UFC Sean Strickland vs Abus Magomedov LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UFC Vegas 76

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Sean Strickland vs Abus Magomedov Live Score Here
Historic
Fala, Sean Strickland!
“Izzy, the real Chinese, they probably want to bring a real African back into the league. When he says ‘look at the color of my skin’, did that really happen? This f***ing clown, this f***ing loser, they need to revoke their black card… I don't even look at you like a nigga, you he looks like a f***ing Chinese. I don’t know how he hangs out with black friends and represents … there's a sketch of him saying ‘look at my skin, look at my skin color, you're beautiful. you might think I'm a black man from Africa, I'm wrong, I'm from China", shot Sean during an interview on the ‘media day’.
Speak, Abus Magomedov!
“He (Sean Strickland) is the best. a tough guy. Tough opponent. He has a lot of experience in five round fights. fought very tough guys. But Saturday – my night. always end the fight as soon as possible. Who knows, maybe get a knockout. my goal. É That's what I'm looking for on Saturday”, concluded Magomedov.
SCHEDULES
MAIN CARD - 20h.
MAIN CARD
Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Damir Ismagulov (70.7 Kg) x Grant Dawson (70.7 Kg)
Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Max Griffin (77.3 Kg) x Michael Morales (77.3 Kg)
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Ariane Lipski (57.1 Kg) x Melissa Gatto (56.9 Kg)
Light weight (up to 70.3 Kg): Ismael Bonfim (70.7 Kg) x Benoit Saint Denis (70.7 Kg)
Average weight (up to 83.9 Kg): Brunno Ferreira (83.9 Kg) x Nursulton Ruziboev (83.2 Kg)
PRELIMINARY CARD
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Joanderson Brito (66 Kg) x Westin Wilson (66.2 Kg)
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Yana Santos (66.5 Kg) x Karol Rosa (66.2 Kg)
Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Guram Kutateladze (70.3 Kg) x Elves Oliveira (70.3 Kg)
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Ivana Petrovic (56.9 Kg) x Luana Carolina (57.1 Kg)
Heavyweight (up to 120.2 Kg): Alexandr Romanov (119.7 Kg) x Blagoy Ivanov (117.4 Kg)