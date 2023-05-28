Giro d’Italia 2023 Live Updates: Stage 21 in Roma

ADVERTISEMENT
🏆💗 PRIMOZ ROGLIC, CHAMPION OF THE GIRO D'ITALIA 2023.
🥇 VICTORY FOR MARK CAVENDISH!
🏁 Last kilometer
🏁 3 km to go
🏁 A 5 km
🏁 13,2 km
🏁 20 km to go
🏁 25 km to go
🏁 30 km to go
🅿️ Intermediate sprint
1) Toms Skujiņš (Trek - Segafredo) 12 pts MC, 10 pts TV
2) Maxime Bouet 8 pts, 6 pts
3) Cesare Benedetti (BORA - hansgrohe) 6 pts, 3 pts
4) Alex Kirsch (Trek - Segafredo) 5 pts, 2 pts
5) Derek Gee (Israel - PremierTech) 4 pts, 1 pt
6) Otto Vergaerde (Trek - Segafredo) 3 pts
7) Stephen Williams (Israel - PremierTech) 2 pts
8) Carlos Verona (Movistar) 1 pt
🏁 40 km to go
🏁 48 km to go
🏁 54,3 km to go
🏁 60 km to go
🏁 65 km to go
🏁 75 km to go
Tune in here the Stage 21 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 21 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Stage 21 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?
Argentina: 11:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 10:30 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 11:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 9:30 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 10:30 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 4:30 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 9:30 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 11:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
👕 Jersey wearers
💗 Maglia rosa (Leader): Primoz Roglic (Jumbo - Visma)
💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)
💙 Blue Jersey (Mountain): Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ)
🤍 White Jersey (Youth): Joao Almeida (Soudal Quick - Step)
Roma
Rome is one of the greenest cities in Europe, a treasure chest of art dotted with parks and gardens, rich in lush vegetation and embellished with archaeological remains, sculptures, ponds, fountains and splendid villas. Enchanting green spaces make the capital a city for all seasons: from the magnificent blossoming in spring to the romantic foliage in autumn, from regenerating walks in winter to pleasant relaxation in summer. In addition to the historic residences of the most important noble families, such as Villa Borghese, Villa Doria Pamphilj, Villa Ada Savoia and Villa Torlonia, the capital has real green lungs of historical-archaeological and naturalistic interest, such as the vast Appia Antica Regional Park, and evocative panoramic viewpoints over the city, such as the Orange Garden, the Pincio Hill and the Janiculum Hill.
It is said that a city can be described through a single panorama, a color, a scent, an object or even an idea: and it is precisely these nuances, imperceptible and evanescent, that sometimes become indelible memories. Over the centuries, the magic of Rome has been captured in the words of poets and writers and in the works of great artists. Eternal and mysterious, the Capital envelops whoever arrives in a pleasant "Rome-sickness" that never leaves you, and it is no coincidence that millions of tourists rush to throw a coin into the Trevi Fountain in the hope of visiting it again: because in Rome, as Goethe said, everything is as you imagined and everything is new. If you don't know it yet, or if you want to dive back into its magic, let's try to tell you briefly about its profile, its soul, its colors.
Route of the stage
The last kilometers are essentially flat on wide, straight roads. Wide bends in the last three kilometers. Straight finish line 700 m, 8 m wide, with a very slightly uphill "sanpietrini" surface.
🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma)
|82h 40'36"
|2
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'14"
|3
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates)
|+ 01'15"
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 04'40"
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 05'43"
|6
|Thymen Arensmann (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 06'05"
|7
|Edward Dunbar (Ireland / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 07'30"
|8
|Andreas Leknessund (Norway / Team DSM)
|+ 07'31"
|9
|Lennard Kamna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 07'46"
|10
|Laurens De Plus (Belgium / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 09'08"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 20
|Top 10 - Stage 20
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma)
|44'23"
|2
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'40"
|3
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates)
|+ 00'42"
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'55"
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'59"
|6
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 01'05"
|7
|Brandon McNulty (United States / UAE Emirates)
|+ 01'07"
|8
|Thymen Arensmann (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'18"
|9
|Andreas Leknessund (Norway / Team DSM)
|+ 01'49"
|10
|Jay Vine (Australia / UAE Emirates)
|+ 01'53"