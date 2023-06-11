Tour de Suisse 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 1 in Einsiedeln
Image: VAVEL

10:07 PMan hour ago

Tune in here the Stage 1 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route in Einsiedeln. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage of the race.
10:02 PMan hour ago

How to watch 2023 Tour de Suisse Stage 1 Live Stream on TV and Online?

The stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse 2023 will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

9:57 PMan hour ago

What time is Stage 1 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse?

This is the start time for Stage 1 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse on June 11th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Brazil: 10:30 AM on GCN+
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Colombia: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on GCN+
Spain: 3:30 PM on DAZN
Mexico: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Peru: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Venezuela: 9:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go

9:52 PM2 hours ago

Einsiedeln

Einsiedeln is a Swiss town and commune in the canton of Schwyz, located in the district of Einsiedeln. It is bordered to the north by the communes of Feusisberg and Freienbach, to the east by Altendorf, Vorderthal and Innerthal, to the south by Unteriberg and Oberiberg, and to the west by Alpthal, Rothenthurm and Oberägeri (ZG).

Einsiedeln is the most important place of pilgrimage of the Virgin Mary in Switzerland. The high pre-Alpine valley of Einsiedeln in Central Switzerland is characterized by marshes and Lake Sihlsee, the largest surface reservoir in Switzerland. The winter sports region Hoch Ybrig is only a few kilometers away.

9:47 PM2 hours ago

Route of the stage

Time trial specialists will definitely be happy with this start. In Einsiedeln, the riders will complete a fast time trial of 12.7 kilometers, which could not be categorized as a classic prologue, the stage is a few kilometers too long for that. However, they are not expected to make much of a difference. Rather, the fight for the day's victory will be a close affair. Every second will be decisive in aiming to be the first dominator in the general classification.

9:42 PM2 hours ago

Stages of the Tour de Suisse 2023

Stage 1 - June 11 | Einsiedeln - Einsiedeln | 12,7 Km. (Individual Time Trial)

Stage 2 - June 12 | Beromünster - Nottwil | 173,7 Km.

Stage 3 - June 13 | Tafers - Villars-sur-Ollon | 143,8 4 Km.

Stage 4 - June 14 | Monthey - Leukerbad | 152,5 Km.

Stage 5 - June 15 | Fiesch - La Punt | 211 Km.

Stage 6 - June 16 | La Punt - Oberwil-Lieli | 215,3 Km.

Stage 7 - June 17 | Tübach - Weinfelden | 162,7 Km.

Stage 8 - June 18 | Saint-Gall - Abtwil | 25,7 Km. (Individual Time Trial)

9:37 PM2 hours ago

Colombian presence in the Tour de Suisse 2023

There will be three Colombians in this Tour de Suisse 2023.

On the one hand there is Rigoberto Urán of EF Education - EasyPost, who reappears in competitions after withdrawing a few weeks ago from the Giro d'Italia after testing positive for COVID-19.

Then we find Harold Tejada, who will be one of the key pieces in Astana as on paper he will be the perfect gregario for his leader, Alexey Lutsenko.

Finally, there is Sergio Higuita of BORA - Hansgrohe, who comes from racing the classic Grand Prix du Canton d'Argovie, also in Switzerland and will try, at least, to repeat what he did last year, when he took second place in the overall classification.

9:32 PM2 hours ago

Last champions

The most recent list of Tour de Suisse champions is as follows:

2022: Geraint Thomas (Great Britain)
2021: Richard Carapaz (Ecuador)
2019: Egan Bernal (Colombia)
2018: Richie Porte (Australia)
2017: Simon Spilak (Slovenia)
2016: Miguel Ángel López (Colombia)
2015: Simon Spilak (Slovenia)
2014: Rui Costa (Portugal)
2013: Rui Costa (Portugal)
2012: Rui Costa (Portugal)

9:27 PM2 hours ago

Current champion

The current champion of the Tour de Suisse is the British rider Geraint Thomas, who in the service of INEOS Grenadiers won his first title in this competition, winning the general classification with a time of 33 hours, 7 minutes and 9 seconds, beating the Colombian Sergio Higuita by one minute and 12 seconds and the Danish Jakob Fuglsang by one minute and 16 seconds.
9:22 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 1of the 2023 Tour de Suisse in Einsiedeln Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
