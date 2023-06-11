Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 Live Updates: Stage 8 between Le Pont-De-Claix and La Bastille

ADVERTISEMENT
Stage 8 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné
How to watch 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 8 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Stage 8 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné?
Argentina: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 6:30 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 6:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 1:30 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 5:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 6:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
👕 Jersey wearers
🟩 Leader of the points classification: Christope Laporte (Jumbo - Visma)
🟦 Leader of the mountain classification: Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny)
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: David Max Poole (Team DSM)
La Bastille
At the centre of the Grenoble Alpes Métropole conurbation, the beating heart of a catchment area in the Isère department with a population of almost 700,000, the city of Grenoble lies between the Vercors, Chartreuse and Belledonne mountain ranges. Grenoble was the green capital of Europe in 2022, is an innovative and solidarity promoting area, can lay claim to being a pioneer in ecology and social justice and is the new French capital of cycling: from everyday bicycles to the racing bikes used to tackle the Alpine passes, from those who cycle to work to mountain bikers speeding down the slopes, from monocycles to BMX bikes, cycling is now a part of the DNA of the area’s population. Indeed, the first Yellow Jersey on the Tour de France was awarded in Grenoble, 104 years ago! Since then, the city has established itself as an essential stage location for cycling races and is proud to welcome the finish of the Critérium du Dauphiné, at the summit of the legendary site of La Bastille.
Le Pont-De-Claix
Founded in 1873, the town of Pont-de-Claix is celebrating its 150 years of existence this year. Located in the heart of the Grenoble Alpes Métropole conurbation and surrounded by the Belledonne, Chartreuse and Vercors mountain ranges, it is the gateway to the southern entrance of the urban area. The town’s industrial dynamism has marked its history: specialised in the paper industry in the 19th century, it was able to develop and adapt its industrial fabric to make it both innovative and attentive to environmental issues. Thanks to a diversified and competitive economy based around almost 300 businesses, some of which are renowned, it makes a significant contribution to the reputation of the Isère department. Undergoing constant urban change, the town has taken advantage of its industrial history to make its territory a social asset for its population of 10,500. This autumn, the town will witness the opening of the brand-new metropolitan science centre Cosmocité and its planetarium!
Route of the stage
The descent of the pass will lead to a chain of climbs to the Col du Cucheron (2nd, 7.7 kilometers at 6.2%) and the Col de Porte, first category with its 7.4 kilometers at 6.8%) before a fast descent that will take the riders to the final climb to La Bastille, first category with its 1.8 kilometers at 14.2% that will crown the winner of this year's edition.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo Visma)
|25h 22'18"
|2
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Emirates)
|+ 02'11"
|3
|Ben O'connor (Australia / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 02'24"
|4
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 02'36"
|5
|Jack Haig (Australia / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 03'04"
|6
|Daniel Martinez (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 03'27"
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (France / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 03'48"
|8
|Guillaume Martin (France / Cofidis)
|+ 04'14"
|9
|Louis Meintjes (South Africa / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)
|+ 04'19"
|10
|Torstein Træen (Norway / Uno-X)
|+ 04'21"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 7
|Top 10 - Stage 7
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|04h 15'47"
|2
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Emirates)
|+ 00'41"
|3
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'53"
|4
|Ben O'connor (Australia / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 01'04"
|5
|David Max Poole (Great Britain / Team DSM)
|+ 01'10"
|6
|Jack Haig (Australia / Bahrain Victoriou)
|+ 01'10"
|7
|Guillaume Martin (France / Cofidis)
|+ 01'10"
|8
|Torstein Træen (Norway / Uno-X)
|+ 01'10"
|9
|Daniel Martínez (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'10"
|10
|Louis Meintjes (South Af / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)
|+ 01'10"