Tour de Suisse 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 3 between Tafers and Villars-sur-Ollon

Tune in here the Stage 3 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Tour de Suisse Stage 3 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: FloSports, FloBikes and GCN+
What time is Stage 3 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse?
Argentina: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Bolivia: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Brazil: 8:30 AM on GCN+
Chile: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Colombia: 6:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Ecuador: 6:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on FloSports, FloBikes and GCN+
Spain: 1:30 PM on ETB and DAZN
Mexico: 5:30 AM on ESPN
Paraguay: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Peru: 6:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Uruguay: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Venezuela: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
👕 Jersey wearers
⬛ Leader of the points classification: Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma)
🟥Leader of the mountain classification: Nickolas Zukowsky (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step)
Villars-sur-Ollon
In the heart of the Vaud Alps, discover our vast region which stretches from the Chablais plateau to the summit of the Diablerets glacier.
tart your visit at a depth of over 600 metres in the Bex salt mines. Continue with a dip in the Bains de Lavey, the hottest thermal spring in Switzerland. With your head above water, continue your journey through the vineyards of Bex and Ollon, which grow authentic wines, forged in a soil of unique character.
As you gain altitude, notice the increasingly typical chalets of Gryon, a village with a mountain atmosphere conducive to relaxation. At the bottom of the valley stands the famous Miroir d’Argentine (2325 m.), overlooking the site of Solalex, where mountain restaurants offer gastronomic or more traditional dishes. A site of unmissable hikes, the trails can be walked in summer as well as in winter.
Just a few kilometres away, in Villars, old ancestral chalets stand alongside recent wooden and stone buildings. Experience this modern resort which sits on a natural balcony facing south. The Grand Chamossaire, the summit of the commune, rises to 2120m and offers a grandiose panorama from Lake Geneva to Mont Blanc. In summer, take the Col de la Croix road, which winds through an alpine landscape with centuries-old traditions such as the production of L’Etivaz, the regional cheese.
Cross the pass and head for the authentic village of Les Diablerets, nestled beneath an imposing mountain range. In Les Diablerets, legends and customs combine with the sporting pleasures and joys of the eternal snows thanks to its glacier culminating at an altitude of over 3000m.
Tafers
Tafers is a Swiss commune in the canton of Fribourg, capital of the district of Sense. It is bordered to the north by the communes of Düdingen and Schmitten, to the east by Sankt Antoni, to the south by Alterswil and Sankt Ursen, and to the west by Fribourg.
Tafers is the capital of the district, although the commune of Düdingen has more inhabitants. Fprman part of the communal territory the localities of Juch, Rohr bei Tafers and Schönberg.
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Stefan Küng (France / Groupama FDJ)
|04h 07'08"
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'05"
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 00'06"
|4
|Magnus Sheffield (United States / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'11"
|5
|Johan Price Pejtersen (Denmark / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'17"
|6
|Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / Trek Segafredo)
|+ 00'19"
|7
|Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'20"
|8
|Matteo Sobrero (Italy / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'20"
|9
|Kasper Asgreen (Denmark / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'23"
|10
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'25"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 2
|Top 10 - Stage 2
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Binian Girmay (Eritrea / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)
|03h 53'37"
|2
|Arnaud Demare (France / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Pavel Bittner (Czech Republic / Team DSM)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Peter Sagan (Slovakia / Total Energies)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Jordi Meeus (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Iván García (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Alex Aranburu (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Mike Teunissen (Netherlands / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Cedric Beullens (Belgium/ Lotto Dstny)
|+ 00'00"