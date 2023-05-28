Giro d’Italia 2023 Live Updates: Stage 21 in Roma
Image: VAVEL

12:38 PM14 minutes ago

🏆💗 PRIMOZ ROGLIC, CHAMPION OF THE GIRO D'ITALIA 2023.

Now, yes, officially, the Jumbo Visma rider is crowned champion of the Giro d'Italia 2023. Finally it was given to the Slovenian, who had always had some problem that prevented him from fighting for the title.
12:33 PM19 minutes ago

🥇 VICTORY FOR MARK CAVENDISH!

Great victory for the British rider, who announced his retirement for the end of the season, and for Astana, which does not leave the Giro d'Italia empty-handed.
12:28 PM24 minutes ago

🏁 Last kilometer

The definition is coming. Last 1000 meters of the Giro d'Italia 2023.
12:28 PM24 minutes ago

🏁 3 km to go

The teams are trying to form their trains as soon as possible to do their best in the sprint.
12:25 PM27 minutes ago

🏁 A 5 km

The end of the race is near. A rider from Eolo - Kometa and another from Israel Premier-Tech try to break away from the peloton.
12:15 PM37 minutes ago

🏁 13,2 km

Last lap! The last lap of this circuit begins and the breakaway is over.
12:13 PM39 minutes ago

🏁 20 km to go

20 kilometers to go. We are about to start the last lap of the circuit.
12:07 PMan hour ago

🏁 25 km to go

Traffic continues calmly, although the breakaway is starting to lose a little more strength.
12:04 PMan hour ago

🏁 30 km to go

The gap between the escapees and the peloton is still between 25 and 30 seconds at the moment.
11:57 AMan hour ago

🅿️ Intermediate sprint

This is how the positions were in the first intermediate sprint of the day, which awards points for the classification of the maglia ciclamino and the flying goals (Traguardi Volanti).

1) Toms Skujiņš (Trek - Segafredo) 12 pts MC, 10 pts TV
2) Maxime Bouet 8 pts, 6 pts
3) Cesare Benedetti (BORA - hansgrohe) 6 pts, 3 pts
4) Alex Kirsch (Trek - Segafredo) 5 pts, 2 pts
5) Derek Gee (Israel - PremierTech) 4 pts, 1 pt
6) Otto Vergaerde (Trek - Segafredo) 3 pts
7) Stephen Williams (Israel - PremierTech) 2 pts
8) Carlos Verona (Movistar) 1 pt

11:42 AMan hour ago

🏁 40 km to go

Calm traffic for the moment. Three laps to go in this Giro d'Italia.
11:35 AMan hour ago

🏁 48 km to go

The gap between the escapees and the peloton is 35 seconds. For now, the peloton is not picking up the pace.
11:25 AMan hour ago

🏁 54,3 km to go

The first intermediate sprint is over and Toms Skujins crossed the line first.
11:23 AMan hour ago

🏁 60 km to go

Ultimately, the breakaway consisted of three riders. Cesare Benedetti (BORA - Hansgrohe), Toms Skujins (Trek Segafredo) and Maxime Bouet (Arkéa Samsic) are at the top.
11:10 AM2 hours ago

🏁 65 km to go

The breakaway has formed! Five riders have escaped from the peloton, although there are two of them who have not been able to connect with the top three.
11:00 AM2 hours ago

🏁 75 km to go

The Jumbo Visma riders have gone to work at the head of the peloton. So far no breakaway is forming.
10:55 AM2 hours ago

Carreer status

There are 80 kilometers left to finish the day. The riders have made a quiet transit during the course and are now reaching the final circuit, where they will ride six laps to define the winner. The whole peloton is grouped together.
10:50 AM2 hours ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the actions of the 21st stage of the Giro d'Italia 2023 in Rome. We invite you to follow with us the actions of this day.
10:45 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here the Stage 21 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 21 of the Giro d'Italia 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route in Roma. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage of the race.
10:40 AM2 hours ago

How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 21 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 21 of the Giro d'Italia 2023 on TV, your option is beIN Sports

If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

10:35 AM2 hours ago

What time is Stage 21 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?

