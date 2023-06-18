Canadian Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Formula 1 2023
What time is Canadian Grand Prix match for Formula 1 2023?

This is the start time of the race Canadian Grand Prix of June 18th in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 PM on Formula 1 TV

Bolivia: 12:00 PM on Formula 1 TV

Brazil: 2:00 PM on Formula 1 TV

Chile: 2:00 PM on Formula 1 TV

Costa Rica: 11:00 PM on Formula 1 TV

Colombia: 12:00 PM on Formula 1 TV

Ecuador: 12:00 PM on Formula 1 TV

United States (ET): 2:00 PM on Formula 1 TV and ESPN

Spain: 7:00 PM on Formula 1 TV

Mexico: 12:00 PM on Fox Sports Premium and Formula 1 TV

Paraguay: 2:00 PM on Formula 1 TV

Peru: 12:00 PM on Formula 1 TV

Uruguay: 2:00 PM on Fórmula 1 TV

Last races Canadian Grand Prix

The Canadian Grand Prix has been run since 1961 and its last edition was last year. Germany's Michael Schumacher and Great Britain's Lewis Hamilton have been the most historic winners with seven and the team that has won the most times has been Ferrari with 12.

Mexico's Checo Pérez seeks to return to the podium

Unfortunately, Mexican Checo Perez has not been able to get on the podium in the last two races, especially due to problems in Qualy, reason for which he indicated that he needs to be more effective.

"Today we paid for the bad day in qualifying and now to analyze the weekend, because we were all the time one step behind Max. You have to understand the reason, I think the car was complicated to drive this weekend.... We stayed close, the Mercedes were strong today, they had good pace, it was difficult to catch them. I felt more uncomfortable, it was not like Monaco where we were competitive, here we have not been at the pace we expected, there is a long way to go, we need to take these weekends off.... To start again, this weekend was amazing", he mentioned at the end of the Spanish GP.

Checo came to declare that he was looking for the world championship, but since then he has not been able to have good races and they have been dominated by his teammate, Max Verstappen.

Image: F1
Drivers' standings 2023

P1 Max Verstappen RED BULL 170 POINTS

P2 Sergio Pérez RED BULL 117 POINTS

P3 Fernando Alonso ASTON MARTIN 99 POINTS

P4 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 87 POINTS

P5 George Russell MERCEDES 65 POINTS

P6 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 58 POINTS

P7 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 42 POINTS

P8 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN 35 POINTS

P9 Esteban Ocon ALPINE 25 POINTS

P10 Pierre Gasly ALPINE 15 POINTS

P11 Lando Norris MCLAREN 12 POINTS

P12 Nico Hülkenberg HAAS 6 POINTS

P13 Oscar Piastri MCLAREN 5 POINTS

P14 Valtteri Bottas ALFA ROMEO 4 POINTS

P15 Guanyu Zhou ALFA ROMEO 4 POINTS

P16 Kevin Magnussen HAAS 2 POINTS

P17 Yuki Tsunoda ALPHATAURI 2 POINTS

P18 Alexander Albon WILLIAMS 1 POINTS

P19 Nyck De Vries ALPHATAURI 0 POINTS

P20 Logan Sargeant WILLIAMS 0 POINTS

F1: Constructors' standings

P1 Red Bull 287 POINTS

P2 Mercedes 152 POINTS

P3 Aston Martin 134 POINTS

P4 Ferrari 100 POINTS

P5 Alpine 40 POINTS

Q6 McLaren 17 POINTS

P7 Haas 8 POINTS

P8 Alfa Romeo 8 POINTS

Q9 AlphaTauri 2 POINTS

P10 Williams 1 POINTS

Formula 1 activity returns

After two weeks, the Formula 1 activity will be back and for the second time it will take place in the American Continent, remembering that the first one took place a few weeks ago in Miami and that this competition was in doubt due to the forest fires of the last days.
The Kick-off

The Canadian Grand Prix Formula 1 race will be played at the Gilles Villeneuve, in Vancouver, Canada. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:00 pm ET.
