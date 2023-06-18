Canadian Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Formula 1 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Canadian Grand Prix Live Score in Formula 1 2023
What time is Canadian Grand Prix match for Formula 1 2023?
Argentina: 2:00 PM on Formula 1 TV
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on Formula 1 TV
Brazil: 2:00 PM on Formula 1 TV
Chile: 2:00 PM on Formula 1 TV
Costa Rica: 11:00 PM on Formula 1 TV
Colombia: 12:00 PM on Formula 1 TV
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on Formula 1 TV
United States (ET): 2:00 PM on Formula 1 TV and ESPN
Spain: 7:00 PM on Formula 1 TV
Mexico: 12:00 PM on Fox Sports Premium and Formula 1 TV
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on Formula 1 TV
Peru: 12:00 PM on Formula 1 TV
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on Fórmula 1 TV
Last races Canadian Grand Prix
The Canadian Grand Prix has been run since 1961 and its last edition was last year. Germany's Michael Schumacher and Great Britain's Lewis Hamilton have been the most historic winners with seven and the team that has won the most times has been Ferrari with 12.
Mexico's Checo Pérez seeks to return to the podium
"Today we paid for the bad day in qualifying and now to analyze the weekend, because we were all the time one step behind Max. You have to understand the reason, I think the car was complicated to drive this weekend.... We stayed close, the Mercedes were strong today, they had good pace, it was difficult to catch them. I felt more uncomfortable, it was not like Monaco where we were competitive, here we have not been at the pace we expected, there is a long way to go, we need to take these weekends off.... To start again, this weekend was amazing", he mentioned at the end of the Spanish GP.
Checo came to declare that he was looking for the world championship, but since then he has not been able to have good races and they have been dominated by his teammate, Max Verstappen.
Drivers' standings 2023
P2 Sergio Pérez RED BULL 117 POINTS
P3 Fernando Alonso ASTON MARTIN 99 POINTS
P4 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 87 POINTS
P5 George Russell MERCEDES 65 POINTS
P6 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 58 POINTS
P7 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 42 POINTS
P8 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN 35 POINTS
P9 Esteban Ocon ALPINE 25 POINTS
P10 Pierre Gasly ALPINE 15 POINTS
P11 Lando Norris MCLAREN 12 POINTS
P12 Nico Hülkenberg HAAS 6 POINTS
P13 Oscar Piastri MCLAREN 5 POINTS
P14 Valtteri Bottas ALFA ROMEO 4 POINTS
P15 Guanyu Zhou ALFA ROMEO 4 POINTS
P16 Kevin Magnussen HAAS 2 POINTS
P17 Yuki Tsunoda ALPHATAURI 2 POINTS
P18 Alexander Albon WILLIAMS 1 POINTS
P19 Nyck De Vries ALPHATAURI 0 POINTS
P20 Logan Sargeant WILLIAMS 0 POINTS
F1: Constructors' standings
P2 Mercedes 152 POINTS
P3 Aston Martin 134 POINTS
P4 Ferrari 100 POINTS
P5 Alpine 40 POINTS
Q6 McLaren 17 POINTS
P7 Haas 8 POINTS
P8 Alfa Romeo 8 POINTS
Q9 AlphaTauri 2 POINTS
P10 Williams 1 POINTS