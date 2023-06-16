Tour de Suisse 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 6 between La Punt and Oberwil-Lieli
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:13 AM33 minutes ago

Tune in here the Stage 6 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between La Punt and Oberwil-Lieli. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage of the race.
12:08 AM38 minutes ago

How to watch 2023 Tour de Suisse Stage 6 Live Stream on TV and Online?

The stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse 2023 will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: FloSports, FloBikes and GCN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:03 AM43 minutes ago

What time is Stage 6 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse?

This is the start time for Stage 6 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse on June 16th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Brazil: 9:30 AM on GCN+
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Colombia: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
USA (ET): 8:30 AM on FloSports, FloBikes and GCN+
Spain: 2:30 PM on ETB and DAZN
Mexico: 6:30 AM on ESPN
Paraguay: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Peru: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Venezuela: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go

11:58 PMan hour ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟨 Leader of the general classification: Mattias Skjelmose (Trek Segafredo)

⬛ Leader of the points classification: Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma)

🟥Leader of the mountain classification: Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto Dstny)

Leader of the youth classification: Mattias Skjelmose (Trek Segafredo)  - Worn by: Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën)

11:53 PMan hour ago

Oberwil-Lieli

Oberwil-Lieli lies at the edge of the Mutschellen, a ridge of hills rising high above the Reuss valley. It is a region popular with city-dwellers escaping the hustle and bustle to bask in the sun and take in the magnificent views of the Alps. The village is just minutes away by car or public transport (direct express bus) from downtown Zurich.

Oberwil-Lieli maintains a village character with over 30 clubs (from ladies’ gymnastics to choirs, Samaritans to hunting), shops, over 30 local businesses, a primary school idyllically located in the forest separating Oberwil and Lieli, 3 kindergartens, stunning walking paths and well-kept farmland. The community’s sound financial situation sees Oberwil-Lieli successfully competing for the lowest tax rate in the canton.

With just 2’500 inhabitants, Oberwil-Lieli has not lost its rural charm – people know and greet each other on the street. Village life is punctuated by a multitude of events every year, from concerts performed by the village music band and the men’s choir, theatre performances, the delicious “Metzge” (traditional feast), the cultural events organized by the qpa club, parties organized by the village’s younger generations to the Christmas market. Village life as it used to be.

11:48 PMan hour ago

La Punt

The ancient patricians knew well why to erect their imposing mansions here: La Punt is strategically located at the foot of the ancient commercial axis over the Albula pass and the ancient peasant village of Chamues-ch, next to the access to the mysterious valley of the chamois, the Val Chamuera valley.

Even today, pride in the richly decorated farmhouses and noble patrician villas of the 16th and 17th centuries can still be felt here: the Chesa Merleda with its gleaming white battlements, the Albertini houses with their richly decorated facades or the imposing Sandoz house.

11:43 PMan hour ago

Route of the stage

After the toughest section, the sixth stage is the longest stage of this year's Tour de Suisse. Right at the start, the riders have to tackle the Albula Pass from the opposite direction of the previous day. With the subsequent ascent towards Lenzerheide, the riders have left behind most of the gradient of this stage.

After a phase with flat sections, there are constant climbs and descents for the last 50 kilometers or so. Fresh legs and a good position in the field are essential for the stage win.

The last 2.4 kilometers to the finish are uphill and after 216 kilometers of stages only the strongest riders of the day will be able to fight for the victory.

11:38 PMan hour ago

🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / Trek Segafredo) 16h 43'41"
2 Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën) + 00'08"
3 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'18"
4 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'46"
5 Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'57"
6 Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands / Jumbo Visma) + 01'16"
7 Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM + 01'29"
8 Rigoberto Urán (Colombia / EF Education - EasyPost) + 01'54"
9 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 01'57"
10 Dylan Teuns (Belgium / Israel - Premier Tech) + 03'00"
11:33 PMan hour ago

🏁 Top 10 - Stage 5

This is the top 10 of stage 5:
Top 10 - Stage 5
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) 05h 23'01"
2 Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / Trek Segafredo) + 00'54"
3 Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'54"
4 Rigoberto Urán (Colombia / EF Education - EasyPost) + 00'54"
5 Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM) + 00'54"
6 Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands / Jumbo Visma) + 00'54"
7 Rui Costa (Portugal / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) + 00'58"
8 Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën) + 00'58"
9 Antonio Tiberi (Italy / Bahrain Victorious) + 01'01"
10 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal - Quick Step) + 01'20"
11:28 PMan hour ago

Summary of the previous stage

Juan Ayuso gave a master class in the queen stage of the Tour de Suisse and took the victory after a great attack in the mountains. It was a busy day where Mattias Skjelmose regained the lead in the general classification and Remco Evenepoel, despite suffering, remains in the fight.
11:23 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 6 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse between La Punt and Oberwil-Lieli Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo