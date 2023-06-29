Race Recap of Puerto Rico 4-5 Mexico at the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Puerto Rico 4-5 México
End of match
Match ends Puerto Rico 4-5 Mexico.
7 Up
The second out falls with a great defensive play.
7 Up
The first out falls with one more chocolate for Mexico.
End 6 Low
The inning is over and Mexico is closing in on a win on Day 6.
6 Low
Rosario's run and the first out for Mexico.
End 6 Up
3 chocolates fall for Tovalin who did an excellent job.
6 Up
The first chocolate falls for Tovalin and we have an out.
End 5 Low
The inning ends with a 2-run lead for the Mexicans.
5 Low
Home Run for Mexico, Villegas flies again and 3 runs fall for the tricolour.
5 Low
Mexico's second out falls, but they already have a chance to tie the game at third base.
5 Low
Mexico connects for a double in its first attempt and does not give up looking to turn the score around.
End 5 Up
Double Play and the inning is over but Puerto Rico already takes the lead.
5 Up
Puerto Rico's third run scored on a hit to centre field.
5 Up
Chocolate for Cota who comes in as a reliever and there is one out for Puerto Rico.
End 4 Low
Once again the team fails to create danger and they go out in order in this match.
4 Low
One out for Mexico but they already have a man on first.
End 4 Up
The inning ends without damage for Mexico and the two-run tie is maintained.
4 Up
Mexico strikes out Rivera at the plate and removes the danger for the tricolor and there are 2 outs.
4 Up
Puerto Rico connects on a double and already has a man on second with one out.
End 3 Low
The inning is over and Mexico failed to do any damage in this inning.
3 Low
Puerto Rico got two quick outs, taking advantage of the surprise that the Mexicans received the tie.
End 3 Up
The inning ends with a fly ball to right field.
3 Up
Home Run by Puerto Rico and the game is tied.
3 Up
The second out falls on an unsuccessful double play attempt for Mexico.
3 Up
Great job Haro is doing getting the first out.
Fin 2 Low
The third out falls with a fly ball into the box and the second inning is over.
2 Low
Two outs quickly fell for the tricolour with two runs in the box.
End 2 Up
The second inning is over and Puerto Rico has yet to score and remains scoreless.
2 Up
Double Play by Mexico for Puerto Rico and the Caribbeans already have two outs.
End 1 Low
The inning is over and the Mexican team has already done some damage in the match.
1 Low
The second out for Mexico and immediately a ball is hit to Rainel Rosario to move him to first base.
1 Low
Home Run for Mexico! Fernando Villegas smashes the ball and scores 2 runs for Mexico in their first inning.
1 Low
Norberto Obeso hits a grand slam to centre field and Mexico already has a man on first with one out.
1 Low
Randy Romero strikes out on a bad bunt and there's one out for Mexico.
End 1 Up
The first inning ends for Puerto Rico with a no-hit grounder to Mexico.
1 Up
Base on balls for Puerto Rico and put man on first with two outs.
1 Up
Quickly the Mexican pitcher gets 2 outs with fast lines.
Kickoff
Kick-off between Puerto Rico and Mexico.
Lineup Puerto Rico
This is Puerto Rico Lineup:
Pitchers warming up
The pitchers are already warming up for what will be the start of this match, and there is a lot of tension for what could be a key match for both countries.
Lineup Mexico
This is Mexico Lineup:
Already in the stadium
Both teams are already in the stadium and are preparing for the start of this match, in a few more minutes we will know the line-ups for this match day 6.
Fans
Little by little the fans begin to fill the diamond for this match, many Mexican fans present to support their national team in this key match in their quest for a medal.
Stay tuned for Puerto Rico vs Mexico live at the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Puerto Rico vs Mexico live in the Group Stage of Baseball at the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023, as well as the latest information from the Saturnino Bengoa Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and How to watch Puerto Rico vs Mexico match day 6 of the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023
The Puerto Rico vs Mexico match will be televised on Imagen TV on channel 3.1.
If you want to watch the Puerto Rico vs Mexico match via streaming you can watch it on the Marca Claro Youtube channel and on the Centro Caribe Sports website.
If you want to watch the match online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Referee
The commissioners Julio Alfredo Cardona (El Salvador), Roberto Martínez Barrios (Colombia), José Torres Colmenares (Venezuela) and Rodolfo Zamora Puente (Cuba) will be in charge of being at home, first, second and third base and will bring order to the game with their experience in Central American games.
What time is Puerto Rico vs Mexico match day 6 of the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Puerto Rico vs Mexico match in various countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hours
Bolivia: 22:00 hours
Brazil: 23:00 hours
Chile: 23:00 hours
Colombia: 23:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
USA (ET): 22:00 HOURS USA (ET): 22:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
Mexico: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 23:00 hours
Peru: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 22:00 hours
What games are left for Mexico?
The Mexican national team still has 3 games left, today against Dominican Republic, tomorrow against Puerto Rico and closes the regular phase against Venezuela, remember that they did not play a game against Curacao because of the bad state of the field due to the heavy rains in El Salvador, we are still waiting for the resolution of whether that game will be played or cancelled.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on their best players for tomorrow's game, even the Mexican team will be able to count on their best player Rainel Rosario who is their best player and who has already hit a home run in the tournament and in the Mexican Baseball League is the current winner of the Home Run Derby, without a doubt we are expecting a great game tomorrow.
Background
The two teams have never faced each other in the Central American and Caribbean Games, but without a doubt the big favorite to win is the Mexican team, as their start has been incredible and with the defense they have shown, they are without a doubt one of the favorites to fight for the gold medal in this edition in Salvador 2023.
How does the Puerto Rican national team fare?
For their part, the Puerto Rican team is in last place with a record of 4 games played, 1 game won and 3 games lost. If they lose tomorrow, they will almost be out of medal contention, so for them it will be a game of life and death, today they faced Curacao with whom they lost 3-2, leaving their path in these games very complicated, still having Mexico and the host El Salvador as their rivals, in this way the two teams arrive to another day of baseball in these Central American and Caribbean Games 2023.
How is the Mexican baseball team coming along?
The Mexican national team is currently the leader with 3 wins and 0 losses, today they will face the Dominican Republic where they will try to continue with this very good streak, they also have 21 innings without allowing a run so they are also one of the best defenders, tomorrow they will face a strong team like Puerto Rico, where without a doubt it will be a very strong game where Mexico will have to show that they are the favourites to win the gold medal.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of the Puerto Rico vs Mexico game, corresponding to Day 6 of Baseball at the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023. The match will take place at the Saturnino Bengoa Stadium at 16:00.