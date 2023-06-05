Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 2 between Brassac-Les-Mines and Le Chaise-Dieu
Image: VAVEL

7:43 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here the Stage 2 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Brassac-Les-Mines and Le Chaise-Dieu. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage of the race.
7:38 PM2 hours ago

How to watch 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 2 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 on TV, your option is beIN Sports

If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN

7:33 PM2 hours ago

What time is Stage 2 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné?

This is the start time for Stage 2 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné on June 5th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

7:28 PM2 hours ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟨 Leader of the general classification: Christophe Laporte (Jumbo - Visma).

🟩 Leader of the points classification: Christope Laporte (Jumbo - Visma) - Worn by: Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates).

🟦 Leader of the mountain classification: Donavan Grondon (Arkea - Samsic)

Leader of the youth classification: Rune Herregodts (Intermarché - Circus - Wanty).

7:23 PM2 hours ago

Le Chaise-Dieu

On its rocky granite outcrop, La Chaise-Dieu is a haven of tranquillity that inspires contemplation of its monumental masterpiece of religious history: the Casadei abbey, founded in 1043 by Robert de Turlande. This building is a genuine treasure trove, is home to the tomb of Pope Clement VI, in its 14th century gothic abbatial church, allegorises death through the wall painting of the Danse macabre or stirs curiosity inside the echo room. This remarkable heritage is enjoying a new lease of life thanks to a vast renovation programme. La Chaise-Dieu also owes its international renown to its music festival which attracts thousands of music lovers each year. All around, the vast forests are home to a considerable range of mushrooms as well as bodies of water, conducive to enjoyable moments swimming and fishing. The nature favours walks, bike rides, horse rides or a journey in the little tourist train that will unveil the secrets of life marked by ancestral know-how.

7:18 PM2 hours ago

Brassac-Les-Mines

Approximately fifty kilometres south of Clermont-Ferrand, Brassac-les-Mines, the second biggest town of the Agglo Pays d’Issoire urban area, is a peaceful town in a pleasant living environment surrounded by preserved nature. It boasts picturesque paths along the banks of the Allier and unmissable museums, such as the mining museum, Peynet museum and Virée d’Antan automobile museum. Brassac-les-Mines is an authentic place where the agricultural and industrial worlds meet. Its industry has developed over time, from mining to automobiles and then on to industry 4.0 with companies creating connected objects or producing electric bikes. Under the leadership of its mayor, Fabien Besseyre, the town has regained in vitality, increased its population and is working to modernise its environment. Brassac-les-Mines has commenced the regeneration of its centre thanks to the Petite Villes de Demain programme aimed at boosting the small towns of tomorrow. Welcoming the Critérium du Dauphiné in 2023 pays witness to this renaissance.

7:13 PM2 hours ago

Route of the stage

The second stage will also have an uphill finish after a 167.3-kilometer route between Brassac-Les-Mines and La Chaise-Dieu. The day will be tougher with the climbs of the Col de Toutée (3rd) and the Col des Fourches (3rd) before entering the final circuit with two and a half laps of the Côte des Guêtes (4th, 1 kilometer at 8%) and a final uphill section that could make the sprint difficult.
7:08 PM3 hours ago

🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Christophe Laporte (France / Jumbo - Visma) 03h 43'20"
2 Matteo Trentin (Italy / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'04"
3 Rune Herregodts (Belgium / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) + 00'06"
4 Axel Zingle (France / Cofidis) + 00'10"
5 Maxim Van Gils (Belgium / Lotto Dstiny) + 00'10"
6 Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'10"
7 Andrea Bagioli (Italy / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'10"
8 Fred Wright (Great Britain / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'10"
9 Robert Stannard (Australia / Alpecin - Deceunink) + 00'10"
10 Marco Brenner (Germany / Team DSM) + 00'10"
7:03 PM3 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 1

This is the top 10 of stage 1:
Top 10 - Stage 1
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Christophe Laporte (France / Jumbo - Visma) 03h 43'30"
2 Matteo Trentin (Italy / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'00"
3 Rune Herregodts (Belgium / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) + 00'00"
4 Axel Zingle (France / Cofidis) + 00'00"
5 Maxim Van Gils (Belgium / Lotto Dstiny) + 00'00"
6 Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'00"
7 Andrea Bagioli (Italy / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'00"
8 Fred Wright (Great Britain / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'00"
9 Robert Stannard (Australia / Alpecin - Deceunink) + 00'00"
10 Marco Brenner (Germany / Team DSM) + 00'00"
6:58 PM3 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

It was almost epic at the start of the Critérium du Dauphiné. Rune Herregodts was the last survivor of the breakaway and in a very close finish, Christophe Laporte and Jumbo - Visma snatched the victory in the last meters.
6:53 PM3 hours ago

Stage 2 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné between Brassac-Les-Mines and Le Chaise-Dieu

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
