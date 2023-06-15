Tour de Suisse 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 5 between Fiesch and La Punt
How to watch 2023 Tour de Suisse Stage 5 Live Stream on TV and Online?

The stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse 2023 will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: FloSports, FloBikes and GCN+

What time is Stage 5 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse?

This is the start time for Stage 5 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse on June 15th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Brazil: 9:30 AM on GCN+
Chile: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Colombia: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
USA (ET): 8:30 AM on FloSports, FloBikes and GCN+
Spain: 2:30 PM on ETB and DAZN
Mexico: 6:30 AM on ESPN
Paraguay: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Peru: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Venezuela: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go

👕 Jersey wearers

🟨 Leader of the general classification: Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën)

⬛ Leader of the points classification: Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma)

🟥Leader of the mountain classification: Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)

Leader of the youth classification: Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën)  - Worn by: Mattias Skjelmose (Trek Segafredo)

La Punt

The ancient patricians knew well why to erect their imposing mansions here: La Punt is strategically located at the foot of the ancient commercial axis over the Albula pass and the ancient peasant village of Chamues-ch, next to the access to the mysterious valley of the chamois, the Val Chamuera valley.

Even today, pride in the richly decorated farmhouses and noble patrician villas of the 16th and 17th centuries can still be felt here: the Chesa Merleda with its gleaming white battlements, the Albertini houses with their richly decorated facades or the imposing Sandoz house.

Fiesch

Fiesch, a Valais village on the sunny slope of the Rhone valley, is located on the valley step to Obergoms and at the entrance to the Fieschertal valley. The family-friendly place is an ideal starting point for excursions to the Aletsch region, to Goms, through the alpine passes and to the small town of Brig.

Fiesch is situated in a slightly elevated position on the sunny slope of the young Rhone valley, at the mouth of the Fieschertals valley. In the old part of the village are the typical sunburnt Valais houses. In the middle of the forest at the edge of the village of Fiesch is the well-known "Sport- und Feriencenter Fiesch" with overnight stay possibilities for groups, professionals and sports enthusiasts as well as numerous sport and leisure facilities such as indoor swimming pool, indoor slopes, outdoor climbing wall, etc.

Route of the stage

It's time for the queen stage of the Tour de Suisse. With the alpine passes of Furka (the highest of this year's Tour de Suisse), Oberalp and Albula, this will be an extremely tough day. Expressed in numbers, that means 211 kilometers and 4,700 meters of elevation gain to conquer on the road from Fiesch to La Punt. Anyone who fell behind in the first two mountain stages definitely has a chance to make up for it here. We will again see the best climbers in action, but the final kilometers require a lot of courage and sophisticated downhill skills. The final kilometers from the Albula pass to La Punt will be a spectacle.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën) 11h 19'50"
2 Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / Trek Segafredo) + 00'02"
3 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'16"
4 Pello Bilbao (Span / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'57"
5 Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands / Jumbo Visma) + 01'12"
6 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 01'18"
7 Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM + 01'25"
8 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 01'26"
9 Magnus Sheffield (United States / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'33"
10 Rigoberto Urán (Colombia / EF Education - EasyPost) + 01'50"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 4

This is the top 10 of stage 4:
Top 10 - Stage 4
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën) 03h 42'22"
2 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal - Quick Step) + 01'02"
3 Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / Trek Segafredo) + 01'03"
4 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 01'05"
5 Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands / Jumbo Visma) + 01'05"
6 Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 01'05"
7 Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM) + 01'07"
8 Sylvain Moniquet (Belgium / Lotto Dstny) + 01'10"
9 Harold Tejada (Colombia / Astana Qazaqstan) + 01'36"
10 Maximilian Schachmann (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 01'49"
Summary of the revious stage

Felix Gall achieved a very important victory and gave an attacking display on the last climb of the day to not only take the first place of the day, but of the overall classification, climbing from ninth to first place.
