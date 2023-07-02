Tour de France 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 2 between Vitoria-Gasteiz and Saint Sebastian
Image: VAVEL

12:27 AM38 minutes ago

Tune in here the Stage 2 of the 2023 Tour de France Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 2 of the Tour de France 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the course between Vitoria-Gasteiz and Saint Sebastian.
12:22 AM43 minutes ago

How to watch Tour de France 2023 Stage 2 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 2 of the Tour de France 2023 on TV, your options is NBC Sports and TV5 Monde.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:17 AMan hour ago

What time is Stage 2 of the Tour de France 2023?

This is the start time for Stage 2 of the Tour de France on July 2nd, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

12:12 AMan hour ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟡 Leader of the general classification: Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates).

🟢 Leader of the points classification: Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) - Carried by: Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla).

Leader of the mountain classification: Neilson Powless (EF Education EasyPost).

Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

12:07 AMan hour ago

Saint Sebastian

The pearl of the Bay of Biscay has been present in 30 editions of La Vuelta. It is, above all, the Spanish city with the longest tradition in the Tour, since it was the first to host it, in the middle of the 1949 edition, when the six Spaniards who had taken the start had already abandoned the race. Louis Caput won at the end of a breakaway. The Tour's most notable stay in San Sebastian was in 1992: with a Grand Départ in which Miguel Induráin was the hero after winning the prologue. The following day, Dominique Arnould also stood out by resisting the peloton in extremis to sign the most beautiful victory of his career.

12:02 AMan hour ago

Vitoria-Gasteiz

The administrative capital of the Basque Country shines with its basketball team, Saski Baskonia, winner of the European Cup in 1996 and quadruple champion of Spain, for the last time in 2020. As far as cycling is concerned, it is the hometown of Joseba Beloki (second in the Tour de France in 2002), but older Basques will remember that in 1977 they saw one of their own win a stage of the Tour de France. José Nazabal was given carte blanche that day to ride 115 km alone and thus honor the jersey of the Kas team, the Spanish lemon soda also originating from Vitoria-Gasteiz.

11:57 PMan hour ago

Route of the stage

The second day of the Tour de France keeps us in Spanish territory, with one of the longest routes of this season. The riders will start from Vitoria Gasteiz and will quickly meet the intermediate sprint in Legutio (km 40) and in the rest of the route they will face five passes; first will be the Col d'Udana of third category, then the Côte d'Aztiria of fourth category, the Côte d'Alkiza of third category, the Côte de Gurutze and finally the ascent to Jaizkibel, of second category. After descending this last pass, the last seven kilometers will be flat with a small steep climb before crossing the finish line in San Sebastian.
11:52 PMan hour ago

🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates) 04h 22'39"
2 Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla) + 00'08"
3 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'18"
4 Thibaut Pinot (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'22"
5 Michael Woods (Canada / Israel - Premier Tech) + 00'22"
6 Victor Lafay (France / Cofidis) + 00'22"
7 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'22"
8 Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / Lidl Trek) + 00'22"
9 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'22"
10 David Gaudu (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'22"
11:47 PMan hour ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 1

This is the top 10 of stage 1:
Top 10 - Stage 1
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates) 04h 22'49"
2 Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla) + 00'04"
3 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'12"
4 Thibaut Pinot (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'12"
5 Michael Woods (Canada / Israel - Premier Tech) + 00'12"
6 Victor Lafay (France / Cofidis) + 00'12"
7 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'12"
8 Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / Lidl Trek) + 00'12"
9 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'12"
10 David Gaudu (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'12"
11:42 PMan hour ago

Summary of the previous stage

In an atypical definition, Adam Yates won the pulse of his brother Simon and took the first victory of the Tour de France 2023 in Bilbao.Unfortunately, Enric Mas was the first retirement of the competition, after a hard fall with Richard Carapaz, who despite the pain, reached the finish line.
11:37 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 2 of the 2023 Tour de France between Vitoria-Gasteiz and Saint Sebastian Live Updates

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
