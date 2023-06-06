Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 3 between Monistrol-sur-Loire and Le Coteau
Image: VAVEL

1:02 AM11 minutes ago

Stage 3 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Monistrol-sur-Loire and Le Coteau.
12:57 AM16 minutes ago

How to watch 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 3 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 on TV, your option is beIN Sports

If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN

VAVEL USA

12:52 AM21 minutes ago

What time is Stage 3 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné?

This is the start time for Stage 3 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné on June 6th, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

12:47 AM26 minutes ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟨 Leader of the general classification: Christophe Laporte (Jumbo - Visma).

🟩 Leader of the points classification: Christope Laporte (Jumbo - Visma) - Worn by: Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Dstny).

🟦 Leader of the mountain classification: Donavan Grondon (Arkea - Samsic)

Leader of the youth classification: Rune Herregodts (Intermarché - Circus - Wanty).

12:42 AM31 minutes ago

Le Coteau

Le Coteau, in the Loire department, is located almost halfway between the two capitals of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, namely Clermont-Ferrand and Lyon. It is the fourth biggest town in the Roanne urban area, a town to which it is linked by a bridge. The Château de Rhins mansion (1868), which is today the town hall, is a remarkable element of the municipality’s heritage. The industrial zone employs 2,000 people in the sectors of furnishing (Diva Salon), luxury leather goods and women’s prêt-à-porter (Devernois). Le Coteau has also become the capital of Christmas papillote sweets thanks to chocolate-maker Révillon. The setting is very pleasant around Parc Bécot and the Berge du Rhins environmental park which will open in late 2023. The town is also at the heart of an area renowned for its gastronomy thanks to the famous chef Pierre Troisgros, who lived in Le Coteau until his death in 2020, to whom a fresco pays tribute.

12:37 AM36 minutes ago

Monistrol-sur-Loire

With a population of 9,393 habitants, Monistrol-sur-Loire is the second biggest town of the Haute-Loire department. This former fortified town was the summer residence for the bishops of Puy-en-Velay whose castle (dating from the 14th to 17th century) has become the emblem of the town. At an altitude of 600 metres along the road historically linking Lyon to Toulouse, the town boasts pleasant residential zones and a temperate climate and has attracted a young and active population. More than 4,000 school children attend the eight schools in Monistrol-sur-Loire, which is also a great town for shopping with its many boutiques. A good number of industrial businesses also have their head offices here, especially in the plastics processing and weaving sectors. With more than one hundred associations run by committed volunteers, the town is a lively place throughout the year thanks to its cultural, sporting or leisure events. Its Saturday morning market boasts the local producers’ label, guaranteeing the availability of quality local products.

12:32 AM41 minutes ago

Route of the stage

The third day of the Dauphiné is the first pure occasion for the sprinters in the competition on a 194.1 kilometer route between Monistrol-sur-Loire and Le Coteau. A route where the climb to the Côte de Belleuve-la-Montagne (2nd) could encourage the breakaway to form and where the Côte de Pinay, with 7.5 kilometers at 35, is postulated as the only major obstacle to avoid the sprint.
12:27 AMan hour ago

🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Christophe Laporte (France / Jumbo - Visma) 07h 38'13"
2 Julian Alaphilippe (France / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'04"
3 Richard Carapaz (Ecuador / EF Education - EasyPost) + 00'06"
4 Rune Herregodts (Belgium / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) + 00'10"
5 Maxim Van Gils (Belgium / Lotto Dstiny) + 00'10"
6 Robert Stannard (Australia / Alpecin - Deceunink) + 00'10"
7 Fred Wright (Great Britain / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'10"
8 Marco Brenner (Germany / Team DSM) + 00'10"
9 Clément Champoussin (France / Arkea - Samsic) + 00'10"
10 Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Noruega / TotalEnergies) + 00'10"
12:22 AMan hour ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 2

This is the top 10 of stage 2:
Top 10 - Stage 2
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Julian Alaphilippe (France / Soudal Quick - Step) 03h 54'53"
2 Richard Carapaz (Ecuador / EF Education - EasyPost) + 00'00"
3 Natnael Tesfatsion (Eritrea / Trek Segafredo) + 00'00"
4 Christophe Laporte (France / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'00"
5 Maxim Van Gils (Belgium / Lotto Dstny) + 00'00"
6 Robert Stannard (Australia / Alpecin - Deceunink) + 00'00"
7 Fred Wright (Great Britain / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'00"
8 Edgar Oscar Onley (Great Britain / Team DSM) + 00'00"
9 Marco Brenner (Germany / Team DSM) + 00'00"
10 Clément Champoussin (France / Arkea - Samsic) + 00'00"
12:17 AMan hour ago

Summary of the previous stage

Julian Alaphilippe took the victory on the second day of the Critérium du Dauphiné. After a day where the breakaway was caught 10 kilometers from the finish. There were no changes in the general classification and Christophe Laporte remains the leader.

12:12 AMan hour ago

Stage 3 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné between Monistrol-sur-Loire and Le Coteau

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
