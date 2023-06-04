UFC Kai Kara-France vs Amir Albazi LIVE Updates: Result, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UFC Vegas 74

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Kai Kara-France vs Amir Albazi Live Score Here
Speak up, Israel Adesanya!
Suspended for doping!
“Before being added to the UFC Anti-Doping Program, athletes are asked about substances they have used in the previous 12 months. An athlete who makes such a declaration will not be You will be considered an infringer, but depending on the substance, you may be required to stay out of competition for a period of at least six months and provide at least two negative samples. Henrique did not declare the use of nandrolone and/or other steroids on his entry form”, the agency explained.
Luan Lacerda!
“The biggest lesson I learned was about behavior inside the octagon. Because I was debuting, I was very happy there in that situation. So the lesson I got was attitude. My attitude towards the octagon. I waited a long time to get the result – not that I wasn’t looking for it -, but the biggest lesson was that, and I corrected it in training”, explained the Brazilian.
“Wow. Is it the best (event) in the world and is it not the best (event) in the world? à for nothing. It makes a total difference. Of course, not disregarding the other events. They give it their best shot, but UFC is on fire. on another level. the difference. People, services, everything. The UFC, is not just about everything. à the biggest”, assessed the bantamweight.
Fees
MAIN CARD - 22H.
MAIN CARD
Featherweight (up to 65.7kg.): Alex Caceres x Daniel Pineda
Light weight (up to 150 lbs.): Jim Miller x Jesse Butler
Flyweight (up to 56.7kg.): Tim Elliott x Victor Altamirano
Flyweight (up to 56.7kg.): Karine Silva x Ketlen Souza
Welterweight (up to 77.1kg.): Elizeu Capoeira x Abubakar Nurmagomedov
PRELIMINARY CARD
Heavy weight (up to 120.2 kg.): Andrei Arlovski x Don’Tale Mayes
Roosterweight (up to 61.2 kg.): John Castañeda x Muin Gafurov
Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg.): Jamie Mullarkey x Muhammadjon Naimov
Straw weight (52.1kg.): Jihn Yu Frey x Elise Reed
Rooster weight (up to 61.2kg.): Luan Lacerda x Da’Mon Blackshear
Light heavyweight (up to 93kg.): Maxim Grishin x Philipe Lins.