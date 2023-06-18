Tour de Suisse 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 8 between St Gallen and Abtwil

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 8 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Tour de Suisse Stage 8 Live Stream on TV and Online?
The stage 8 of the Tour de Suisse 2023 will not be broadcast live on television.
If you want to watch directly stream it: FloSports, FloBikes and GCN+
What time is Stage 8 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Brazil: 10:00 AM on GCN+
Chile: 9:00 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Colombia: 8:00 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on FloSports, FloBikes and GCN+
Spain: 3:00 PM on ETB and DAZN
Mexico: 7:00 AM on ESPN
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Peru: 8:00 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
👕 Jersey wearers
⬛ Leader of the points classification: Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma)
🟥Leader of the mountain classification: Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto Dstny)
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Mattias Skjelmose (Trek Segafredo) - Worn by: Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën)
Abtwil
St. Gallen
The cultural metropolis of St. Gallen charms with its picturesque old town and rich historical heritage: the Abbey District, complete with Baroque cathedral and world-famous Abbey Library, is a UNESCO World Heritage site and is considered the city’s landmark. But that is by no means all the city has to offer.
Furthermore, St. Gallen is a true “city of steps”. Around 13,000 steps make it possible to climb in all directions skyward. Taking one step at a time is a simple, efficient and inexpensive way to exercise daily and significantly contributes to the overall health of the cardiovascular system. And, once you reach the top, you are in for a real treat and have the best view of the Gallus city. At the “Drei Weieren” natural swimming baths – accessible via a 350-step staircase – the view extends all the way to Lake Constance.
Route of the stage
Despite the nostalgia that pervades the context of the Tour de Suisse, spectators will definitely be able to enjoy a nice race, in which the route passes prominently through the city of St. Gallen and offers a beautiful and worthy backdrop for the final stage of the competition.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / Trek Segafredo)
|20h 44'45"
|2
|Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 00'08"
|3
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'18"
|4
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'46"
|5
|Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 01'16"
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 01'29"
|7
|Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM
|+ 01'54"
|8
|Rigoberto Urán (Colombia / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 01'57"
|9
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 03'00"
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Belgium / Israel - Premier Tech)
|+ 03'48"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 7
|Top 10 - Stage 7
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|04h 01'04"
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Bryan Coquard (France / Cofidis)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Lorrenzo Manzin (France / TotalEnergies)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Alex Aranburu (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Kevin Vermaeke (United States / Team DSM)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Romain Grégoire (France / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Jonas Koch (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Gonzalo Serrano (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Matthew Dinham (Australia / Team DSM)
|+ 00'00"