Tour de Suisse 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 4 between Monthey and Leukerbad
What time is Stage 4 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse?

This is the start time for Stage 4 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse on June 14th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Bolivia: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Brazil: 8:30 AM on GCN+
Chile: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Colombia: 6:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Ecuador: 6:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on FloSports, FloBikes and GCN+
Spain: 1:30 PM on ETB and DAZN
Mexico: 5:30 AM on ESPN
Paraguay: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Peru: 6:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Uruguay: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Venezuela: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go

👕 Jersey wearers

🟨 Leader of the general classification: Mattias Skjelmose (Trek Segafredo)

⬛ Leader of the points classification: Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma)

🟥Leader of the mountain classification: Nickolas Zukowsky (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)

Leader of the youth classification: Mattias Skjelmose (Trek Segafredo) - Worn by: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step)

Leukerbad

Leukerbad is the largest thermal spa area in the Alps. An incredible 3.9 million liters of warm water bubble into the pools here every day. This richest thermal water deposit in Europe feeds together the three public thermal baths; the Leukerbad Therme, the Valais Alpentherme & Spa and the Therme 51° as well as wellness hotels with their own thermal baths. While you relax in the various pools, you look out over the breathtaking mountain scenery.

Road cyclists really appreciate the climb from the valley to Leukerbad, because after the effort there is a soothing reward with the relaxing thermal bath. Between Susten and Leukerbad, approx. 800 meters of altitude are overcome over 16 km. Leukerbad not only makes the hearts of roadcyclists beat faster, but also offers mountain bikers and hikers varied paths and trails in an alpine mountain world. The two adventure mountains Torrent and Gemmi offer over 200km of hiking trails and 16 bike trails, including the popular Torrent Trail.

Monthey

Monthey, the capital and economic most important city of the region, is a municipality in Valais with 18,000 inhabitants, which offers a wide range of cultural, sporting and festive activities. Ideally situated between the lake and the mountains, its territory extends from 405 to 2065 m. above sea level and offers its inhabitants and visitors an ideal playground for hiking, skiing, running and cycling. As the gate to the ski area “Portes du Soleil”, Monthey also offers a range of activities for a city in a mountain region. The town is further known for its rich cultural scene and a rich and varied calendar of events.

“Monthey is a festive town by definition and is delighted to be able to host the start of the legendary Tour de Suisse for its inhabitants and fans of the discipline. Our municipality offers a wide territory for the practice of two-wheelers, whether on the plains or on our mountain roads. This event will encourage everyone to practice this sport and will offer spectators as many thrills as lasting memories.” Stéphane Coppey, President of the City of Monthey.

Route of the stage

The teams of the best climbers of the previous day will probably try to win the fourth stage, or make up ground in the general classification. The day opens with a 24-kilometer start lap. The topography of the first 80 kilometers hardly deserves mention because it is completely flat. However, it will by no means be a rest day. There will be a first selection on the way to Crans-Montana; the final climb to the finish line in Leukerbad shows no mercy. On the ascent through Erschmatt and Albinen, many meters of altitude await the riders.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / Trek Segafredo) 07h 36'31"
2 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'17"
3 Juan Ayuo (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'24"
4 Magnus Sheffield (United States / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'39"
5 Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'49"
6 Rigoberto Urán (Colombia / EF Education - EasyPost) + 00'56"
7 Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands / Jumbo Visma) + 01'04"
8 Ion Izaguirre (Spain / Cofidis) + 01'05"
9 Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën) + 01'07"
10 Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM) + 01'15"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 3

This is the top 10 of stage 3:
Top 10 - Stage 3
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / Trek Segafredo) 03h 29'14"
2 Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën) + 00'03"
3 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'12"
4 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'21"
5 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'21"
6 Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'21"
7 Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands / Jumbo Visma) + 00'21"
8 Rigoberto Urán (Colombia / EF Education - EasyPost) + 00'21"
9 Magnus Sheffield (United States / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'37"
10 Romain Bardet (Francie / Team DSM) + 00'45"
Summary of the previous stage

First stage with a high finish and Mattias Skjelmose took the win on the third day of the Tour de Suisse, which had changeable weather to wreak havoc on the peloton, which split on the last stretch.
