UFC LIVE Updates: Irene Aldana vs Amanda Nunes Fight Result, Stream Info, and How to Watch in UFC 289

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Live Score in UFC 289 2023
What time is Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana fight for UFC 289 2023?
Argentina: 12:00 AM en UFC Fight Night
Bolivia: 11:00 PM en UFC Fight Night
Brasil: 12:00 AM en UFC Fight Night
Chile: 12:00 AM en UFC Fight Night
Costa Rica 9:00 PM en UFC Fight Night
Colombia: 10:00 PM en UFC Fight Night
Ecuador 10:00 PM en UFC Fight Night
Estados Unidos (ET): 11:00 PM en ESPN and UFC Fight Night
España: 4:00 AM en UFC Fight Night
México: 9:00 PM en UFC Fight Night y Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 12:00 AM en UFC Fight Night
Perú: 10:00 PM en UFC Fight Night
Uruguay: 12:00 AM en UFC Fight Night
UFC 289 full card
Female Bantamweight Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana
Light Heavyweight Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush
Welterweight Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt
Featherweight Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr
Middleweight Marc-André Barriault vs. Eryk Anders
Preliminary
Middleweight Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis
Women's Flyweight Miranda Maverick vs Jasmine Jasudavicius
Bantamweight Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aori Qileng
Featherweight Kyle Nelson vs Blake Bilder
Early
Flyweight David Dvořák vs. Stephen Erceg
Female strawweight Diana Belbiţăă vs. Maria Oliveira
The trials of life
"There are always ups and downs, this is a roller coaster of emotions, of situations, dealing with injuries, with important fights lost. It is something very important that the sport has left me and it is something that I have applied to my daily life not only to the sport but in general, it is a small victory every day."