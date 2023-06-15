Tour de Suisse 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 5 between Fiesch and La Punt

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 5 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Tour de Suisse Stage 5 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: FloSports, FloBikes and GCN+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Stage 5 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse?
Argentina: 9:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Brazil: 9:30 AM on GCN+
Chile: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Colombia: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
USA (ET): 8:30 AM on FloSports, FloBikes and GCN+
Spain: 2:30 PM on ETB and DAZN
Mexico: 6:30 AM on ESPN
Paraguay: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Peru: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Venezuela: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
👕 Jersey wearers
⬛ Leader of the points classification: Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma)
🟥Leader of the mountain classification: Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën) - Worn by: Mattias Skjelmose (Trek Segafredo)
La Punt
Even today, pride in the richly decorated farmhouses and noble patrician villas of the 16th and 17th centuries can still be felt here: the Chesa Merleda with its gleaming white battlements, the Albertini houses with their richly decorated facades or the imposing Sandoz house.
Fiesch
Fiesch, a Valais village on the sunny slope of the Rhone valley, is located on the valley step to Obergoms and at the entrance to the Fieschertal valley. The family-friendly place is an ideal starting point for excursions to the Aletsch region, to Goms, through the alpine passes and to the small town of Brig.
Fiesch is situated in a slightly elevated position on the sunny slope of the young Rhone valley, at the mouth of the Fieschertals valley. In the old part of the village are the typical sunburnt Valais houses. In the middle of the forest at the edge of the village of Fiesch is the well-known "Sport- und Feriencenter Fiesch" with overnight stay possibilities for groups, professionals and sports enthusiasts as well as numerous sport and leisure facilities such as indoor swimming pool, indoor slopes, outdoor climbing wall, etc.
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën)
|11h 19'50"
|2
|Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / Trek Segafredo)
|+ 00'02"
|3
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'16"
|4
|Pello Bilbao (Span / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'57"
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 01'12"
|6
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 01'18"
|7
|Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM
|+ 01'25"
|8
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'26"
|9
|Magnus Sheffield (United States / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'33"
|10
|Rigoberto Urán (Colombia / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 01'50"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 4
|Top 10 - Stage 4
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën)
|03h 42'22"
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal - Quick Step)
|+ 01'02"
|3
|Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / Trek Segafredo)
|+ 01'03"
|4
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'05"
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 01'05"
|6
|Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 01'05"
|7
|Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM)
|+ 01'07"
|8
|Sylvain Moniquet (Belgium / Lotto Dstny)
|+ 01'10"
|9
|Harold Tejada (Colombia / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 01'36"
|10
|Maximilian Schachmann (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'49"