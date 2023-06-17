Tour de Suisse 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 7 between Tübach and Weinfelden

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 7 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Tour de Suisse Stage 7 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: FloSports, FloBikes and GCN+
What time is Stage 7 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse?
Argentina: 9:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Brazil: 9:30 AM on GCN+
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Colombia: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
USA (ET): 8:30 AM on FloSports, FloBikes and GCN+
Spain: 2:30 PM on ETB and DAZN
Mexico: 6:30 AM on ESPN
Paraguay: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Peru: 7:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Venezuela: 8:30 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
👕 Jersey wearers
⬛ Leader of the points classification: Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma)
🟥Leader of the mountain classification: Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto Dstny)
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Mattias Skjelmose (Trek Segafredo) - Worn by: Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën)
Weinfelden
With around 12,000 residents Weinfelden is one of the larger towns in the Canton of Thurgau. The town lies in the gentle hilly landscape between the Thurtal and Ottenberg valleys. Thanks to its central location Weinfelden is an excellent starting point for outings in the region and beyond. The town centre character of Weinfelden is enhanced by numerous attractive gastronomic and retail establishments. The entire village is compact and can be readily explored on foot.
Weinfelden is both an appealing place to live and work. Steady population growth has enabled the town to develop organically. Many factors contribute to the high quality of life in Weinfelden: Beautiful residential settings, a comprehensive range of local schools and workplaces, superb gastronomy, diverse local recreation areas, attractive shopping facilities and a wide range of sporting, cultural and club activities.
Weinfelden prides itself on its varied and sophisticated gastronomy. Small, cosy inns, elegant restaurants with local and international cuisine and a thriving hospitality industry are hallmarks of the town. Weinfelden’s coat of arms and name is further evidence: Wines are produced and enjoyed here. Weinfelden is proud of this. With a vineyard area of around 4,530 hectares, viticulture is an important part of the town’s identity. Winegrowers from Weinfelden are consistently awarded prizes for their fine wines.
Tübach
For a small community Tübach has a lot to offer and invites visitors to get to know the beautiful lake region a little better. The idyllic and modern village is only a few minutes away from Lake Constance and has everything it takes for a great quality of life. With an area of just under two square kilometres and a population nearing 1,600, Tübach is one of the smallest villages in the Canton. However, Tübach is ideally located in the middle of the triangle formed by the towns of St. Gallen, Rorschach and Arbon. True to the motto “small but mighty”, the municipality has proven time and time again that they can create great things. Major events such as the 2018 Cantonal Wrestling Festival, the start of the 2011 Tour de Suisse Stage and the Herbert Grönemeyer concert are amongst highlights which have been staged locally.
For cycling fans, the region also has many options. With a road bike you can head in all directions from Tübach along Lake Constance or into the mountains. And if you still haven’t had enough after an eventful day, by all means try the Tübach circular route. It takes you on a trail around Tübach that is suitable for prams and offers numerous information points and wonderful views of Lake Constance along the way.
For almost two years now, Tübach has been very active on social media, where it presents the most creative posts and news from everyday life. See for yourself the diversity of the pearl between the city of St. Gallen and Lake Constance.
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / Trek Segafredo)
|16h 43'41"
|2
|Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 00'08"
|3
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'18"
|4
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'46"
|5
|Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'57"
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 01'16"
|7
|Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM
|+ 01'29"
|8
|Rigoberto Urán (Colombia / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 01'54"
|9
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'57"
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Belgium / Israel - Premier Tech)
|+ 03'00"