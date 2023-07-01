UFC Sean Strickland vs Abus Magomedov LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UFC Vegas 76
Sean Strickland vs Abus Magomedov
Historic

Comparing the two careers, the American Sean Strickland has 31 fights, with 26 wins and only five defeats.   Russian Abus Magomedov has 30 fights, 25 wins, four losses and one draw.
Fala, Sean Strickland!

“No (there was a problem training with him), Alex is good. a quiet guy. Losing to a guy like Alex, there's no way. shame on that. How many guys already? were knocked out by Alex? It hurts your soul a little bit, but I'm not ashamed.

“Izzy, the real Chinese, they probably want to bring a real African back into the league. When he says ‘look at the color of my skin’, did that really happen? This f***ing clown, this f***ing loser, they need to revoke their black card… I don't even look at you like a nigga, you he looks like a f***ing Chinese. I don’t know how he hangs out with black friends and represents … there's a sketch of him saying ‘look at my skin, look at my skin color, you're beautiful. you might think I'm a black man from Africa, I'm wrong, I'm from China", shot Sean during an interview on the ‘media day’.

Speak, Abus Magomedov!

” a little bit of pressure (for making the main event) and maybe the UFC believed in me and gave me this chance. For me, it drives me and motivates me. That was my goal… to be able to fight in a ‘main event’, to have a chance to be champion someday. I can understand the guys who said I shouldn't be here. But after the fight, everyone will be quiet,” said Abus.

“He (Sean Strickland) is the best. a tough guy. Tough opponent. He has a lot of experience in  five round fights.   fought very tough guys. But Saturday –   my night.   always end the fight as soon as possible. Who knows, maybe get a knockout.   my goal. É That's what I'm looking for on Saturday”, concluded Magomedov.

SCHEDULES

PRELIMINARY CARD - 5pm

MAIN CARD - 20h.

MAIN CARD

Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Sean Strickland (84.3 kg) x Abus Magomedov (84.3 kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Damir Ismagulov (70.7 Kg) x Grant Dawson (70.7 Kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Max Griffin (77.3 Kg) x Michael Morales (77.3 Kg)

Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Ariane Lipski (57.1 Kg) x Melissa Gatto (56.9 Kg)

Light weight (up to 70.3 Kg): ​​​​​Ismael Bonfim (70.7 Kg) x Benoit Saint Denis (70.7 Kg)

Average weight (up to 83.9 Kg): Brunno Ferreira (83.9 Kg) x Nursulton Ruziboev (83.2 Kg)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Kevin Lee (77.5 Kg) x Rinat Fakhretdinov (77.5 Kg)

Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Joanderson Brito (66 Kg) x Westin Wilson (66.2 Kg)

Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Yana Santos (66.5 Kg) x Karol Rosa (66.2 Kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Guram Kutateladze (70.3 Kg) x Elves Oliveira (70.3 Kg)

Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Ivana Petrovic (56.9 Kg) x Luana Carolina (57.1 Kg)

Heavyweight (up to 120.2 Kg): Alexandr Romanov (119.7 Kg) x Blagoy Ivanov (117.4 Kg)

UFC VEGAS 76!

The game will be played atUFC Apex

The Sean Strickland vs Abus Magomedov game will be played at UFC Apex, with a capacity of 15.000 people.
