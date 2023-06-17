UFC LIVE Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch in UFC Vegas 75
Watch Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
UFC COMMUNICATION ON CONOR McGREGOR

A organização está ciente das recentes alegações sobre Conor McGregor e continuará a reunir detalhes adicionais sobre o incidente. O UFC aguardará o desenrolar do processo legal antes de fazer qualquer declaração adicional.
Speak up, Jared Cannonier!

“This is the way to go! my goal. I don’t go into these fights wanting a decision or wanting to outdo someone, to stay high on the scoreboard.   to incapacitate my opponents. É That's it… I want a knockout. É only this what i want. Especially considering the fact that he's never been knocked out. I would love to be the first guy to crack that 'cherry', Cannonier said.

''I think Vettori is a pressure fighter and an opportunistic fighter at the same time. He waits for his opponent to lose guard and takes advantage of it. But my style is the opposite, if you try to push me, I excel in those situations. And if he's going to play the solitaire game, try letting me do what I usually do, that will be a problem for him too. I think it's going to be an exciting fight and if you ask him he'll probably say the same.''

''Absolutely. That's the only goal on my mind. It only goes to the third or fifth round just by chance or on those rare occasions when I can't submit my opponent. So I'm always there, going for submissions, swinging for fences. I'm not there to score points or look good, I'm just there to incapacitate my opponent.''

''I realized with these fights that top guys are harder to submit. So that's one thing I'm working on, taking out the high-level guys, because those guys are good at avoiding damage. I'm working on a way to expose the vulnerabilities of the division's best of the best. So I intend to finish off Vettori, who is one of the best as well.''

''I didn't choose to wait that long. I would like to fight as often as possible. The lack of opponents at the top of the ladder forced me to take a long break. But it wasn't wasted time, as I've been working on the craft and improving my mental state. I'm better mentally, going into the fight and I've been doing the best training possible.''

''I don't always take losses in my head. I take them as hard lessons. For every time I lost inside the Octagon, I lost a dozen times in training. So I've been learning this whole time. Everyone around me sees my improvement and when they say that to me, it motivates me to keep going. This eternal goal of self-improvement is what keeps me going. I don't even want to know what my best version will look like, I just want to keep improving.

Speak up, Marvin Vettori!

“I know he doesn’t even want to say why” of course it was like, you don't want to make excuses. What he is not. Some shit happened at the weight cut or whatever, I guess. But at the same time, we all have horrible weight cuts and I know it's not okay. his –   saying it as an excuse, just saying it because it happened,” said Vettori.

“I have it in me. If someone brings it up, believe me, it won't survive. My will not to let go and not to give up is very strong. There is no one who will kill me. So yeah, come on Jared. He takes it off in the first round”, he highlighted.

“He was basically the only one missing in the top five,” said Vettori. “I said I want to do this. And it also makes me emotional because he's a good fighter and he's going to get the better of me, so that's what I want. A good opportunity to show how good I am”, he concluded.

SCHEDULES!

MAIN CARD - 11pm

PLIMINARY CARD - 20h.

MAIN CARD!

Middleweight (up to 83.9 Kg): Marvin Vettori (84.1 Kg) x Jared Cannonier (84.1 Kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Arman Tsarukyan (70.5 Kg) x Joaquim Silva (70.5 Kg)

Average weight (up to 83.9 Kg): Armen Petrosyan (84.3 Kg) x Christian Leroy Duncan (84.3 Kg)

Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Pat Sabatini (65.7 Kg) x Lucas Almeida (66 Kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Manuel Torres (70.7 Kg) x Nikolas Motta (70.5 Kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Nicolas Dalby (77.3 Kg) x Muslim Salikhov (77.1 Kg).

PRELIMINARY CARD!

Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Jimmy Flick (56.9 Kg) x Alessandro Costa (57.1 Kg)

Ballweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Kyung Ho Kang (61.4 Kg) x Christian Quiñonez (61.2 Kg)

Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Carlos Hernandez (56.7 Kg) x Denys Bondar (57.1 Kg)

Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Tereza Bleda (56.7 Kg) x Gabriella Fernandes (57.1 Kg)

Ballweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Daniel Argueta (61.6 Kg) x Ronnie Lawrence (61.6 Kg)

Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 Kg): Zac Pauga (92.9 Kg) x Modestas Bukauskas (92.9 Kg)

UFC VEGAS 75!

The game will be played at UFC Apex

The Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier game will be played at UFC Apex, with a capacity of 19.600 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
