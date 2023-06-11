Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 Live Updates: Stage 8 between Le Pont-De-Claix and La Bastille
8:00 PM2 hours ago

Stage 8 of the Critérium du Dauphiné 2023

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 8 of the Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Le Pont-De-Claix and La Bastille. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage of the race.
7:55 PM2 hours ago

7:45 PM2 hours ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟨 Leader of the general classification: Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo - Visma)

🟩 Leader of the points classification: Christope Laporte (Jumbo - Visma)

🟦 Leader of the mountain classification: Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny)

Leader of the youth classification: David Max Poole (Team DSM)

7:40 PM2 hours ago

La Bastille

At the centre of the Grenoble Alpes Métropole conurbation, the beating heart of a catchment area in the Isère department with a population of almost 700,000, the city of Grenoble lies between the Vercors, Chartreuse and Belledonne mountain ranges. Grenoble was the green capital of Europe in 2022, is an innovative and solidarity promoting area, can lay claim to being a pioneer in ecology and social justice and is the new French capital of cycling: from everyday bicycles to the racing bikes used to tackle the Alpine passes, from those who cycle to work to mountain bikers speeding down the slopes, from monocycles to BMX bikes, cycling is now a part of the DNA of the area’s population. Indeed, the first Yellow Jersey on the Tour de France was awarded in Grenoble, 104 years ago! Since then, the city has established itself as an essential stage location for cycling races and is proud to welcome the finish of the Critérium du Dauphiné, at the summit of the legendary site of La Bastille.

7:35 PM2 hours ago

Le Pont-De-Claix

Founded in 1873, the town of Pont-de-Claix is celebrating its 150 years of existence this year. Located in the heart of the Grenoble Alpes Métropole conurbation and surrounded by the Belledonne, Chartreuse and Vercors mountain ranges, it is the gateway to the southern entrance of the urban area. The town’s industrial dynamism has marked its history: specialised in the paper industry in the 19th century, it was able to develop and adapt its industrial fabric to make it both innovative and attentive to environmental issues. Thanks to a diversified and competitive economy based around almost 300 businesses, some of which are renowned, it makes a significant contribution to the reputation of the Isère department. Undergoing constant urban change, the town has taken advantage of its industrial history to make its territory a social asset for its population of 10,500. This autumn, the town will witness the opening of the brand-new metropolitan science centre Cosmocité and its planetarium!

7:30 PM2 hours ago

Route of the stage

The Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 will close with another 152.8-kilometer mountain stage between Le Pont-de-Claix and La Bastille. The climbs to the Côte de Pinet (2nd, 6.3 kilometers at 6.1%) and the Col de Mouilles (2nd, 3.9 kilometers at 7%) will allow the first movements before a second part of the stage in which the race could break on the climb to the hard Col du Granier, Hors Categorie pass with its 9.6 kilometers at 8.6%.

The descent of the pass will lead to a chain of climbs to the Col du Cucheron (2nd, 7.7 kilometers at 6.2%) and the Col de Porte, first category with its 7.4 kilometers at 6.8%) before a fast descent that will take the riders to the final climb to La Bastille, first category with its 1.8 kilometers at 14.2% that will crown the winner of this year's edition.

7:25 PM2 hours ago

🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo Visma) 25h 22'18"
2 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Emirates) + 02'11"
3 Ben O'connor (Australia / AG2R Citroën) + 02'24"
4 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 02'36"
5 Jack Haig (Australia / Bahrain Victorious) + 03'04"
6 Daniel Martinez (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers) + 03'27"
7 Julian Alaphilippe (France / Soudal Quick - Step) + 03'48"
8 Guillaume Martin (France / Cofidis) + 04'14"
9 Louis Meintjes (South Africa / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) + 04'19"
10 Torstein Træen (Norway / Uno-X) + 04'21"
7:20 PM2 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 7

This is the top 10 of stage 7:
Top 10 - Stage 7
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) 04h 15'47"
2 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Emirates) + 00'41"
3 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'53"
4 Ben O'connor (Australia / AG2R Citroën) + 01'04"
5 David Max Poole (Great Britain / Team DSM) + 01'10"
6 Jack Haig (Australia / Bahrain Victoriou) + 01'10"
7 Guillaume Martin (France / Cofidis) + 01'10"
8 Torstein Træen (Norway / Uno-X) + 01'10"
9 Daniel Martínez (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'10"
10 Louis Meintjes (South Af / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) + 01'10"
7:15 PM2 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

Jonas Vingegaard again gave an exhibition in the mountains and won the seventh stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné, where he also widened the gap in the general classification, which underwent several changes and will leave a very open fight to complete the top 3 with the Dane, who practically has the title in his hands.
7:10 PM2 hours ago

Stage 8 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné between Le Pont-De-Claix and La Bastille

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
