Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 6 between Nantua and Crest-Voland

Tune in here the Stage 6 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 6 Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Stage 6 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
👕 Jersey wearers
🟩 Leader of the points classification: Christope Laporte (Jumbo - Visma)
🟦 Leader of the mountain classification: Donavan Grondon (Arkea - Samsic)
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates)
Crest-Voland
Welcome to Crest-Voland/Cohennoz, both authentic small mountain villages with a friendly atmosphere and unsuspected riches! With its vast forested areas, protected peatlands and fields, there are plenty of natural wonders for you to wander through in the surrounding area of this village-resort with its “family plus” label. The inhabitants are not to be outdone and will be keen to help you discover the history and way of life of the past as well as the present, always with generosity and sincerity. Let yourself be swept away by the serene atmosphere of Crest-Voland/Cohennoz, learn about its mountain heritage and take the time to stroll along its magnificent paths for a real breath of fresh air and an immersion in nature. In winter, Crest-Voland/Cohennoz is the ultimate ski in / ski out resort. It is the gateway to the Espace Diamant skiing area as well as the Saisies Olympic Nordic skiing zone.
Nantua
At the end of a transverse valley in the southern Jura, between Lyon and Geneva, Nantua offers the pleasures of the Ain department’s largest natural lake (141 hectares), which is an ideal site for fishing and water sports. The indigenous crayfish, which are the basic ingredient for Nantua sauce, delight gourmets’ tastebuds. Nantua boasts many hiking trails with panoramic viewpoints looking over the lake or towards Mont Blanc. It is a “trail resort”, “green resort”, “town in bloom” (with a 1-flower rating) and one of the “100 most beautiful detours in France”. The largest Romanesque church in the Ain department, namely the Saint-Michel abbatial church (dating from the 11th to 12th century), plays host to a painting by Delacroix and an organ crafted by Nicolas-Antoine Lété. The Resistance and Deportation Museum is a reminder that the town of Nantua was awarded the medal of the French Resistance. The town centre is home to buildings from the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries as well as Art Deco villas, which pay witness to its industrial development.
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo Visma)
|17h 03'03"
|2
|Ben O'connor (Australia / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 01'10"
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (France / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 01'23"
|4
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Emirates)
|+ 01'26"
|5
|Felix Grossschartner (Austria / UAE Emirates)
|+ 01'27"
|6
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'37"
|7
|Jack Haig (Australia / Bahrain Victoriou)
|+ 01'44"
|8
|Daniel Martinez (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 02'07"
|9
|Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark / UAE Emirates)
|+ 02'21"
|10
|Guillaume Martin (France / Cofidis)
|+ 02'54"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 5
|Top 10 - Stage 5
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo Visma)
|04h 03'42"
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (France / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'31"
|3
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Norway / Uno-X)
|+ 00'31"
|4
|Clément Champoussin (France / Arkéa - Samsic)
|+ 00'31"
|5
|David Max Poole (Great Britain / Team DSM)
|+ 00'31"
|6
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'31"
|7
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'31"
|8
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Emirates)
|+ 00'31"
|9
|Lenny Martinez (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'31"
|10
|Estevan Chaves (Colombia / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'31"