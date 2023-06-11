Tour de Suisse 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 1 in Einsiedeln

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 1 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Tour de Suisse Stage 1 Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Stage 1 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse?
This is the start time for Stage 1 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse on June 11th, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Brazil: 10:30 AM on GCN+
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Colombia: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on GCN+
Spain: 3:30 PM on DAZN
Mexico: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Peru: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Venezuela: 9:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Einsiedeln
Einsiedeln is a Swiss town and commune in the canton of Schwyz, located in the district of Einsiedeln. It is bordered to the north by the communes of Feusisberg and Freienbach, to the east by Altendorf, Vorderthal and Innerthal, to the south by Unteriberg and Oberiberg, and to the west by Alpthal, Rothenthurm and Oberägeri (ZG).
Einsiedeln is the most important place of pilgrimage of the Virgin Mary in Switzerland. The high pre-Alpine valley of Einsiedeln in Central Switzerland is characterized by marshes and Lake Sihlsee, the largest surface reservoir in Switzerland. The winter sports region Hoch Ybrig is only a few kilometers away.
Route of the stage
Time trial specialists will definitely be happy with this start. In Einsiedeln, the riders will complete a fast time trial of 12.7 kilometers, which could not be categorized as a classic prologue, the stage is a few kilometers too long for that. However, they are not expected to make much of a difference. Rather, the fight for the day's victory will be a close affair. Every second will be decisive in aiming to be the first dominator in the general classification.
Stages of the Tour de Suisse 2023
Stage 1 - June 11 | Einsiedeln - Einsiedeln | 12,7 Km. (Individual Time Trial)
Stage 2 - June 12 | Beromünster - Nottwil | 173,7 Km.
Stage 3 - June 13 | Tafers - Villars-sur-Ollon | 143,8 4 Km.
Stage 4 - June 14 | Monthey - Leukerbad | 152,5 Km.
Stage 5 - June 15 | Fiesch - La Punt | 211 Km.
Stage 6 - June 16 | La Punt - Oberwil-Lieli | 215,3 Km.
Stage 7 - June 17 | Tübach - Weinfelden | 162,7 Km.
Stage 8 - June 18 | Saint-Gall - Abtwil | 25,7 Km. (Individual Time Trial)
Colombian presence in the Tour de Suisse 2023
There will be three Colombians in this Tour de Suisse 2023.
On the one hand there is Rigoberto Urán of EF Education - EasyPost, who reappears in competitions after withdrawing a few weeks ago from the Giro d'Italia after testing positive for COVID-19.
Then we find Harold Tejada, who will be one of the key pieces in Astana as on paper he will be the perfect gregario for his leader, Alexey Lutsenko.
Finally, there is Sergio Higuita of BORA - Hansgrohe, who comes from racing the classic Grand Prix du Canton d'Argovie, also in Switzerland and will try, at least, to repeat what he did last year, when he took second place in the overall classification.
Last champions
2022: Geraint Thomas (Great Britain)
2021: Richard Carapaz (Ecuador)
2019: Egan Bernal (Colombia)
2018: Richie Porte (Australia)
2017: Simon Spilak (Slovenia)
2016: Miguel Ángel López (Colombia)
2015: Simon Spilak (Slovenia)
2014: Rui Costa (Portugal)
2013: Rui Costa (Portugal)
2012: Rui Costa (Portugal)