UFC Fight Night Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria LIVE Updates: Result, Stream info, Lineups and How to Watch UFC

NUMBERS!
Josh Emmett – 1.07
Average in the UFC – 0.29
Significant blows per minute
Josh Emmett – 4.17
Average in the UFC – 2.5
Ilia Topuria
9° placed at featherweight, 13-0 on the record
Knockdowns every 15 minutes
Ilia Topuria – 1.23
Average in the UFC – 0.25
Significant hits connected per minute
Ilia Topuria – 3.32
Average in the UFC – 2.5
Takedown defense
Ilia Topuria – 92.9%
Average in the UFC – 55%
Strike targets
Emmett - head (65.6%), body (20.2%), legs (14.2%)
Topuria - head (66.4%), body (27.9%), legs (5.7%)
Position of blows
Emmett - distance (81.3%), clinch (6.5%), ground (12.2%)
Topuria - distance (72.1%), clinch (4.9%), ground (23%)
Stand in the fight
Emmett - Standing (92.1%), above on the floor (6.2%), below on the floor (1.7%)
Topuria - standing (64.6%), above on the floor (31.4%), below on the floor (4%).
Speak up, Emmett!
“I am still number five in the world. I am fighting a difficult opponent. So I just I have to go there, have a good fight and then I'm back in the title fight talks. fundamental, and here we are. I'm turning around and fighting four months later (from losing to Yair), and I couldn't be happier about it”, concluded the American.
Speak up, Topuria!
“I will defeat him in the first round. something bigger hit the top 1 pound-for-pound rankings. bigger than Yair by chance beating him. Yair lost a lot of fights and to ranked athletes like Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar. He lost many fights. I prefer to face Volkanovski and beat him”, he concluded.
SCHEDULES
PLIMINARY CARD - 12h30.
MAIN CARD
Flyweight (up to 56.7kg): Amanda Ribas x Maycee Barber
Heavyweight (Up to 120.2kg): Austen Lane vs Justin Tafa
Featherweight (up to 65.7kg): David Onama x Gabriel Mosquitinho
Average weight (up to 83.9kg): Brendan Allen x Bruno Blindado
PRELIMINARY CARD
Welterweight (up to 77.1kg): Randy Brown x Wellington Turman
Lightweight (up to 70.3kg): Mateusz Rebecki x Loik Radzhabov
Straw weight (up to 52.1kg): Tabatha Ricci x Gillian Robertson
Flyweight (up to 56.7kg): Zhalgas Zhumagulov x Joshua Van
Light weight (up to 70.3kg): Trevor Peek x Chepe Mariscal
Featherweight (up to 65.7kg): Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins
Flyweight (up to 56.7kg): Tatsuro Taira x Kleydson Rodrigues
Average weight (up to 83.9kg): Cody Brundage x Sedriques Dumas.