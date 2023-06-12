Tour de Suisse 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 2 between Beromünster y Nottwil

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 2 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Tour de Suisse Stage 2 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: FloSports, FloBikes and GCN+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Stage 2 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse?
Argentina: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Bolivia: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Brazil: 8:30 AM on GCN+
Chile: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Colombia: 6:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Ecuador: 6:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on FloSports, FloBikes and GCN+
Spain: 1:30 PM on ETB and DAZN
Mexico: 5:30 AM on ESPN
Paraguay: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Peru: 6:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Uruguay: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Venezuela: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Nottwil
It’s beautiful location by the lake, the outstanding view of the Alps and the good infrastructure speak for the attractiveness of the municipality of Nottwil. The unique location in terms of transport, with a wheelchair-accessible railway station, motorway connections in Sempach and Sursee, as well as train and bus connections to Wolhusen, Sursee and Lucerne, ensure the best accessibility. Natural recreation areas, walking and hiking trails and the attractive lakeshore are perfect for relaxing, watching the world go by, as well as doing fitness and sports. In addition to the wheelchair-accessible open-air lakeside swimming area, sailing, surfing and fishing, the Lake Sempach region offers unlimited adventures.
Since 1990 the Swiss Paraplegic Centre SPC, the Research Institute GZI and the Hotel Sempachersee have contributed significantly to the development of the municipality. In fact, not only do they generate high-quality jobs and training programs, but they also offer a wide range of cultural activities, including exhibitions, concerts, performances and open-air events. People from all over the world attend their further education courses, congresses and expert conferences and take home positive impressions of the municipality.
Nottwil is home to around 4100 inhabitants and since Summer 2017 it has run all classes for school children from nursery school to the 3rd class of secondary level 1. Grammar school, intermediate diploma school (DMS) and vocational school can be attended in Sursee.
Beromünster
One municipality – four districts: Beromünster, Gunzwil, Neudorf and Schwarzenbach. The historic district of Beromünster is one of Switzerland’s towns worthy of protection. Imposing: the collegiate church of St. Michael. The Ascension Ride has been a highlight for more than 500 years. The pilgrimage church of Gormund – a popular place of pilgrimage. Haus zum Dolder, castle museum, forest cathedral: there is much more to discover.
Forests and meadows characterize the landscape. Hiking and biking trails, theme paths and cozy resting places make every excursion an experience. “Radio Beromünster” – a household name far and wide. The radio trail leads past the country transmitter to the Blosenberg.
The active club life, several specialty stores and other shopping opportunities, the educational offerings from daycare centers to the cantonal school: people like to live here.
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Stefan Küng (France / Groupama FDJ)
|13'31"
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'06"
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 00'10"
|4
|Magnus Sheffield (United States / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'11"
|5
|Johan Price Pejtersen (Denmark / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'17"
|6
|Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / Trek Segafredo)
|+ 00'19"
|7
|Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'20"
|8
|Matteo Sobrero (Italy / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'20"
|9
|Kasper Asgreen (Denmark / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'23"
|10
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'25"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 1
Summary of the previous stage
Stefan Küng won the duel with Remco Evenepoel and opened the Tour de Suisse 2023 giving Groupama FDJ the victory and the opportunity to celebrate the public present at the individual time trial.