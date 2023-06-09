Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 6 between Nantua and Crest-Voland
Image: VAVEL

12:12 AMan hour ago

Tune in here the Stage 6 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Nantua and Crest-Voland.
12:07 AMan hour ago

How to watch 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 6 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 on TV, your option is beIN Sports

If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:02 AM2 hours ago

What time is Stage 6 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné?

This is the start time for Stage 6 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné on June 9th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

11:57 PM2 hours ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟨 Leader of the general classification: Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo - Visma)

🟩 Leader of the points classification: Christope Laporte (Jumbo - Visma)

🟦 Leader of the mountain classification: Donavan Grondon (Arkea - Samsic)

Leader of the youth classification: Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates)

11:52 PM2 hours ago

Crest-Voland

Welcome to Crest-Voland/Cohennoz, both authentic small mountain villages with a friendly atmosphere and unsuspected riches! With its vast forested areas, protected peatlands and fields, there are plenty of natural wonders for you to wander through in the surrounding area of this village-resort with its “family plus” label. The inhabitants are not to be outdone and will be keen to help you discover the history and way of life of the past as well as the present, always with generosity and sincerity. Let yourself be swept away by the serene atmosphere of Crest-Voland/Cohennoz, learn about its mountain heritage and take the time to stroll along its magnificent paths for a real breath of fresh air and an immersion in nature. In winter, Crest-Voland/Cohennoz is the ultimate ski in / ski out resort. It is the gateway to the Espace Diamant skiing area as well as the Saisies Olympic Nordic skiing zone.

11:47 PM2 hours ago

Nantua

At the end of a transverse valley in the southern Jura, between Lyon and Geneva, Nantua offers the pleasures of the Ain department’s largest natural lake (141 hectares), which is an ideal site for fishing and water sports. The indigenous crayfish, which are the basic ingredient for Nantua sauce, delight gourmets’ tastebuds. Nantua boasts many hiking trails with panoramic viewpoints looking over the lake or towards Mont Blanc. It is a “trail resort”, “green resort”, “town in bloom” (with a 1-flower rating) and one of the “100 most beautiful detours in France”. The largest Romanesque church in the Ain department, namely the Saint-Michel abbatial church (dating from the 11th to 12th century), plays host to a painting by Delacroix and an organ crafted by Nicolas-Antoine Lété. The Resistance and Deportation Museum is a reminder that the town of Nantua was awarded the medal of the French Resistance. The town centre is home to buildings from the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries as well as Art Deco villas, which pay witness to its industrial development.

11:42 PM2 hours ago

Route of the stage

The mountains will be present in the sixth stage of the Dauphiné on a 170.2-kilometer route between Nantua and the final climb to Crest Voland. The climb to the Côte de Clermont-en-Genevois (2nd) will allow the bravest riders to look for a breakaway before tackling the demanding final 40 kilometers with the climbs to the Col des Aravis (2nd, 7.8 kilometers at 5.7%), the Còte de Notre-Dame-de-Bellecombe (3rd 3.2 kilometers at 6.1) and the final climb to Crest Voland, third category with its 2.3 kilometers at 6.6.%.
11:37 PM2 hours ago

🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo Visma) 17h 03'03"
2 Ben O'connor (Australia / AG2R Citroën) + 01'10"
3 Julian Alaphilippe (France / Soudal Quick - Step) + 01'23"
4 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Emirates) + 01'26"
5 Felix Grossschartner (Austria / UAE Emirates) + 01'27"
6 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 01'37"
7 Jack Haig (Australia / Bahrain Victoriou) + 01'44"
8 Daniel Martinez (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers) + 02'07"
9 Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark / UAE Emirates) + 02'21"
10 Guillaume Martin (France / Cofidis) + 02'54"
11:32 PM2 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 5

This is the top 10 of stage 5:
Top 10 - Stage 5
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo Visma) 04h 03'42"
2 Julian Alaphilippe (France / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'31"
3 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Norway / Uno-X) + 00'31"
4 Clément Champoussin (France / Arkéa - Samsic) + 00'31"
5 David Max Poole (Great Britain / Team DSM) + 00'31"
6 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'31"
7 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar) + 00'31"
8 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Emirates) + 00'31"
9 Lenny Martinez (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'31"
10 Estevan Chaves (Colombia / EF Education - EasyPost) + 00'31"
11:27 PM2 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

This time, the breakaway was unsuccessful. Jonas Vingegaard showed his class and won the fifth day and became the new leader of the general classification, after a fall suffered by Mikkel Bjerg.
11:22 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 6 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné between Nantua and Crest-Voland Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
