Josh Taylor vs Teofimo López Jr. LIVE Updates: Result, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Boxing
What time is Josh Taylor vs Teofimo López Jr. fight for Boxing 2023?

This is the start time of the game Josh Taylor vs Teofimo López Jr. of June 10th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 10:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN Plus

Spain: 4:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Mexico: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Full Boxing Schedule

Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez Jr, Super Lightweight Title

Xander Zayas vs Ronald Cruz; Light Heavyweight

Jamaine Ortiz vs. TBA; light heavyweight

Robson Conceicao vs. Nicolas Polanco; super featherweight

Henry Lebrón vs. Carlos Ramos; super featherweight

Omar Rosario vs. Jan Carlos Rivera; Light Heavyweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Luis Porozo; featherweight

Damian Knyba vs. Helaman Olguin; Heavyweight

What title will be in dispute between Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr?

For this Saturday Josh Taylor will expose his WBO and Ring Magazine titles at super featherweight against Lopez. It should be noted that Josh Taylor comes with a record of 19 wins in the same number of fights, 13 of which have been by chloroform and his last fight was in 2022 when he defeated Jack Catterall; while the American Lopez has a record of 18 wins (13 by knockout) and only one loss. He comes from defeating Spain's Sandor Martin at the end of 2022.
Convinced he can pull out the win

The fighter Josh Taylor, while highlighting the qualities of Teofimo Lopez Jr, indicated that his opponent has weak points, which he has already studied and that he will try to take advantage of them in the ring this Saturday to get the win.

"I think he is a good boxer. He does a lot of things very, very well. He's very athletic, he's fast, he's explosive, you know, he's got good punch combinations, things I know. But I see that he also makes a lot of mistakes, he makes a lot of mistakes, he leaves himself wide open. And I see that I have a lot of holes in his game that I'm going to exploit. Obviously, I'm not going to say them here in this interview. But yeah, I see a lot of things that I can expose him with on fight night," he mentioned in an interview for Brian Custer's "The Last Stand Podcast."

Venue for the event

The venue for this boxing event will be The Theater at Madison Square Garden, which can hold up to 66 thousand people located in New York and has been characterized in its history for hosting this type of event.
The Kick-off

The Josh Taylor vs Teofimo López Jr. match will be played at the The Theater at MSG, in New York, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
