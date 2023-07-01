Mexico vs Venezuela LIVE: Score Updates (6-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
4 Up
Rainel Rosario singles to first on a fly ball that lands in centre field.
End 3 Low
Quickly goes the 3rd inning unscathed.
3 Low
Venezuela fails to connect singles and quickly already has 2 outs.
End 3 Up
Mexico wastes a full house but connects one more run.
3 Up
Mexico scores its 5th run with a pair of hits to left field.
3 Up
Mexico singles and puts man on first with no outs.
End 2 Low
The inning ends and once again Venezuela fails to do any damage.
2 Low
The first out for Venezuela falls quickly.
End 2 Up
The inning is over and the team adds one more run.
2 Up
Mexico's 4th run scored with a single to centre field.
2 Up
Mexico already has a man on third with one out.
End 1 Low
End of the first inning and Mexico still in the lead.
1 Low
The second out falls but Venezuela already scores the first run of the game.
1 Low
Venezuela quickly put men on first and second with no outs.
End 1 Up
The inning is over and Mexico has already done some damage by connecting 3 runs.
1 Up
Mexico already has men on first and third with no outs.
1 Up
Mexico takes a 2-0 lead with a pair of hits to left field.
Playball
Mexico-Venezuela match kicks off
México Lineup
This is México Lineup:
Matches played
The matches that have been played today are El Salvador vs Venezuela in a pending match with Venezuela winning 4-3, Cuba vs Nicaragua with a resounding victory for Cuba 8-2 and now Curacao vs Dominican Republic.
Already in the stadium
Both teams are already in the stadium but are in the dressing rooms waiting for the end of the current match between Curacao and Dominican Republic.
Fans
Little by little the fans arrive at the Saturnino Bengoa Stadium, many Mexican fans are present for the closing of the regular phase in Olympic baseball, there are also many fans from Venezuela.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Mexico vs Venezuela at the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Mexico vs Venezuela live in the Group Stage of Baseball at the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023, as well as the latest information from the Saturnino Bengoa Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and How to watch Mexico vs Venezuela match day 7 of the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023
The Mexico vs Venezuela match will be televised on Imagen TV on channel 3.1.
If you want to watch the Mexico vs Venezuela match via streaming you can watch it on the Marca Claro Youtube channel and on the Centro Caribe Sports website.
If you want to watch the match online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What games are left for Mexico?
The Mexican national team still has 2 games left, today against Puerto Rico and closes tomorrow the regular phase against Venezuela, remember that they did not play a game which was against Curacao because of the bad state of the field due to the heavy rains in El Salvador, at the moment they are in the first place of the classification waiting for what they do today in their penultimate game.
Referee
The commissioners in charge of being on the bases and bringing order to this Mexico vs Venezuela game will be Julio Alfredo Cardona (El Salvador), Roberto Martínez Barrios (Colombia), José Torres Colmenares (Venezuela) and Rodolfo Zamora Puente (Cuba), who will be in charge of being at Home, First, Second and Third base and bring order to this game with their experience in Central American games.
What time is Mexico vs Venezuela match day 7 of the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Mexico vs Venezuela match in various countries on 30 June:
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 16:00 hours
Ecuador: 15:00 hours
USA (ET): 15:00 USA (ET): 15:00 hours
Spain: 18:00 hours
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Venezuela: 15:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on their best players for tomorrow's match, with two teams that have players of great quality and that is why they are at the top of the standings in these Central American and Caribbean Games 2023.
Background
These two teams have faced each other in several editions of the Central American and Caribbean Games, a very close match is expected with the two best teams at the moment in the standings, many runs are expected and a defensive check that is certainly expected to be a great game tomorrow, there is no favorite and the forecast is reserved.
How is the Venezuelan national team coming along?
For its part, the Venezuelan national team maintains a steady pace with 4 games played, 3 wins and 1 loss, is tied for first place with Mexico and today the red wine will face the host El Salvador with the same obligation as the tricolor selection is to win today to face tomorrow in what is undoubtedly expected to be one of the best games in this group stage to fight to finish as first in the standings, in this way both teams arrive.
How does the Mexican national team fare?
The Mexican national team lost their first game yesterday in these Central American games against the Dominican Republic 6-2, in a very bad start by the opener. Today they will be looking to almost secure the lead and their ticket to the final for the gold medal against Puerto Rico, at the moment they are with a record of 4 games played, 3 wins and 1 loss, so they will have to win today to get a much better start tomorrow against Venezuela to close the group phase of the Olympic Baseball.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of the Mexico vs Venezuela match, corresponding to Day 7 of the Baseball in the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023. The match will take place at the Saturnino Bengoa Stadium at 16:30.