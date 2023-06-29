Race Recap of Puerto Rico 4-5 Mexico at the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023
7:18 PM33 minutes ago

Puerto Rico 4-5 México

7:15 PM36 minutes ago

End of match

Match ends Puerto Rico 4-5 Mexico.
7:10 PM41 minutes ago

7 Up

The second out falls with a great defensive play.
7:04 PMan hour ago

7 Up

The first out falls with one more chocolate for Mexico.
7:00 PMan hour ago

End 6 Low

The inning is over and Mexico is closing in on a win on Day 6.
6:57 PMan hour ago

6 Low

Rosario's run and the first out for Mexico.
6:53 PMan hour ago

End 6 Up

3 chocolates fall for Tovalin who did an excellent job.
6:49 PMan hour ago

6 Up

The first chocolate falls for Tovalin and we have an out.
6:45 PMan hour ago

End 5 Low

The inning ends with a 2-run lead for the Mexicans.
6:41 PMan hour ago

5 Low

Home Run for Mexico, Villegas flies again and 3 runs fall for the tricolour.
6:34 PMan hour ago

5 Low

Mexico's second out falls, but they already have a chance to tie the game at third base.
6:27 PMan hour ago

5 Low

Mexico connects for a double in its first attempt and does not give up looking to turn the score around.
6:25 PMan hour ago

End 5 Up

Double Play and the inning is over but Puerto Rico already takes the lead.
6:24 PMan hour ago

5 Up

Puerto Rico's third run scored on a hit to centre field.
6:16 PM2 hours ago

5 Up

Chocolate for Cota who comes in as a reliever and there is one out for Puerto Rico.
6:12 PM2 hours ago

End 4 Low

Once again the team fails to create danger and they go out in order in this match.
6:10 PM2 hours ago

4 Low

One out for Mexico but they already have a man on first.
6:07 PM2 hours ago

End 4 Up

The inning ends without damage for Mexico and the two-run tie is maintained.
6:06 PM2 hours ago

4 Up

Mexico strikes out Rivera at the plate and removes the danger for the tricolor and there are 2 outs.
6:00 PM2 hours ago

4 Up

Puerto Rico connects on a double and already has a man on second with one out.
5:56 PM2 hours ago

End 3 Low

The inning is over and Mexico failed to do any damage in this inning.
5:54 PM2 hours ago

3 Low

Puerto Rico got two quick outs, taking advantage of the surprise that the Mexicans received the tie.
5:49 PM2 hours ago

End 3 Up

The inning ends with a fly ball to right field.
5:48 PM2 hours ago

3 Up

Home Run by Puerto Rico and the game is tied.
5:47 PM2 hours ago

3 Up

The second out falls on an unsuccessful double play attempt for Mexico.
5:43 PM2 hours ago

3 Up

Great job Haro is doing getting the first out.
5:40 PM2 hours ago

Fin 2 Low

The third out falls with a fly ball into the box and the second inning is over.
5:38 PM2 hours ago

2 Low

Two outs quickly fell for the tricolour with two runs in the box.
5:34 PM2 hours ago

End 2 Up

The second inning is over and Puerto Rico has yet to score and remains scoreless.
5:30 PM2 hours ago

2 Up

Double Play by Mexico for Puerto Rico and the Caribbeans already have two outs.
5:30 PM2 hours ago

End 1 Low

The inning is over and the Mexican team has already done some damage in the match.
5:25 PM2 hours ago

1 Low

The second out for Mexico and immediately a ball is hit to Rainel Rosario to move him to first base.
5:20 PM3 hours ago

1 Low

Home Run for Mexico! Fernando Villegas smashes the ball and scores 2 runs for Mexico in their first inning.
5:15 PM3 hours ago

1 Low

Norberto Obeso hits a grand slam to centre field and Mexico already has a man on first with one out.
5:10 PM3 hours ago

1 Low

Randy Romero strikes out on a bad bunt and there's one out for Mexico.
5:05 PM3 hours ago

End 1 Up

The first inning ends for Puerto Rico with a no-hit grounder to Mexico.
5:00 PM3 hours ago

1 Up

Base on balls for Puerto Rico and put man on first with two outs.
4:55 PM3 hours ago

1 Up

Quickly the Mexican pitcher gets 2 outs with fast lines.
4:50 PM3 hours ago

Kickoff

Kick-off between Puerto Rico and Mexico.
4:45 PM3 hours ago

Lineup Puerto Rico

This is Puerto Rico Lineup:

4:40 PM3 hours ago

Pitchers warming up

The pitchers are already warming up for what will be the start of this match, and there is a lot of tension for what could be a key match for both countries.
4:35 PM3 hours ago

Lineup Mexico

This is Mexico Lineup:

4:30 PM3 hours ago

Already in the stadium

Both teams are already in the stadium and are preparing for the start of this match, in a few more minutes we will know the line-ups for this match day 6.
4:25 PM3 hours ago

Fans

Little by little the fans begin to fill the diamond for this match, many Mexican fans present to support their national team in this key match in their quest for a medal.
4:20 PM4 hours ago

Stay tuned for Puerto Rico vs Mexico live at the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Puerto Rico vs Mexico live in the Group Stage of Baseball at the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023, as well as the latest information from the Saturnino Bengoa Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
4:15 PM4 hours ago

4:10 PM4 hours ago

Referee

The commissioners Julio Alfredo Cardona (El Salvador), Roberto Martínez Barrios (Colombia), José Torres Colmenares (Venezuela) and Rodolfo Zamora Puente (Cuba) will be in charge of being at home, first, second and third base and will bring order to the game with their experience in Central American games.
4:05 PM4 hours ago

4:00 PM4 hours ago

What games are left for Mexico?

The Mexican national team still has 3 games left, today against Dominican Republic, tomorrow against Puerto Rico and closes the regular phase against Venezuela, remember that they did not play a game against Curacao because of the bad state of the field due to the heavy rains in El Salvador, we are still waiting for the resolution of whether that game will be played or cancelled.

3:55 PM4 hours ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on their best players for tomorrow's game, even the Mexican team will be able to count on their best player Rainel Rosario who is their best player and who has already hit a home run in the tournament and in the Mexican Baseball League is the current winner of the Home Run Derby, without a doubt we are expecting a great game tomorrow.
3:50 PM4 hours ago

Background

The two teams have never faced each other in the Central American and Caribbean Games, but without a doubt the big favorite to win is the Mexican team, as their start has been incredible and with the defense they have shown, they are without a doubt one of the favorites to fight for the gold medal in this edition in Salvador 2023.
3:45 PM4 hours ago

How does the Puerto Rican national team fare?

For their part, the Puerto Rican team is in last place with a record of 4 games played, 1 game won and 3 games lost. If they lose tomorrow, they will almost be out of medal contention, so for them it will be a game of life and death, today they faced Curacao with whom they lost 3-2, leaving their path in these games very complicated, still having Mexico and the host El Salvador as their rivals, in this way the two teams arrive to another day of baseball in these Central American and Caribbean Games 2023.
3:40 PM4 hours ago

How is the Mexican baseball team coming along?

The Mexican national team is currently the leader with 3 wins and 0 losses, today they will face the Dominican Republic where they will try to continue with this very good streak, they also have 21 innings without allowing a run so they are also one of the best defenders, tomorrow they will face a strong team like Puerto Rico, where without a doubt it will be a very strong game where Mexico will have to show that they are the favourites to win the gold medal.
3:35 PM4 hours ago

Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of the Puerto Rico vs Mexico game, corresponding to Day 6 of Baseball at the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023. The match will take place at the Saturnino Bengoa Stadium at 16:00.
