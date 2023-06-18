UFC LIVE Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
SECOND FIGHT
Nicolas Dalby
WILL START
FULL PRELIMINARY CARD
Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Kyung Ho Kang (61.4 kg) vs Christian Quiñonez (61.2 kg)
Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Carlos Hernandez (56.7 kg) vs Denys Bondar (57.1 kg)
Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Tereza Bleda (56.7 kg) x Gabriella Fernandes (57.1 kg)
Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 kg): Zac Pauga (92.9 kg) vs Modestas Bukauskas (92.9 kg)
PRELIMINARY CARD
GOODNIGHT!
Watch Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier Live Score Here
UFC COMMUNICATION ON CONOR McGREGOR
Speak up, Jared Cannonier!
''I think Vettori is a pressure fighter and an opportunistic fighter at the same time. He waits for his opponent to lose guard and takes advantage of it. But my style is the opposite, if you try to push me, I excel in those situations. And if he's going to play the solitaire game, try letting me do what I usually do, that will be a problem for him too. I think it's going to be an exciting fight and if you ask him he'll probably say the same.''
''Absolutely. That's the only goal on my mind. It only goes to the third or fifth round just by chance or on those rare occasions when I can't submit my opponent. So I'm always there, going for submissions, swinging for fences. I'm not there to score points or look good, I'm just there to incapacitate my opponent.''
''I realized with these fights that top guys are harder to submit. So that's one thing I'm working on, taking out the high-level guys, because those guys are good at avoiding damage. I'm working on a way to expose the vulnerabilities of the division's best of the best. So I intend to finish off Vettori, who is one of the best as well.''
''I didn't choose to wait that long. I would like to fight as often as possible. The lack of opponents at the top of the ladder forced me to take a long break. But it wasn't wasted time, as I've been working on the craft and improving my mental state. I'm better mentally, going into the fight and I've been doing the best training possible.''
''I don't always take losses in my head. I take them as hard lessons. For every time I lost inside the Octagon, I lost a dozen times in training. So I've been learning this whole time. Everyone around me sees my improvement and when they say that to me, it motivates me to keep going. This eternal goal of self-improvement is what keeps me going. I don't even want to know what my best version will look like, I just want to keep improving.
Speak up, Marvin Vettori!
“I have it in me. If someone brings it up, believe me, it won't survive. My will not to let go and not to give up is very strong. There is no one who will kill me. So yeah, come on Jared. He takes it off in the first round”, he highlighted.
“He was basically the only one missing in the top five,” said Vettori. “I said I want to do this. And it also makes me emotional because he's a good fighter and he's going to get the better of me, so that's what I want. A good opportunity to show how good I am”, he concluded.
SCHEDULES!
PLIMINARY CARD - 20h.
MAIN CARD!
Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Arman Tsarukyan (70.5 Kg) x Joaquim Silva (70.5 Kg)
Average weight (up to 83.9 Kg): Armen Petrosyan (84.3 Kg) x Christian Leroy Duncan (84.3 Kg)
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Pat Sabatini (65.7 Kg) x Lucas Almeida (66 Kg)
Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Manuel Torres (70.7 Kg) x Nikolas Motta (70.5 Kg)
Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Nicolas Dalby (77.3 Kg) x Muslim Salikhov (77.1 Kg).
PRELIMINARY CARD!
Ballweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Kyung Ho Kang (61.4 Kg) x Christian Quiñonez (61.2 Kg)
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Carlos Hernandez (56.7 Kg) x Denys Bondar (57.1 Kg)
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Tereza Bleda (56.7 Kg) x Gabriella Fernandes (57.1 Kg)
Ballweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Daniel Argueta (61.6 Kg) x Ronnie Lawrence (61.6 Kg)
Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 Kg): Zac Pauga (92.9 Kg) x Modestas Bukauskas (92.9 Kg)