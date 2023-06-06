Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 4 between Cours and Belmont-de-la-Loire
8:27 PMan hour ago

Tune in here the Stage 4 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Cours and Belmont-de-la-Loire. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage of the race.
8:22 PMan hour ago

How to watch 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 4 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 on TV, your option is beIN Sports

If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

8:17 PMan hour ago

What time is Stage 4 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné?

This is the start time for Stage 4 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné on June 7th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

8:12 PMan hour ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟨 Leader of the general classification: Christophe Laporte (Jumbo - Visma).

🟩 Leader of the points classification: Christope Laporte (Jumbo - Visma) - Worn by: Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates)

🟦 Leader of the mountain classification: Donavan Grondon (Arkea - Samsic)

Leader of the youth classification: Rune Herregodts (Intermarché - Circus - Wanty).

8:07 PM2 hours ago

Belmont-de-la-Loire

Belmont-de-la-Loire, a Loire department village with a population of 1,500 habitants, at the crossroads of the Saône-et-Loire and Rhône departments, close to the Roanne, Charolais-Brionnais and Beaujolais areas, is a veritable haven of peace. It is ideally located in a green setting and is certified a sport and nature village by the Loire department, with many rural or forest trails boasting magnificent views. The leisure area at the lake provides accommodation in its holiday cottages and municipal campsite, plus many activities can be enjoyed for free. The imposing church and superb Saint-Claude chapel are the gems of the local heritage. In addition to its many tourist attractions, it boasts a booming economy in many sectors: its industry, the wood and textile sectors, agriculture, crafts and shops, health services and its associations make Belmont-de-la-Loire a dynamic, active and job-creating municipality. Come and stay in Belmont-de-la-Loire and you will not fail to be won over!

8:02 PM2 hours ago

Cours

Cours came into being in 2016 following the merging of Cours-la-Ville, Pont-Trambouze and Thel. In the first third of the 20th century, as the world capital of blanket manufacturing, it proudly proclaimed the following slogan: “Cours covers the world!” The textile industry’s prosperity left beautiful bourgeois residences with their grounds and mansions such as La Fargette. Today, the town’s industrial activity is mostly focused on construction, with in particular the French leader in window and door frames. Cours is a town where there are plenty of dynamic shops, craftspeople and farmers. It is also a cultural town with its theatre/cinema, as well as a sporting municipality thanks to quality infrastructure such as its “Tournesol” covered swimming pool. Cycling is omnipresent thanks to the Cours La Ville Cyclisme club, which has organised the “Grand Prix de Cours”, a nationally renowned amateur event, for almost one hundred years. The mayor, Patrice Verchère, and the townsfolk are proud to welcome the start of this time-trial.

7:57 PM2 hours ago

Route of the stage

First decisive stage for the overall competition, with a 31.1 km individual time trial between Cours and Belmont-de-la-Loire. Although the riders will have a slight climb at the start, they will then have a fast descent and a favorable zone before the road starts to climb in the final stretch of the course.
7:52 PM2 hours ago

🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Christophe Laporte (France / Jumbo - Visma) 12h 21'28"
2 Julian Alaphilippe (France / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'11"
3 Richard Carapaz (Ecuador / EF Education - EasyPost) + 00'17"
4 Rune Herregodts (Belgium / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) + 00'19"
5 Maxim Van Gils (Belgium / Lotto Dstiny) + 00'23"
6 Fred Wright (Great Britain / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'23"
7 Marco Brenner (Germany / Team DSM) + 00'23"
8 Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Norway / TotalEnergies) + 00'23"
9 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Norway / Uno-X) + 00'23"
10 Axel Zingle (France / Cofidis) + 00'23"
7:47 PM2 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 3

This is the top 10 of stage 3:
Top 10 - Stage 3
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Christophe Laporte (France / Jumbo - Visma) 04h 43'28"
2 Sam Bennett (Ireland / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'00"
3 Dylan Groenewegen (Netherlands / Jayco AlUla) + 00'00"
4 Matteo Trentin (Italy / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'00"
5 Milan Menten (Belgium / Lotto Dstny) + 00'00"
6 Hugo Hofstetter (France / Arkéa - Samsic) + 00'00"
7 Matevž Govekar (Slovenia / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'00"
8 Tobias Bayer (Austria / Alpecin - Deceunink) + 00'00"
9 Axel Zingle (France / Cofidis) + 00'00"
10 Madis Mihkels (Estonia / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) + 00'00"
7:42 PM2 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

Christophe Laporte once again demonstrated his ability to win the sprint, not only at the intermediate of the day, but also at the finish line. It was a quiet stage, although very hilly in the last third of the course, where Julian Alaphilippe suffered in every possible way.
7:37 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 4 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné between Cours and Belmont-de-la-Loire Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
