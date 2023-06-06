Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 3 between Monistrol-sur-Loire and Le Coteau

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 3 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 3 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN
What time is Stage 3 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
👕 Jersey wearers
🟩 Leader of the points classification: Christope Laporte (Jumbo - Visma) - Worn by: Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Dstny).
🟦 Leader of the mountain classification: Donavan Grondon (Arkea - Samsic)
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Rune Herregodts (Intermarché - Circus - Wanty).
Le Coteau
Le Coteau, in the Loire department, is located almost halfway between the two capitals of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, namely Clermont-Ferrand and Lyon. It is the fourth biggest town in the Roanne urban area, a town to which it is linked by a bridge. The Château de Rhins mansion (1868), which is today the town hall, is a remarkable element of the municipality’s heritage. The industrial zone employs 2,000 people in the sectors of furnishing (Diva Salon), luxury leather goods and women’s prêt-à-porter (Devernois). Le Coteau has also become the capital of Christmas papillote sweets thanks to chocolate-maker Révillon. The setting is very pleasant around Parc Bécot and the Berge du Rhins environmental park which will open in late 2023. The town is also at the heart of an area renowned for its gastronomy thanks to the famous chef Pierre Troisgros, who lived in Le Coteau until his death in 2020, to whom a fresco pays tribute.
Monistrol-sur-Loire
With a population of 9,393 habitants, Monistrol-sur-Loire is the second biggest town of the Haute-Loire department. This former fortified town was the summer residence for the bishops of Puy-en-Velay whose castle (dating from the 14th to 17th century) has become the emblem of the town. At an altitude of 600 metres along the road historically linking Lyon to Toulouse, the town boasts pleasant residential zones and a temperate climate and has attracted a young and active population. More than 4,000 school children attend the eight schools in Monistrol-sur-Loire, which is also a great town for shopping with its many boutiques. A good number of industrial businesses also have their head offices here, especially in the plastics processing and weaving sectors. With more than one hundred associations run by committed volunteers, the town is a lively place throughout the year thanks to its cultural, sporting or leisure events. Its Saturday morning market boasts the local producers’ label, guaranteeing the availability of quality local products.
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Christophe Laporte (France / Jumbo - Visma)
|07h 38'13"
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (France / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'04"
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecuador / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'06"
|4
|Rune Herregodts (Belgium / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)
|+ 00'10"
|5
|Maxim Van Gils (Belgium / Lotto Dstiny)
|+ 00'10"
|6
|Robert Stannard (Australia / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|+ 00'10"
|7
|Fred Wright (Great Britain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'10"
|8
|Marco Brenner (Germany / Team DSM)
|+ 00'10"
|9
|Clément Champoussin (France / Arkea - Samsic)
|+ 00'10"
|10
|Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Noruega / TotalEnergies)
|+ 00'10"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 2
|Top 10 - Stage 2
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (France / Soudal Quick - Step)
|03h 54'53"
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecuador / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Natnael Tesfatsion (Eritrea / Trek Segafredo)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Christophe Laporte (France / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Maxim Van Gils (Belgium / Lotto Dstny)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Robert Stannard (Australia / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Fred Wright (Great Britain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Edgar Oscar Onley (Great Britain / Team DSM)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Marco Brenner (Germany / Team DSM)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Clément Champoussin (France / Arkea - Samsic)
|+ 00'00"
Summary of the previous stage
Julian Alaphilippe took the victory on the second day of the Critérium du Dauphiné. After a day where the breakaway was caught 10 kilometers from the finish. There were no changes in the general classification and Christophe Laporte remains the leader.