UFC LIVE Updates: Irene Aldana vs Amanda Nunes Fight Result, Stream Info, and How to Watch in UFC 289
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana match for the UFC 289 on VAVEL US.
What time is Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana fight for UFC 289 2023?

This is the start time of the game Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana of June 10th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM en UFC Fight Night

Bolivia: 11:00 PM en UFC Fight Night

Brasil: 12:00 AM en UFC Fight Night

Chile: 12:00 AM en UFC Fight Night

Costa Rica 9:00 PM en UFC Fight Night

Colombia: 10:00 PM en UFC Fight Night

Ecuador 10:00 PM en UFC Fight Night

Estados Unidos (ET): 11:00 PM en ESPN and UFC Fight Night

España: 4:00 AM en UFC Fight Night

México: 9:00 PM en UFC Fight Night y Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 12:00 AM en UFC Fight Night

Perú: 10:00 PM en UFC Fight Night

Uruguay: 12:00 AM en UFC Fight Night

UFC 289 full card

Stellar

Female Bantamweight Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

Light Heavyweight Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Welterweight Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

Featherweight Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Middleweight Marc-André Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

Preliminary

Middleweight Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

Women's Flyweight Miranda Maverick vs Jasmine Jasudavicius

Bantamweight Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aori Qileng

Featherweight Kyle Nelson vs Blake Bilder

Early

Flyweight David Dvořák vs. Stephen Erceg

Female strawweight Diana Belbiţăă vs. Maria Oliveira

The trials of life

Irene Aldana acknowledged that the process of being able to have the fight she wanted so badly for the World title has not been easy, but the key has been having to face and overcome the difficulties to be where she has to be.

"There are always ups and downs, this is a roller coaster of emotions, of situations, dealing with injuries, with important fights lost. It is something very important that the sport has left me and it is something that I have applied to my daily life not only to the sport but in general, it is a small victory every day."

Foto: UFC
Image: UFC
Mexican UFC champions

It should be remembered that at the beginning of the year Brandon Moreno was proclaimed champion, later Yair Pantera Rodriguez did it and a few weeks ago Alexa Grasso completed the trio, but they could be joined by one more Aztec name in case Irene Aldana comes out with the victory in the octagon this Saturday.
How do Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana fare?

The main event will be a women's fight between Brazil's Amanda Nunes and Mexico's Irene Aldana. On the one hand, Nunes wants to revalidate the women's bantamweight title she holds, and although she lost it against Julianna Pena, she regained it by fighting her in the middle of last year. She has a total of 27 fights in which she has won 22 of them (13 by knockout) and 5 losses. For her part, the Mexican born in Culiacan Sinaloa wants to give another world title to Mexico as it has happened in recent months where her balance has been in clear improvement with 14 wins (8 of them by knockout) for 6 defeats; her last fight was presented on September 10, 2022 with a win against Macy Chiasson by knockout. 
UFC returns to Canada

After 4 years of absence and most of them due to the Covid-19 issue, the UFC will be back in Canada and will do it at the Rogers Arena, located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada with a great bill that will be the UFC 289 and that will have a championship fight that we will describe below.
The Kick-off

The Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana match will be played at the Rogers Arena, in Vancouver, Canada. The kick-off is scheduled at 23:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the UFC 289 2023: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
