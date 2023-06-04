UFC Kai Kara-France vs Amir Albazi LIVE Updates: Result, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UFC Vegas 74
Photo: Publicity/UFC

Speak up, Israel Adesanya!

“ only that self-confidence you have. have to have it in yourself. Izzy has always been the reminder of the way you were born. I should talk to myself.   you always have to keep that hope, that fighting spirit; it always has to be embedded in you.       it's just something that has to be in you. I think being Maori, I always resort to; my culture and look back at what my ancestors would have done.   It's a great plan for me…   It's in my blood to go to war", explained the fighter.
Suspended for doping!

Newly hired by the UFC, the Brazilian José Henrique ‘Canela was suspended for two years on account of doping.

“Before being added to the UFC Anti-Doping Program, athletes are asked about substances they have used in the previous 12 months. An athlete who makes such a declaration will not be You will be considered an infringer, but depending on the substance, you may be required to stay out of competition for a period of at least six months and provide at least two negative samples. Henrique did not declare the use of nandrolone and/or other steroids on his entry form”, the agency explained.

Luan Lacerda!

Luan Lacerda will participate in UFC Vegas 74. The Brazilian drew attention at his MMA debut and spoke about the experience.

“The biggest lesson I learned was about behavior inside the octagon. Because I was debuting, I was very happy there in that situation. So the lesson I got was attitude. My attitude towards the octagon. I waited a long time to get the result – not that I wasn’t looking for it -, but the biggest lesson was that, and I corrected it in training”, explained the Brazilian.

“Wow.   Is it the best (event) in the world and is it not the best (event) in the world? à for nothing. It makes a total difference. Of course, not disregarding the other events. They give it their best shot, but UFC is on fire. on another level.   the difference. People, services, everything. The UFC, is not just about everything. à   the biggest”, assessed the bantamweight.

Fees

PRELIMINARY CARD - 7PM

MAIN CARD - 22H.

MAIN CARD

Flyweight (up to 56.7kg.): Kai Kara-France x Amir Albazi

Featherweight (up to 65.7kg.): Alex Caceres x Daniel Pineda

Light weight (up to 150 lbs.): Jim Miller x Jesse Butler

Flyweight (up to 56.7kg.): Tim Elliott x Victor Altamirano

Flyweight (up to 56.7kg.): Karine Silva x Ketlen Souza

Welterweight (up to 77.1kg.): Elizeu Capoeira x Abubakar Nurmagomedov

PRELIMINARY CARD

Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg.): Daniel Willycat x Johnny Munoz Jr.

Heavy weight (up to 120.2 kg.): Andrei Arlovski x Don’Tale Mayes

Roosterweight (up to 61.2 kg.): John Castañeda x Muin Gafurov

Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg.): Jamie Mullarkey x Muhammadjon Naimov

Straw weight (52.1kg.): Jihn Yu Frey x Elise Reed

Rooster weight (up to 61.2kg.): Luan Lacerda x Da’Mon Blackshear

Light heavyweight (up to 93kg.): Maxim Grishin x Philipe Lins.

UFC

Photo: Publicity/UFC
The game will be played at UFC Apex

The Kai Kara-France vs Amir Albazi game will be played at UFC Apex, with a capacity of 19.600 people.
VAVEL Logo