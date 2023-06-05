Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 2 between Brassac-Les-Mines and Le Chaise-Dieu

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 2 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 2 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Stage 2 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
👕 Jersey wearers
🟩 Leader of the points classification: Christope Laporte (Jumbo - Visma) - Worn by: Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates).
🟦 Leader of the mountain classification: Donavan Grondon (Arkea - Samsic)
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Rune Herregodts (Intermarché - Circus - Wanty).
Le Chaise-Dieu
On its rocky granite outcrop, La Chaise-Dieu is a haven of tranquillity that inspires contemplation of its monumental masterpiece of religious history: the Casadei abbey, founded in 1043 by Robert de Turlande. This building is a genuine treasure trove, is home to the tomb of Pope Clement VI, in its 14th century gothic abbatial church, allegorises death through the wall painting of the Danse macabre or stirs curiosity inside the echo room. This remarkable heritage is enjoying a new lease of life thanks to a vast renovation programme. La Chaise-Dieu also owes its international renown to its music festival which attracts thousands of music lovers each year. All around, the vast forests are home to a considerable range of mushrooms as well as bodies of water, conducive to enjoyable moments swimming and fishing. The nature favours walks, bike rides, horse rides or a journey in the little tourist train that will unveil the secrets of life marked by ancestral know-how.
Brassac-Les-Mines
Approximately fifty kilometres south of Clermont-Ferrand, Brassac-les-Mines, the second biggest town of the Agglo Pays d’Issoire urban area, is a peaceful town in a pleasant living environment surrounded by preserved nature. It boasts picturesque paths along the banks of the Allier and unmissable museums, such as the mining museum, Peynet museum and Virée d’Antan automobile museum. Brassac-les-Mines is an authentic place where the agricultural and industrial worlds meet. Its industry has developed over time, from mining to automobiles and then on to industry 4.0 with companies creating connected objects or producing electric bikes. Under the leadership of its mayor, Fabien Besseyre, the town has regained in vitality, increased its population and is working to modernise its environment. Brassac-les-Mines has commenced the regeneration of its centre thanks to the Petite Villes de Demain programme aimed at boosting the small towns of tomorrow. Welcoming the Critérium du Dauphiné in 2023 pays witness to this renaissance.
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Christophe Laporte (France / Jumbo - Visma)
|03h 43'20"
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Italy / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'04"
|3
|Rune Herregodts (Belgium / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)
|+ 00'06"
|4
|Axel Zingle (France / Cofidis)
|+ 00'10"
|5
|Maxim Van Gils (Belgium / Lotto Dstiny)
|+ 00'10"
|6
|Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'10"
|7
|Andrea Bagioli (Italy / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'10"
|8
|Fred Wright (Great Britain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'10"
|9
|Robert Stannard (Australia / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|+ 00'10"
|10
|Marco Brenner (Germany / Team DSM)
|+ 00'10"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 1
|Top 10 - Stage 1
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Christophe Laporte (France / Jumbo - Visma)
|03h 43'30"
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Italy / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Rune Herregodts (Belgium / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Axel Zingle (France / Cofidis)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Maxim Van Gils (Belgium / Lotto Dstiny)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Andrea Bagioli (Italy / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Fred Wright (Great Britain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Robert Stannard (Australia / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Marco Brenner (Germany / Team DSM)
|+ 00'00"