Tour de Suisse 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 3 between Tafers and Villars-sur-Ollon
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:44 PM41 minutes ago

Tune in here the Stage 3 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Tafers and Villars-sur-Ollon. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage of the race.
10:39 PMan hour ago

How to watch 2023 Tour de Suisse Stage 3 Live Stream on TV and Online?

The stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse 2023 will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: FloSports, FloBikes and GCN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

10:34 PMan hour ago

What time is Stage 3 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse?

This is the start time for Stage 3 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse on June 13th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Bolivia: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Brazil: 8:30 AM on GCN+
Chile: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Colombia: 6:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Ecuador: 6:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on FloSports, FloBikes and GCN+
Spain: 1:30 PM on ETB and DAZN
Mexico: 5:30 AM on ESPN
Paraguay: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Peru: 6:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Uruguay: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Venezuela: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go

10:29 PMan hour ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟨 Leader of the general classification: Stefan Küng (Groupama FDJ)

⬛ Leader of the points classification: Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma)

🟥Leader of the mountain classification: Nickolas Zukowsky (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)

Leader of the youth classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step)

10:24 PMan hour ago

Villars-sur-Ollon

In the heart of the Vaud Alps, discover our vast region which stretches from the Chablais plateau to the summit of the Diablerets glacier.

tart your visit at a depth of over 600 metres in the Bex salt mines. Continue with a dip in the Bains de Lavey, the hottest thermal spring in Switzerland. With your head above water, continue your journey through the vineyards of Bex and Ollon, which grow authentic wines, forged in a soil of unique character.

As you gain altitude, notice the increasingly typical chalets of Gryon, a village with a mountain atmosphere conducive to relaxation. At the bottom of the valley stands the famous Miroir d’Argentine (2325 m.), overlooking the site of Solalex, where mountain restaurants offer gastronomic or more traditional dishes. A site of unmissable hikes, the trails can be walked in summer as well as in winter.

Just a few kilometres away, in Villars, old ancestral chalets stand alongside recent wooden and stone buildings. Experience this modern resort which sits on a natural balcony facing south. The Grand Chamossaire, the summit of the commune, rises to 2120m and offers a grandiose panorama from Lake Geneva to Mont Blanc. In summer, take the Col de la Croix road, which winds through an alpine landscape with centuries-old traditions such as the production of L’Etivaz, the regional cheese.

Cross the pass and head for the authentic village of Les Diablerets, nestled beneath an imposing mountain range. In Les Diablerets, legends and customs combine with the sporting pleasures and joys of the eternal snows thanks to its glacier culminating at an altitude of over 3000m.

10:19 PMan hour ago

Tafers

Tafers is a Swiss commune in the canton of Fribourg, capital of the district of Sense. It is bordered to the north by the communes of Düdingen and Schmitten, to the east by Sankt Antoni, to the south by Alterswil and Sankt Ursen, and to the west by Fribourg.

Tafers is the capital of the district, although the commune of Düdingen has more inhabitants. Fprman part of the communal territory the localities of Juch, Rohr bei Tafers and Schönberg.

10:14 PMan hour ago

Route of the stage

The third day will be exciting in terms of the general classification. After the start in Tafers, the Col des Mosses is the first major obstacle of the day. However, with the final climb to Villars-sur-Ollon, the real test comes at the end of the stage. The goal of this third stage will be the first mountain finish of the Tour de Suisse 2023.
10:09 PMan hour ago

🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Stefan Küng (France / Groupama FDJ) 04h 07'08"
2 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'05"
3 Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo Visma) + 00'06"
4 Magnus Sheffield (United States / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'11"
5 Johan Price Pejtersen (Denmark / Bahrain Victorious)  + 00'17"
6 Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / Trek Segafredo) + 00'19"
7 Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland / EF Education - EasyPost) + 00'20"
8 Matteo Sobrero (Italy / Jayco AlUla) + 00'20"
9 Kasper Asgreen (Denmark / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'23"
10 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'25"
10:04 PMan hour ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 2

This is the top 10 of stage 2:
Top 10 - Stage 2
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Binian Girmay (Eritrea / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) 03h 53'37"
2 Arnaud Demare (France / Groupama FDJ) + 00'00"
3 Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo Visma) + 00'00"
4 Pavel Bittner (Czech Republic / Team DSM) + 00'00"
5 Peter Sagan (Slovakia / Total Energies) + 00'00"
6 Jordi Meeus (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'00"
7 Iván García (Spain / Movistar) + 00'00"
8 Alex Aranburu (Spain / Movistar) + 00'00"
9 Mike Teunissen (Netherlands / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) + 00'00"
10 Cedric Beullens (Belgium/ Lotto Dstny) + 00'00"
9:59 PMan hour ago

Summary of the previous stage

Binian Girmay won the sprint for his second victory of the season. It was a quiet stage despite a massive crash with 30 kilometers to go, but there was no difference in the end after the sprint finish. Stefan Küng remains the leader of a general classification that has so far remained unchanged in its top 10.
9:54 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 3 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse between Tafers and Villars-sur-Ollon Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo