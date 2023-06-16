Tour de Suisse 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 6 between La Punt and Oberwil-Lieli

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 6 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Tour de Suisse Stage 6 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: FloSports, FloBikes and GCN+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Stage 6 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse?
This is the start time for Stage 6 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse on June 16th, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Brazil: 9:30 AM on GCN+
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Colombia: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
USA (ET): 8:30 AM on FloSports, FloBikes and GCN+
Spain: 2:30 PM on ETB and DAZN
Mexico: 6:30 AM on ESPN
Paraguay: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Peru: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Venezuela: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
👕 Jersey wearers
⬛ Leader of the points classification: Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma)
🟥Leader of the mountain classification: Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto Dstny)
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Mattias Skjelmose (Trek Segafredo) - Worn by: Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën)
Oberwil-Lieli
Oberwil-Lieli maintains a village character with over 30 clubs (from ladies’ gymnastics to choirs, Samaritans to hunting), shops, over 30 local businesses, a primary school idyllically located in the forest separating Oberwil and Lieli, 3 kindergartens, stunning walking paths and well-kept farmland. The community’s sound financial situation sees Oberwil-Lieli successfully competing for the lowest tax rate in the canton.
With just 2’500 inhabitants, Oberwil-Lieli has not lost its rural charm – people know and greet each other on the street. Village life is punctuated by a multitude of events every year, from concerts performed by the village music band and the men’s choir, theatre performances, the delicious “Metzge” (traditional feast), the cultural events organized by the qpa club, parties organized by the village’s younger generations to the Christmas market. Village life as it used to be.
La Punt
Even today, pride in the richly decorated farmhouses and noble patrician villas of the 16th and 17th centuries can still be felt here: the Chesa Merleda with its gleaming white battlements, the Albertini houses with their richly decorated facades or the imposing Sandoz house.
Route of the stage
After a phase with flat sections, there are constant climbs and descents for the last 50 kilometers or so. Fresh legs and a good position in the field are essential for the stage win.
The last 2.4 kilometers to the finish are uphill and after 216 kilometers of stages only the strongest riders of the day will be able to fight for the victory.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / Trek Segafredo)
|16h 43'41"
|2
|Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 00'08"
|3
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'18"
|4
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'46"
|5
|Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'57"
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 01'16"
|7
|Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM
|+ 01'29"
|8
|Rigoberto Urán (Colombia / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 01'54"
|9
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'57"
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Belgium / Israel - Premier Tech)
|+ 03'00"
🏁 Top 10 - Stage 5
|Top 10 - Stage 5
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|05h 23'01"
|2
|Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / Trek Segafredo)
|+ 00'54"
|3
|Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'54"
|4
|Rigoberto Urán (Colombia / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'54"
|5
|Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM)
|+ 00'54"
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 00'54"
|7
|Rui Costa (Portugal / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)
|+ 00'58"
|8
|Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 00'58"
|9
|Antonio Tiberi (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 01'01"
|10
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal - Quick Step)
|+ 01'20"