This is the start time for Stage 20 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia on May 28th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 10:30 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 11:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 9:30 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 10:30 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 4:30 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 9:30 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 11:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN

10:30 AM2 hours ago

👕 Jersey wearers

💗 Maglia rosa (Leader): Primoz Roglic (Jumbo - Visma)

💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)

💙 Blue Jersey (Mountain): Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ)

🤍 White Jersey (Youth): Joao Almeida (Soudal Quick - Step)

10:25 AM2 hours ago

Roma

Rome is one of the greenest cities in Europe, a treasure chest of art dotted with parks and gardens, rich in lush vegetation and embellished with archaeological remains, sculptures, ponds, fountains and splendid villas. Enchanting green spaces make the capital a city for all seasons: from the magnificent blossoming in spring to the romantic foliage in autumn, from regenerating walks in winter to pleasant relaxation in summer. In addition to the historic residences of the most important noble families, such as Villa Borghese, Villa Doria Pamphilj, Villa Ada Savoia and Villa Torlonia, the capital has real green lungs of historical-archaeological and naturalistic interest, such as the vast Appia Antica Regional Park, and evocative panoramic viewpoints over the city, such as the Orange Garden, the Pincio Hill and the Janiculum Hill.

It is said that a city can be described through a single panorama, a color, a scent, an object or even an idea: and it is precisely these nuances, imperceptible and evanescent, that sometimes become indelible memories. Over the centuries, the magic of Rome has been captured in the words of poets and writers and in the works of great artists. Eternal and mysterious, the Capital envelops whoever arrives in a pleasant "Rome-sickness" that never leaves you, and it is no coincidence that millions of tourists rush to throw a coin into the Trevi Fountain in the hope of visiting it again: because in Rome, as Goethe said, everything is as you imagined and everything is new. If you don't know it yet, or if you want to dive back into its magic, let's try to tell you briefly about its profile, its soul, its colors.

10:20 AM3 hours ago

Route of the stage

Final stage divided into two parts: approach, from the start in Rome-EUR, to the first crossing of the finish line (arrival at the coast in Ostia and return to the starting area) and then the final circuit (6 laps) inside the capital. The 13.6 km circuit runs entirely along the city streets (wide and sometimes with some traffic islands). It alternates short undulations and long straights linked by sometimes difficult curves. The road surface is mainly asphalt, with some short cobblestone sections ("sanpietrini").

The last kilometers are essentially flat on wide, straight roads. Wide bends in the last three kilometers. Straight finish line 700 m, 8 m wide, with a very slightly uphill "sanpietrini" surface.

10:15 AM3 hours ago

🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma) 82h 40'36"
2 Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'14"
3 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates) + 01'15"
4 Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious) + 04'40"
5 Thibaut Pinot (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 05'43"
6 Thymen Arensmann (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers) + 06'05"
7 Edward Dunbar (Ireland / Jayco AlUla) + 07'30"
8 Andreas Leknessund (Norway / Team DSM) + 07'31"
9 Lennard Kamna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 07'46"
10 Laurens De Plus (Belgium / INEOS Grenadiers) + 09'08"
10:10 AM3 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 20

This is the top 10 of stage 20:
Top 10 - Stage 20
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma) 44'23"
2 Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'40"
3 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates) + 00'42"
4 Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'55"
5 Thibaut Pinot (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'59"
6 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) + 01'05"
7 Brandon McNulty (United States / UAE Emirates) + 01'07"
8 Thymen Arensmann (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'18"
9 Andreas Leknessund (Norway / Team DSM) + 01'49"
10 Jay Vine (Australia / UAE Emirates) + 01'53"
10:05 AM3 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

Primoz Roglic has finally been rewarded at the Giro d'Italia. The Slovenian gave a master class in the third individual time trial of the competition, not only winning, but virtually securing the title by 16 seconds over Geraint Thomas, who did not have his best day, precisely on the day that defined everything.
10:00 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 21 of the 2023 Giro d’Italia, in Roma Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
