5 km have an average gradient of around 15% with peaks of over 20%. At the end of the forest follows a short stretch at 4% to meet in the last kilometer a ramp at 20% with peaks of 22%. After the finish line there is a short descent (8%) with the last 150 m (after a double bend) climbing at 16% to the finish line (concrete floor, width 6 m).

9:25 AM3 hours ago

🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) 81h 55'47"
2 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma) + 00'26"
3 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates) + 00'59"
4 Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious) + 04'11"
5 Edward Dunbar (Ireland / Jayco AlUla) + 04'53"
6 Thibaut Pinot (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 05'10"
7 Thymen Arensmann (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers) + 05'13"
8 Lennard Kamna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 05'54"
9 Andreas Leknessund (Norway / Team DSM) + 06'08"
10 Laurens De Plus (Belgium / INEOS Grenadiers) + 07'30"
9:20 AM4 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 19

This is the top 10 of stage 19:
Top 10 - Stage 19
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Santiago Buitrago (Colombia / Bahrain Victorious) 05h 28'07"
2 Derek Gee (Canada / Israel - Premier Tech) + 00'00"
3 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Denmark / EF Education - EasyPost) + 00'50"
4 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma) + 01'53"
5 Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'24"
6 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates) + 01'24"
7 Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious) + 01'56"
8 Thymen Arensmann (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'56"
9 Thibaut Pinot (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 02'27"
10 Einer Rubio (Colombia / Movistar) + 02'32"
9:15 AM4 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

Second Colombian victory in the Giro d'Italia 2023. Santiago Buitrago doubled his efforts in the breakaway and took the victory in the queen stage to give joy to his country and Bahrain Victorious. The general classification did not suffer significant changes in the podium.
9:10 AM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 20 of the 2023 Giro d’Italia, between Tarvisio and Monte Lussari Tudor Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo