UFC Fight Night Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria LIVE Updates: Result, Stream info, Lineups and How to Watch UFC
Photo: Publicity/UFC

Knockdowns every 15 minutes

Josh Emmett – 1.07

Average in the UFC – 0.29 

Significant blows per minute 

Josh Emmett – 4.17 

Average in the UFC – 2.5 

Ilia Topuria

9° placed at featherweight, 13-0 on the record 

Knockdowns every 15 minutes

Ilia Topuria – 1.23

Average in the UFC – 0.25 

Significant hits connected per minute 

Ilia Topuria – 3.32

Average in the UFC – 2.5 

Takedown defense

Ilia Topuria – 92.9%

Average in the UFC – 55% 

Strike targets 

Emmett - head (65.6%), body (20.2%), legs (14.2%) 

Topuria - head (66.4%), body (27.9%), legs (5.7%) 

Position of blows 

Emmett - distance (81.3%), clinch (6.5%), ground (12.2%) 

Topuria - distance (72.1%), clinch (4.9%), ground (23%) 

Stand in the fight 

Emmett - Standing (92.1%), above on the floor (6.2%), below on the floor (1.7%) 

Topuria - standing (64.6%), above on the floor (31.4%), below on the floor (4%).

Speak up, Emmett!

“It just wasn’t my day, for whatever reason. I truly believe that things happen for a reason, and it's going to be that much sweeter when I get back to fighting for the title. It's part of my journey. I can't dwell on my past because there will be more. There will be obstacles in the future in my path,” said Josh.

“I am still number five in the world. I am fighting a difficult opponent. So I just I have to go there, have a good fight and then I'm back in the title fight talks.   fundamental, and here we are. I'm turning around and fighting four months later (from losing to Yair), and I couldn't be happier about it”, concluded the American.

Speak up, Topuria!

“I am next in line. Who deserves more than me? Nobody. So I'm next’, nailed the athlete during the ‘media day’.

“I will defeat him in the first round.   something bigger hit the top 1 pound-for-pound rankings.   bigger than Yair by chance beating him. Yair lost a lot of fights and to ranked athletes like Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar. He lost many fights. I prefer to face Volkanovski and beat him”, he concluded.

SCHEDULES

MAIN CARD - 4pm

PLIMINARY CARD - 12h30.

MAIN CARD

Featherweight (up to 65.7kg): Josh Emmett x Ilia Topuria

Flyweight (up to 56.7kg): Amanda Ribas x Maycee Barber

Heavyweight (Up to 120.2kg): Austen Lane vs Justin Tafa

Featherweight (up to 65.7kg): David Onama x Gabriel Mosquitinho

Average weight (up to 83.9kg): Brendan Allen x Bruno Blindado

PRELIMINARY CARD

Welterweight (up to 77.1kg): Neil Magny x Phil Rowe

Welterweight (up to 77.1kg): Randy Brown x Wellington Turman

Lightweight (up to 70.3kg): Mateusz Rebecki x Loik Radzhabov

Straw weight (up to 52.1kg): Tabatha Ricci x Gillian Robertson

Flyweight (up to 56.7kg): Zhalgas Zhumagulov x Joshua Van

Light weight (up to 70.3kg): Trevor Peek x Chepe Mariscal

Featherweight (up to 65.7kg): Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins

Flyweight (up to 56.7kg): Tatsuro Taira x Kleydson Rodrigues

Average weight (up to 83.9kg): Cody Brundage x Sedriques Dumas.

UFC Jacksonville

Photo: Publicity/UFC
Photo: Publicity/UFC
The game will be played at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

The Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria game will be played atVyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, with a capacity of 15.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the UFC Jacksonville: Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
