Tour de Suisse 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 8 between St Gallen and Abtwil
Image: VAVEL

Tune in here the Stage 8 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 8 of the Tour de Suisse 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between St. Gallen and Abtwil. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage of the race.
How to watch 2023 Tour de Suisse Stage 8 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 8 of the Tour de Suisse 2023 on TV, your option is beIN Sports

The stage 8 of the Tour de Suisse 2023 will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: FloSports, FloBikes and GCN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Stage 8 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse?

This is the start time for Stage 8 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse on June 18th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Brazil: 10:00 AM on GCN+
Chile: 9:00 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Colombia: 8:00 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on FloSports, FloBikes and GCN+
Spain: 3:00 PM on ETB and DAZN
Mexico: 7:00 AM on ESPN
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Peru: 8:00 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on DSports and DIRECTV Go

👕 Jersey wearers

🟨 Leader of the general classification: Mattias Skjelmose (Trek Segafredo)

⬛ Leader of the points classification: Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma)

🟥Leader of the mountain classification: Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto Dstny)

Leader of the youth classification: Mattias Skjelmose (Trek Segafredo)  - Worn by: Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën)

Abtwil

Abtwil is a Swiss commune in the canton of Aargau, located in the district of Muri. It is bordered to the north, east and southeast by the commune of Sins, and to the southwest and west by Hohenrain.
St. Gallen

City, lake and a wealth of culture: the corner where four countries meet, between Lake Constance and the Säntis, has everything the heart desires. The St.Gallen-Lake Constance region is just waiting to be explored by culture enthusiasts and nature lovers..

The cultural metropolis of St. Gallen charms with its picturesque old town and rich historical heritage: the Abbey District, complete with Baroque cathedral and world-famous Abbey Library, is a UNESCO World Heritage site and is considered the city’s landmark. But that is by no means all the city has to offer.

Furthermore, St. Gallen is a true “city of steps”. Around 13,000 steps make it possible to climb in all directions skyward. Taking one step at a time is a simple, efficient and inexpensive way to exercise daily and significantly contributes to the overall health of the cardiovascular system. And, once you reach the top, you are in for a real treat and have the best view of the Gallus city. At the “Drei Weieren” natural swimming baths – accessible via a 350-step staircase – the view extends all the way to Lake Constance.

Route of the stage

Last day. With the final time trial of more than 25 kilometers, there is a chance to move the general classification. It will be 400 meters of altitude, which could lead to greater time differences.

Despite the nostalgia that pervades the context of the Tour de Suisse, spectators will definitely be able to enjoy a nice race, in which the route passes prominently through the city of St. Gallen and offers a beautiful and worthy backdrop for the final stage of the competition.

🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / Trek Segafredo) 20h 44'45"
2 Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën) + 00'08"
3 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'18"
4 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'46"
5 Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 01'16"
6 Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands / Jumbo Visma) + 01'29"
7 Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM + 01'54"
8 Rigoberto Urán (Colombia / EF Education - EasyPost) + 01'57"
9 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 03'00"
10 Dylan Teuns (Belgium / Israel - Premier Tech) + 03'48"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 7

This is the Top 10 of stage 7:
Top 10 - Stage 7
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) 04h 01'04"
2 Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo Visma) + 00'00"
3 Bryan Coquard (France / Cofidis) + 00'00"
4 Lorrenzo Manzin (France / TotalEnergies) + 00'00"
5 Alex Aranburu (Spain / Movistar) + 00'00"
6 Kevin Vermaeke (United States / Team DSM) + 00'00"
7 Romain Grégoire (France / Groupama FDJ) + 00'00"
8 Jonas Koch (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'00"
9 Gonzalo Serrano (Spain / Movistar) + 00'00"
10 Matthew Dinham (Australia / Team DSM) + 00'00"
Summary of the previous stage

On a nostalgic day, Remco Evenepoel won in Weinfelden, paying tribute to Gino Mäder and also giving an indication of his fitness for the final stage time trial.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 8 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse between St. Gallen and Abtwil Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
