Tour de France 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 2 between Vitoria-Gasteiz and Saint Sebastian

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 2 of the 2023 Tour de France Live Stream!
How to watch Tour de France 2023 Stage 2 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Stage 2 of the Tour de France 2023?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟢 Leader of the points classification: Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) - Carried by: Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla).
⭕ Leader of the mountain classification: Neilson Powless (EF Education EasyPost).
⚪ Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).
Saint Sebastian
The pearl of the Bay of Biscay has been present in 30 editions of La Vuelta. It is, above all, the Spanish city with the longest tradition in the Tour, since it was the first to host it, in the middle of the 1949 edition, when the six Spaniards who had taken the start had already abandoned the race. Louis Caput won at the end of a breakaway. The Tour's most notable stay in San Sebastian was in 1992: with a Grand Départ in which Miguel Induráin was the hero after winning the prologue. The following day, Dominique Arnould also stood out by resisting the peloton in extremis to sign the most beautiful victory of his career.
Vitoria-Gasteiz
The administrative capital of the Basque Country shines with its basketball team, Saski Baskonia, winner of the European Cup in 1996 and quadruple champion of Spain, for the last time in 2020. As far as cycling is concerned, it is the hometown of Joseba Beloki (second in the Tour de France in 2002), but older Basques will remember that in 1977 they saw one of their own win a stage of the Tour de France. José Nazabal was given carte blanche that day to ride 115 km alone and thus honor the jersey of the Kas team, the Spanish lemon soda also originating from Vitoria-Gasteiz.
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates)
|04h 22'39"
|2
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'08"
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'18"
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'22"
|5
|Michael Woods (Canada / Israel - Premier Tech)
|+ 00'22"
|6
|Victor Lafay (France / Cofidis)
|+ 00'22"
|7
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'22"
|8
|Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / Lidl Trek)
|+ 00'22"
|9
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'22"
|10
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'22"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 1
|Top 10 - Stage 1
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates)
|04h 22'49"
|2
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'04"
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'12"
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'12"
|5
|Michael Woods (Canada / Israel - Premier Tech)
|+ 00'12"
|6
|Victor Lafay (France / Cofidis)
|+ 00'12"
|7
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'12"
|8
|Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / Lidl Trek)
|+ 00'12"
|9
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'12"
|10
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'12"