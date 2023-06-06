Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 4 between Cours and Belmont-de-la-Loire

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Stage 4 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
👕 Jersey wearers
🟩 Leader of the points classification: Christope Laporte (Jumbo - Visma) - Worn by: Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates)
🟦 Leader of the mountain classification: Donavan Grondon (Arkea - Samsic)
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Rune Herregodts (Intermarché - Circus - Wanty).
Belmont-de-la-Loire
Belmont-de-la-Loire, a Loire department village with a population of 1,500 habitants, at the crossroads of the Saône-et-Loire and Rhône departments, close to the Roanne, Charolais-Brionnais and Beaujolais areas, is a veritable haven of peace. It is ideally located in a green setting and is certified a sport and nature village by the Loire department, with many rural or forest trails boasting magnificent views. The leisure area at the lake provides accommodation in its holiday cottages and municipal campsite, plus many activities can be enjoyed for free. The imposing church and superb Saint-Claude chapel are the gems of the local heritage. In addition to its many tourist attractions, it boasts a booming economy in many sectors: its industry, the wood and textile sectors, agriculture, crafts and shops, health services and its associations make Belmont-de-la-Loire a dynamic, active and job-creating municipality. Come and stay in Belmont-de-la-Loire and you will not fail to be won over!
Cours
Cours came into being in 2016 following the merging of Cours-la-Ville, Pont-Trambouze and Thel. In the first third of the 20th century, as the world capital of blanket manufacturing, it proudly proclaimed the following slogan: “Cours covers the world!” The textile industry’s prosperity left beautiful bourgeois residences with their grounds and mansions such as La Fargette. Today, the town’s industrial activity is mostly focused on construction, with in particular the French leader in window and door frames. Cours is a town where there are plenty of dynamic shops, craftspeople and farmers. It is also a cultural town with its theatre/cinema, as well as a sporting municipality thanks to quality infrastructure such as its “Tournesol” covered swimming pool. Cycling is omnipresent thanks to the Cours La Ville Cyclisme club, which has organised the “Grand Prix de Cours”, a nationally renowned amateur event, for almost one hundred years. The mayor, Patrice Verchère, and the townsfolk are proud to welcome the start of this time-trial.
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Christophe Laporte (France / Jumbo - Visma)
|12h 21'28"
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (France / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'11"
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecuador / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'17"
|4
|Rune Herregodts (Belgium / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)
|+ 00'19"
|5
|Maxim Van Gils (Belgium / Lotto Dstiny)
|+ 00'23"
|6
|Fred Wright (Great Britain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'23"
|7
|Marco Brenner (Germany / Team DSM)
|+ 00'23"
|8
|Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Norway / TotalEnergies)
|+ 00'23"
|9
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Norway / Uno-X)
|+ 00'23"
|10
|Axel Zingle (France / Cofidis)
|+ 00'23"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 3
|Top 10 - Stage 3
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Christophe Laporte (France / Jumbo - Visma)
|04h 43'28"
|2
|Sam Bennett (Ireland / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Netherlands / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Italy / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Milan Menten (Belgium / Lotto Dstny)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Hugo Hofstetter (France / Arkéa - Samsic)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Matevž Govekar (Slovenia / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Tobias Bayer (Austria / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Axel Zingle (France / Cofidis)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Madis Mihkels (Estonia / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)
|+ 00'00"