Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 Live Updates: Stage 5 between Cormoranche-sur-Saône and Salins-les-Bains

Critérium du Dauphiné 2023: Stage 5 between Cormoranche-sur-Saône and Salins-les-Bains
Image: VAVEL

What time is Stage 5 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné?

This is the start time for Stage 5 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné on June 8th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

👕 Jersey wearers

🟨 Leader of the general classification: Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates)

🟩 Leader of the points classification: Christope Laporte (Jumbo - Visma)

🟦 Leader of the mountain classification: Donavan Grondon (Arkea - Samsic)

Leader of the youth classification: Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) - Worn by: Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious)

Salins-les-Bains

Salins-les-Bains, the salt capital of the region, is a heritage gem in the heart of the Jura. The town’s past and present are closely linked to its most valuable asset: salt. Its production gave rise to a flamboyant town, which was the second most important in the region behind Besançon between the 15th and 17th centuries. Attracted by its ‘white gold’ and strategic location, successive sovereigns equipped the town with impressive defensive systems which can still be seen in the Belin and Saint-André forts. The Grande Saline, an essential witness to the town’s 1,200 years of history, is listed as a UNESCO world heritage site and a French historical monument, with its technical installations and its exceptional underground gallery. The salt-themed adventure continues with the thermal baths which relieve rheumatological problems and offer breaks focused on well-being and relaxation in the new establishment called Therma Salina. Finally, Salins-les-Bains offers a superb natural site at the foot of Mount Poupet, a paradise for sportspeople and nature lovers.

Cormoranche-sur-Saône

The Arciat bridge over the Saône River is the gateway to the Ain department and the picturesque village of Cormoranche-sur-Saône. The population of 1,194 – nicknamed “Barlotis” in the local dialect – will give you a warm welcome and invite you to discover their 11th century church and emblematic fountain. Fifteen associations, plus shops and businesses provide the beating heart of the village which is a part of the Veyle federation of municipalities. The outdoor activity centre shared by several municipalities boasts a swimming area and campsite that are the delight of the inhabitants and many tourists. The Véloroute 50 Moselle to Mediterranean cycling route offers a bucolic setting for lovers of bike rides. The local authorities carry out introductions to cycling for 500 school pupils each year and the area boasts five cycling clubs. The area boasts many beautiful visits and gourmet restaurants. Beyond local friendship, Cormoranche shares its primary school and canteen with the neighbouring village of Bey, which goes to show that community spirit is a priority in Cormoranche.

Route of the stage

The competition gets even tougher with a mid-mountain day on a 191,1 kilometer route between Cormoranche-sur-Saône and Salins-les-Bains. After a first completely flat section, the climb to the Côte de Château-Chalon; will give a point of hardness to the stage before entering the last 40 kilometers with the ascent to the Côte d'Ivory and the Côte de Thésy, second category with its 3.6 kilometers at 8.8% before facing a fast descent to the finish.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark / UAE Emirates) 12h 59'19"
2 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo Visma) + 00'12"
3 Fred Wright (Great Britain / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'34"
4 Ben O'connor (Australia / AG2R Citroën) + 00'41"
5 Felix Grossschartner (Austria / UAE Emirates) + 00'44"
6 Rune Herregodts (Belgium / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) + 00'50"
7 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Emirates) + 00'57"
8 Julian Alaphilippe (France / Soudal Quick - Step) + 01'00"
9 Daniel Martinez (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'07"
10 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 01'08"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 4

This is the top 10 of stage 4:
Top 10 - Stage 4
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark / UAE Emirates) 37'28"
2 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo Visma) + 00'12"
3 Remi Cavagna (France / Groupama FDJ) + 00'27"
4 Fred Wright (Great Britain / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'34"
5 Ben O'connor (Australia / AG2R Citroën) + 00'41"
6 Felix Grossschartner (Austria / UAE Emirates) + 00'44"
7 Rune Herregodts (Belgium / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) + 00'54"
8 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Emirates) + 00'57"
9 Nelson Oliveira (Portugal / Movistar) + 01'02"
10 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'05"
Summary of the previous stage

Mikkel Bjerg won the individual time trial and became the new leader of the Critérium du Dauphiné, after beating Jonas Vingegaard, who now became the main pursuer of the yellow jersey in the overall classification.
