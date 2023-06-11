Josh Taylor vs Teofimo López Jr. LIVE Updates: Result, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Boxing

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Josh Taylor vs Teofimo López Jr. Live Score in Boxing 2023
What time is Josh Taylor vs Teofimo López Jr. fight for Boxing 2023?
Argentina: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN Plus
Spain: 4:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Full Boxing Schedule
Xander Zayas vs Ronald Cruz; Light Heavyweight
Jamaine Ortiz vs. TBA; light heavyweight
Robson Conceicao vs. Nicolas Polanco; super featherweight
Henry Lebrón vs. Carlos Ramos; super featherweight
Omar Rosario vs. Jan Carlos Rivera; Light Heavyweight
Bruce Carrington vs. Luis Porozo; featherweight
Damian Knyba vs. Helaman Olguin; Heavyweight
What title will be in dispute between Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr?
Convinced he can pull out the win
"I think he is a good boxer. He does a lot of things very, very well. He's very athletic, he's fast, he's explosive, you know, he's got good punch combinations, things I know. But I see that he also makes a lot of mistakes, he makes a lot of mistakes, he leaves himself wide open. And I see that I have a lot of holes in his game that I'm going to exploit. Obviously, I'm not going to say them here in this interview. But yeah, I see a lot of things that I can expose him with on fight night," he mentioned in an interview for Brian Custer's "The Last Stand Podcast."